Current Affairs 2020 For July 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 11, 2020

1. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?

Nupur Mitra

Alok Kumar Misra

B A Prabhakar

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu

2. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?

Allergy care importance in COVID-19

Allergy care restriction in COVID-19

Allergy care in the time of COVID-19

Allergy care does not stop with COVID-19

3. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?

Saroj Khan

Remo D'Souza

Ganesh Acharya

Terence Lewis

4. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?

$558.5 billion

$658.5 billion

$758.5 billion

$858.5 billion

5. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?

COPAL-19

COVIL-19

COPLA-19

PLACO-19

6. Which bank has collaborated with Innovative Payment Solutions Pvt. Lt to provide EMI billing options on Debit Cards which are swiped on Innovative Point of Sale terminals?

Kotak Mahindra Bank

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

Canara Bank

7. Who won the 3rd position on the leaderboard at the first edition of the Virtual Race Across America 2020 and became the first-ever Indian to secure a podium position in the international ultra-cycling race?

T. M. Bhasin

Bharat Pannu

Pratip Chaudhuri

P.Nanda Kumaran

8. Who is appointed as the New Managing Director of the Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company promoted?

Padmaja Chunduru

V Suryanarayanan

Pallav Mohapatra

Shyam Srinivasan

9. Who launched the toolkit for the sixth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban India 'Swachh Survekshan 2021'conducted by MoHUA?

Shripad Yesso Naik

Hardeep Singh Puri

Raj Kumar Singh

Harsh Vardhan

10. Which Bank announced that it will offer 'ZipDrive', an online instant auto loan to its customers in 1,000 cities?

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

Canara Bank

11. Which institute has developed a virtual classroom aid, 'Mobile Masterjee'?

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi

The Indian Institute of Science

12. Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of France?

Annalisa Tardino

Angelo Ciocca

Matteo Adinolfi

Jean Castex

13. Edouard Phillipe Prime Minister of which country resigned during the expected government reshuffle?

Germany

Russia

France

Italy

14. Who is the head of the working group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?

G. Srinivasan

P. R. Seshadri

Mahesh Kumar Jain

P. S. Jayakumar

16. What is the name of All India Radio weekly Sanskrit News Magazine programme?

Sanskrit Patrika

Sanskrit Magazine

Sanskrit Saptahiki

Sanskrit Weekly

18. Defence Acquisition Council has given its consent for the capital acquisition of various platforms and equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces of how much worth?

₹ 48,900 crore

₹ 38,900 crore

₹ 58,900 crore

₹ 18,900 crore

19. Which company has launched its first brand campaign 'It's Between You' in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily' in their closest relationships?

Instagram

Facebook

WhatsApp

Snapchat

20. Which State Government announced that Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari will be posthumously honoured with the Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar award for his lifetime contribution to the theatres and arts?

Maharashtra

Bihar

Rajasthan

Haryana

21. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?

November 30

September 30

December 30

October 30

23. World's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre is inaugurated in which city?

Chennai

Mumbai

Delhi

Gurugram

24. Which Insurance Company associated with BOB Financial Services Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda to offer a group insurance cover?

Exide Life Insurance Co. Lt

Max Life Insurance Co. Lt

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

25. The Indian Army is soon going to place emergency orders for cold weather tents for soldiers at the Line of Actual Control. Who is the current Chief of the Army Staff?

Bikram Singh

Dalbir Singh Suhag

Bipin Rawat

Manoj Mukund Naravane

26. The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many states & UTs?

18

22

20

15

27. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?

The University of Gottingen, Germany

University of Bern, Germany

Tsinghua University, Beijing

University of Helsinki, Germany

28. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?

UCO Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

IDBI Bank

29. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?

Karnam Sekar

Rajkiran Rai G

Pallav Mohapatra

Padmaja Chunduru

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?

Answer- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu

2. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?

Answer- Option D

3. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?

Answer- Saroj Khan

4. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?

Answer- $558.5 billion

5. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?

Answer- COPAL-19

6. Which bank has collaborated with Innovative Payment Solutions Pvt. Lt to provide EMI billing options on Debit Cards which are swiped on Innovative Point of Sale terminals?

Answer- Kotak Mahindra Bank

7. Who won the 3rd position on the leaderboard at the first edition of the Virtual Race Across America 2020 and became the first-ever Indian to secure a podium position in the international ultra-cycling race?

Answer- Bharat Pannu

8. Who is appointed as the New Managing Director of the Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company promoted?

Answer- V Suryanarayanan

9. Who launched the toolkit for the sixth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban India 'Swachh Survekshan 2021'conducted by MoHUA?

Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri

10. Which Bank announced that it will offer 'ZipDrive', an online instant auto loan to its customers in 1,000 cities?

Answer- HDFC Bank

11. Which institute has developed a virtual classroom aid, 'Mobile Masterjee'?

Answer- The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

12. Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of France?

Answer- Jean Castex

13. Edouard Phillipe Prime Minister of which country resigned during the expected government reshuffle?

Answer- France

14. Who is the head of the working group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?

Answer- G. Srinivasan

15. Which bank has collaborated with Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Lt to provide EMI billing options on Debit Cards which are swiped on Innoviti Point of Sale terminals?

Answer- Kotak Mahindra Bank

16. What is the name of All India Radio weekly Sanskrit News Magazine programme?

Answer- Sanskrit Saptahiki

18. Defence Acquisition Council has given its consent for the capital acquisition of various platforms and equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces of how much worth?

Answer- Rs 38,900 crore

19. Which company has launched its first brand campaign 'It's Between You' in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily' in their closest relationships?

Answer- WhatsApp

20. Which State Government announced that Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari will be posthumously honoured with the Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar award for his lifetime contribution to the theatres and arts?

Answer- Maharashtra

21. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?

Answer- November 30

22. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?

Answer- November 30

23. World's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre is inaugurated in which city?

Answer- Delhi

24. Which Insurance Company associated with BOB Financial Services Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda to offer a group insurance cover?

Answer- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited

25. The Indian Army is soon going to place emergency orders for cold weather tents for soldiers at the Line of Actual Control. Who is the current Chief of the Army Staff?

Answer- Manoj Mukund Naravane

26.The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many states & UTs?

Answer- 20

27. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?

Answer- The University of Gottingen, Germany

28. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?

Answer- HDFC Bank

29. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?

Answer- Rajkiran Rai G

