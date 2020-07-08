Current Affairs 2020 For July 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 08, 2020

1. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?

Saroj Khan

Remo D'Souza

Ganesh Acharya

Terence Lewis

2. Indian Council of Medical Research and which company join hands for development of COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin?

Lupin Limited

Cipla Limited

Bharat Biotech

Biocon Limited

3. RBI conducted the simultaneous purchase of Government Securities maturing between 2027 and 2033, and sale of 182 day and 364-day treasury bills under Open Market Operations. What's the worth of each?

₹ 20,000 crore

₹ 10,000 crore

₹ 30,000 crore

₹ 40,000 crore

4. International Day of Cooperatives was celebrated on which day this year?

2 July

1 July

3 July

4 July

5. US-based Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in which Indian platform for Rs 1,894.50 crore?

Tata Sky

Reliance Industries Limited

Vodafone Idea

Bharti Airtel Limited

6. Who launched the "Fit Hai To Hit Hai India" webinar program?

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Nirmala Sitharaman

Kiren Rijiju

Narendra Singh Tomar

7. Who has been announced as the winner of Asian region prize as the overall winner of the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her story, "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes"?

Amitav Ghosh

Kiran Desai

Kritika Pandey

Jhumpa Lahiri

8. Dharma Chakra Day was celebrated by the International Buddhist Confederation on which day?

4 July

1 July

3 July

2 July

9. Which State Government launched 1st of its kind scheme, 'Balaram' to provide agricultural credit of Rs 1,040 crore to landless farmers facing hardships during COVID 19?

Rajasthan

Bihar

Odisha

Telangana

10. Which institute has developed a virtual classroom aid, 'Mobile Masterjee'?

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi

The Indian Institute of Science

11. Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of France?

Annalisa Tardino

Angelo Ciocca

Matteo Adinolfi

Jean Castex

12. Edouard Phillipe Prime Minister of which country resigned during the expected government reshuffle?

Germany

Russia

France

Italy

13. Who is the head of the working group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?

G. Srinivasan

P. R. Seshadri

Mahesh Kumar Jain

P. S. Jayakumar

14. Which bank has collaborated with Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Lt to provide EMI billing options on Debit Cards which are swiped on Innoviti Point of Sale terminals?

Kotak Mahindra Bank

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

Canara Bank

15. Mission Vriksharopan-2020 campaign has been launched by the which state government?

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Punjab

Bihar

16. Who launched the toolkit for the sixth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban India 'Swachh Survekshan 2021'conducted by MoHUA?

Shripad Yesso Naik

Hardeep Singh Puri

Raj Kumar Singh

Harsh Vardhan

17. The Science and Engineering Research Board has launched which scheme to provide a single platform for research internships, capacity building programs and workshops across the country?

Vigyan Yojna

Accelerate Vigyan

Accelerate Science

Vigyan Progress

18. CARE Ratings Limited in its report, 'Revised GDP growth projections for FY21' has projected how many contractions in India's GDP growth for the current financial year FY 21?

3.4 %

4.4 %

5.4 %

6.4 %

19. Who launched the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' for Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups?

Narendra Modi

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Raj Nath Singh

Amit Shah

20. What is the name of the 17-day campaign which will be launched from July 10 to July 26 from the National Highway 20 near ITO to reduce air pollution?

Podhe Ugao, Paryavaran Bachao

Podhe Lagao, Paryavaran Bachao

Podhe Ugao, Desh Bachao

Podhe Lagao, Desh Bachao

21. Government-owned mining majors NLC India Ltd and which company have formed a joint venture to develop solar and thermal power assets?

NTPC Limited

GAIL Limited

NLC India Ltd

Steel Authority of India Limited

22. Who has won the Russian electorate and will become President until 2036?

Vladimir Putin

Mikhail Mishustin

Andrey Belousov

Viktoria Abramchenko

23. Which State/ UT Government has launched an e-learning portal name as LEAD which comprises of 10,000 instructional materials and course content for students of Classes I to XII?

Punjab

Delhi

Haryana

Goa

24. Which Bank announced that it will offer 'ZipDrive', an online instant auto loan to its customers in 1,000 cities?

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

Canara Bank

25. What is the name of All India Radio weekly Sanskrit News Magazine programme?

Sanskrit Patrika

Sanskrit Magazine

Sanskrit Saptahiki

Sanskrit Weekly

26. Who won the 3rd position on the leaderboard at the first edition of the Virtual Race Across America 2020 and became the first-ever Indian to secure a podium position in the international ultra-cycling race?

T. M. Bhasin

Bharat Pannu

Pratip Chaudhuri

P.Nanda Kumaran

27. Defence Acquisition Council has given its consent for the capital acquisition of various platforms and equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces of how much worth?

₹ 48,900 crore

₹ 38,900 crore

₹ 58,900 crore

₹ 18,900 crore

28. Which company has launched its first brand campaign 'It's Between You' in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily' in their closest relationships?

Instagram

Facebook

WhatsApp

Snapchat

29. Which State Government announced that Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari will be posthumously honoured with the Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar award for his lifetime contribution to the theatres and arts?

Maharashtra

Bihar

Rajasthan

Haryana

30. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?

November 30

September 30

December 30

October 30

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?

Answer- Saroj Khan

2. Indian Council of Medical Research and which company join hands for development of COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin?

Answer- Bharat Biotech

3. RBI conducted the simultaneous purchase of Government Securities maturing between 2027 and 2033, and sale of 182 day and 364-day treasury bills under Open Market Operations. What's the worth of each?

Answer- Rs 10,000 crore

4. International Day of Cooperatives was celebrated on which day this year?

Answer- 4 July

5. US-based Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in which Indian platform for Rs 1,894.50 crore?

Answer- Reliance Industries Limited

6. Who launched the "Fit Hai To Hit Hai India" webinar program?

Answer- Kiren Rijiju

7. Who has been announced as the winner of Asian region prize as the overall winner of the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her story, "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes"?

Answer- Kritika Pandey

8. Dharma Chakra Day was celebrated by the International Buddhist Confederation on which day?

Answer- 4 July

9. Which State Government launched 1st of its kind scheme, 'Balaram' to provide agricultural credit of Rs 1,040 crore to landless farmers facing hardships during COVID 19?

Answer- Odisha

10. Which institute has developed a virtual classroom aid, 'Mobile Masterjee'?

Answer- The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

11. Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of France?

Answer- Jean Castex

12. Edouard Phillipe Prime Minister of which country resigned during the expected government reshuffle?

Answer- France

13. Who is the head of the working group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?

Answer- G. Srinivasan

14. Which bank has collaborated with Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Lt to provide EMI billing options on Debit Cards which are swiped on Innoviti Point of Sale terminals?

Answer- Kotak Mahindra Bank

15. Mission Vriksharopan-2020 campaign has been launched by the which state government?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

16. Who launched the toolkit for the sixth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban India 'Swachh Survekshan 2021'conducted by MoHUA?

Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri

17. The Science and Engineering Research Board has launched which scheme to provide a single platform for research internships, capacity building programs and workshops across the country?

Answer- Accelerate Vigyan

18. CARE Ratings Limited in its report, 'Revised GDP growth projections for FY21' has projected how many contractions in India's GDP growth for the current financial year FY 21?

Answer- 6.4 %

19. Who launched the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' for Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups?

Answer- Narendra Modi

20. What is the name of the 17-day campaign which will be launched from July 10 to July 26 from the National Highway 20 near ITO to reduce air pollution?

Answer- Podhe Lagao, Paryavaran Bachao

21. Government-owned mining majors NLC India Ltd and which company have formed a joint venture to develop solar and thermal power assets?

Answer- NLC India Ltd

22. Who has won the Russian electorate and will become President until 2036?

Answer- Vladimir Putin

23. Which State/ UT Government has launched an e-learning portal name as LEAD which comprises of 10,000 instructional materials and course content for students of Classes I to XII?

Answer- Delhi

24. Which Bank announced that it will offer 'ZipDrive', an online instant auto loan to its customers in 1,000 cities?

Answer- HDFC Bank

25. What is the name of All India Radio weekly Sanskrit News Magazine programme?

Answer- Sanskrit Saptahiki

26. Who won the 3rd position on the leaderboard at the first edition of the Virtual Race Across America 2020 and became the first-ever Indian to secure a podium position in the international ultra-cycling race?

Answer- Bharat Pannu

27. Defence Acquisition Council has given its consent for the capital acquisition of various platforms and equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces of how much worth?

Answer- Rs 38,900 crore

28. Which company has launched its first brand campaign 'It's Between You' in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily' in their closest relationships?

Answer- WhatsApp

29. Which State Government announced that Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari will be posthumously honoured with the Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar award for his lifetime contribution to the theatres and arts?

Answer- Maharashtra

30. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?

Answer- November 30

