Current Affairs 2020 For July 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 09, 2020

1. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan replacing incumbent Gupta in the bureaucratic reshuffle amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Rajiv Gauba

Samant Goel

Rajeeva Swarup

Anil Kumar Gupta

2. Dharma Chakra Day was celebrated by the International Buddhist Confederation on which day?

4 July

1 July

3 July

2 July

3. Edelweiss Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Capital Limited has decided to bring the second instalment of the Bharat Bond ETF with two new series to raise how much fund in July 2020?

₹ 14,000 crore

₹ 24,000 crore

₹ 4,000 crore

₹ 16,000 crore

4. According to the COVID-19 and Tourism: Assessing the Economic Consequences published by UNCTAD the World Tourism sector could lose how much money?

1.2 trillion USD

2.2 trillion USD

3.2 trillion USD

4.2 trillion USD

5. What is the name of India's first social media app named launched by Vice President Venkiah Naidu?

Milap

Chatmat

Connect

Elements

6. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?

November 30

September 30

December 30

October 30

7. World's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre is inaugurated in which city?

Chennai

Mumbai

Delhi

Gurugram

8. Which Insurance Company associated with BOB Financial Services Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda to offer a group insurance cover?

Exide Life Insurance Co. Lt

Max Life Insurance Co. Lt

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

9. The Indian Army is soon going to place emergency orders for cold weather tents for soldiers at the Line of Actual Control. Who is the current Chief of the Army Staff?

Bikram Singh

Dalbir Singh Suhag

Bipin Rawat

Manoj Mukund Naravane

10. Which company has launched its first brand campaign 'It's Between You' in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily' in their closest relationships?

Instagram

Facebook

WhatsApp

Snapchat

11. ISRO released the picture of the closest and biggest moon of Mars named "Phobos". Who was the founder of ISRO?

Har Gobind Khorana

Vikram Sarabhai

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

Homi J. Bhabha

12. Which country has reported a suspected case of Bubonic Plague on July 5, 2020?

USA

UAE

China

Brazil

13. What is the name of All India Radio weekly Sanskrit News Magazine programme?

Sanskrit Patrika

Sanskrit Magazine

Sanskrit Saptahiki

Sanskrit Weekly

14. What was the theme of International Day of Cooperatives 2020?

Cooperatives for Corona Action

Cooperatives for Climate Action

Cooperatives for Corona Care

Cooperatives for Nature Care

15. Which US private equity giant has agreed to acquire a 54% stake in Mumbai-based drug manufacturer JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals for approximately Rs 3100 crore?

The Blackstone Group

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

The Carlyle Group

KKR Group

16. The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh launched the Ladakh Food Security Scheme. Who is current Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh?

Jagdish Mukhi

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Phagu Chauhan

Radha Krishna Mathur

17. Which State/ UT Government has launched an e-learning portal name as LEAD which comprises of 10,000 instructional materials and course content for students of Classes I to XII?

Punjab

Delhi

Haryana

Goa

18. The UK India Business Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which state Industrial Development Corporation?

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Haryana

Maharashtra

19. Who has inaugurated Unique "Urban Forest" at the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India(CAG) in New Delhi?

Amit Shah

Prakash Javadekar

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nitin Gadkari

20. Government-owned mining majors NLC India Ltd and which company have formed a joint venture to develop solar and thermal power assets?

NTPC Limited

GAIL Limited

NLC India Ltd

Steel Authority of India Limited

21. In accordance with the "3rd edition of The Global E-waste Monitor 2020 report-Quantities, flows, and the circular economy potential" report, the world dumped how much million tonnes of e-waste in 2019?

53.6

33.6

23.6

43.6

22. Who launched the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' for Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups?

Narendra Modi

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Raj Nath Singh

Amit Shah

23. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has started a new shipping service between Kolkata Dock System and which country?

Bangladesh

Vietnam

Thailand

Myanmar

24. The Science and Engineering Research Board has launched which scheme to provide a single platform for research internships, capacity building programs and workshops across the country?

Vigyan Yojna

Accelerate Vigyan

Accelerate Science

Vigyan Progress

25. PM Narendra Modi will on July 10, 2020, inaugurate the Asia's largest solar power plant in which state?

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Rajasthan

Haryana

26. Mission Vriksharopan-2020 campaign has been launched by the which state government?

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Punjab

Bihar

27. Who inaugurated the celebrations for the Dharma Chakra Day 2020 Organized by International Buddhist Confederation?

Narendra Modi

Ram Nath Kovind

Rajnath Singh

M. Venkaiah Naidu

28. Who is the head of the working group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?

G. Srinivasan

P. R. Seshadri

Mahesh Kumar Jain

P. S. Jayakumar

29. The Indian Railways and RailTel signed an MoU for installation of an IP-based video surveillance system at how many railway stations across the country?

2,049

3,049

4,049

6,049

30. What is India rank in the 2020 Sustainable Development Goals Index?

132

112

117

143

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan replacing incumbent Gupta in the bureaucratic reshuffle amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Rajeeva Swarup

2. Dharma Chakra Day was celebrated by the International Buddhist Confederation on which day?

Answer- 4 July

3. Edelweiss Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Capital Limited has decided to bring the second instalment of the Bharat Bond ETF with two new series to raise how much fund in July 2020?

Answer- Rs 14,000 crore

4. According to the COVID-19 and Tourism: Assessing the Economic Consequences published by UNCTAD the World Tourism sector could lose how much money?

Answer- 1.2 trillion USD

5. What is the name of India's first social media app named launched by Vice President Venkiah Naidu?

Answer- Elements

6. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?

Answer- November 30

7. World's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre is inaugurated in which city?

Answer- Delhi

8. Which Insurance Company associated with BOB Financial Services Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda to offer a group insurance cover?

Answer- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited

9. The Indian Army is soon going to place emergency orders for cold weather tents for soldiers at the Line of Actual Control. Who is the current Chief of the Army Staff?

Answer- Manoj Mukund Naravane

10. Which company has launched its first brand campaign 'It's Between You' in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily' in their closest relationships?

Answer- WhatsApp

11. ISRO released the picture of the closest and biggest moon of Mars named "Phobos". Who was the founder of ISRO?

Answer- Vikram Sarabhai

12. Which country has reported a suspected case of Bubonic Plague on July 5, 2020?

Answer- China

13. What is the name of All India Radio weekly Sanskrit News Magazine programme?

Answer- Sanskrit Saptahiki

14. What was the theme of International Day of Cooperatives 2020?

Answer- Cooperatives for Climate Action

15. Which US private equity giant has agreed to acquire a 54% stake in Mumbai-based drug manufacturer JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals for approximately Rs 3100 crore?

Answer- KKR Group

16. The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh launched the Ladakh Food Security Scheme. Who is current Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh?

Answer- Radha Krishna Mathur

17. Which State/ UT Government has launched an e-learning portal name as LEAD which comprises of 10,000 instructional materials and course content for students of Classes I to XII?

Answer- Delhi

18. The UK India Business Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which state Industrial Development Corporation?

Answer- Maharashtra

19. Who has inaugurated Unique "Urban Forest" at the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India(CAG) in New Delhi?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

20. Government-owned mining majors NLC India Ltd and which company have formed a joint venture to develop solar and thermal power assets?

Answer- NLC India Ltd

21. In accordance with the "3rd edition of The Global E-waste Monitor 2020 report-Quantities, flows, and the circular economy potential" report, the world dumped how much million tonnes of e-waste in 2019?

Answer- 53.6

22. Who launched the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' for Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups?

Answer- Narendra Modi

23. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has started a new shipping service between Kolkata Dock System and which country?

Answer- Bangladesh

24. The Science and Engineering Research Board has launched which scheme to provide a single platform for research internships, capacity building programs and workshops across the country?

Answer- Accelerate Vigyan

25. PM Narendra Modi will on July 10, 2020, inaugurate Asia's largest solar power plant in which state?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

26. Mission Vriksharopan-2020 campaign has been launched by the which state government?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

27. Who inaugurated the celebrations for the Dharma Chakra Day 2020 Organized by International Buddhist Confederation?

Answer- Ram Nath Kovind

28. Who is the head of the working group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?

Answer- G. Srinivasan

29. The Indian Railways and RailTel signed an MoU for installation of an IP-based video surveillance system at how many railway stations across the country?

Answer- 6,049

30. What is India rank in the 2020 Sustainable Development Goals Index?

Answer- 117

