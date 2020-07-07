Current Affairs 2020 For July 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?
Answer- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu
2. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?
Answer- Allergy care does not stop with COVID-19
3. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?
Answer- Saroj Khan
4. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?
Answer- $558.5 billion
5. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?
Answer- COPAL-19
6. RBI conducted the simultaneous purchase of Government Securities maturing between 2027 and 2033, and sale of 182 days and 364-day treasury bills under Open Market Operations for how much worth each?
Answer- Rs 10,000 crore
7. Who launched the Drug Discovery Hackathon through an online platform?
Answer- Dr. Harsh Vardhan
8. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?
Answer- July 1
9. US-based Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in which Indian platform for Rs 1,894.50 crore?
Answer- Reliance Industries Limited
10. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?
Answer- Asian Development Bank
11. Administration of Mon, from which state received 2020 SKOCH awards under three categories?
Answer- Nagaland
12. Who has been announced as the winner of Asian region prize as the overall winner of the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her story, "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes"?
Answer- Kritika Pandey
13. Which Indian student received the 2020 Diana Award for her Recycler App, which she developed to connect users with waste-handlers as a measure to help the ragpickers of Delhi?
Answer- Freya Thakral
14. The Governor of Telangana has amended the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act-2005 which will enable the State to increase the borrowing limit by how much per cent from earlier 3%?
Answer- 2%
15. Which institute has developed a virtual classroom aid, 'Mobile Masterjee'?
Answer- The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
16. Which State Government announced that Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari will be posthumously honoured with the Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar award for his lifetime contribution to the theatres and arts?
Answer- Maharashtra
17. Who virtually released a book, "Future of Higher Education - Nine Mega Trends"?
Answer- M Venkaiah Naidu
18. Edouard Phillipe Prime Minister of which country resigned during the expected government reshuffle?
Answer- France
19. Defence Acquisition Council has given its consent for the capital acquisition of various platforms and equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces of how much worth?
Answer- Rs 38,900 crore
20. World Sports Journalists Day is observed annually on which day?
Answer- July 2
21. Which bank has collaborated with Innovative Payment Solutions Pvt. Lt to provide EMI billing options on Debit Cards which are swiped on Innovative Point of Sale terminals?
Answer- Kotak Mahindra Bank
22. Who won the 3rd position on the leaderboard at the first edition of the Virtual Race Across America 2020 and became the first-ever Indian to secure a podium position in the international ultra-cycling race?
Answer- Bharat Pannu
23. Who is appointed as the New Managing Director of the Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company promoted?
Answer- V Suryanarayanan
24. Who launched the toolkit for the sixth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban India 'Swachh Survekshan 2021'conducted by MoHUA?
Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri
25. Which Bank announced that it will offer 'ZipDrive', an online instant auto loan to its customers in 1,000 cities?
Answer- HDFC Bank
26. Who will take charge as interim chairman of International Cricket Council?
Answer- Imran Khwaja
27. CARE Ratings Limited in its report, 'Revised GDP growth projections for FY21' has projected how many contractions in India's GDP growth for the current financial year FY 21?
Answer- 6.4 %
28. Who has won the Russian electorate and will become President until 2036?
Answer- Vladimir Putin
29. Who was appointed as India's Permanent Representative /Ambassador to the United Nations and the other International Organisations in Geneva?
Answer- Indra Mani Pandey
30. What is the name of 17-day campaign which will be launched from July 10 to July 26 from the National Highway 20 near ITO to reduce air pollution?
Answer- Podhe Lagao, Paryavaran Bachao
