Current Affairs 2020 For July 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?
2. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?
3. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?
4. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?
5. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?
6. Which bank has collaborated with Innovative Payment Solutions Pvt. Lt to provide EMI billing options on Debit Cards which are swiped on Innovative Point of Sale terminals?
7. Who won the 3rd position on the leaderboard at the first edition of the Virtual Race Across America 2020 and became the first-ever Indian to secure a podium position in the international ultra-cycling race?
8. Who is appointed as the New Managing Director of the Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company promoted?
9. Who launched the toolkit for the sixth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban India 'Swachh Survekshan 2021'conducted by MoHUA?
10. Which Bank announced that it will offer 'ZipDrive', an online instant auto loan to its customers in 1,000 cities?
11. Which institute has developed a virtual classroom aid, 'Mobile Masterjee'?
12. Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of France?
13. Edouard Phillipe Prime Minister of which country resigned during the expected government reshuffle?
14. Who is the head of the working group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?
15. Which bank has collaborated with Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Lt to provide EMI billing options on Debit Cards which are swiped on Innoviti Point of Sale terminals?
16. What is the name of All India Radio weekly Sanskrit News Magazine programme?
19. Which company has launched its first brand campaign 'It's Between You' in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily' in their closest relationships?
20. Which State Government announced that Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari will be posthumously honoured with the Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar award for his lifetime contribution to the theatres and arts?
21. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?
23. World's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre is inaugurated in which city?
24. Which Insurance Company associated with BOB Financial Services Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda to offer a group insurance cover?
25. The Indian Army is soon going to place emergency orders for cold weather tents for soldiers at the Line of Actual Control. Who is the current Chief of the Army Staff?
26. The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many states & UTs?
27. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?
28. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?
29. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?
1. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?
Answer- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu
2. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?
Answer- Option D
3. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?
Answer- Saroj Khan
4. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?
Answer- $558.5 billion
5. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?
Answer- COPAL-19
6. Which bank has collaborated with Innovative Payment Solutions Pvt. Lt to provide EMI billing options on Debit Cards which are swiped on Innovative Point of Sale terminals?
Answer- Kotak Mahindra Bank
7. Who won the 3rd position on the leaderboard at the first edition of the Virtual Race Across America 2020 and became the first-ever Indian to secure a podium position in the international ultra-cycling race?
Answer- Bharat Pannu
8. Who is appointed as the New Managing Director of the Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company promoted?
Answer- V Suryanarayanan
9. Who launched the toolkit for the sixth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban India 'Swachh Survekshan 2021'conducted by MoHUA?
Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri
10. Which Bank announced that it will offer 'ZipDrive', an online instant auto loan to its customers in 1,000 cities?
Answer- HDFC Bank
11. Which institute has developed a virtual classroom aid, 'Mobile Masterjee'?
Answer- The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
12. Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of France?
Answer- Jean Castex
13. Edouard Phillipe Prime Minister of which country resigned during the expected government reshuffle?
Answer- France
14. Who is the head of the working group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?
Answer- G. Srinivasan
15. Which bank has collaborated with Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Lt to provide EMI billing options on Debit Cards which are swiped on Innoviti Point of Sale terminals?
Answer- Kotak Mahindra Bank
16. What is the name of All India Radio weekly Sanskrit News Magazine programme?
Answer- Sanskrit Saptahiki
19. Which company has launched its first brand campaign 'It's Between You' in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily' in their closest relationships?
Answer- WhatsApp
20. Which State Government announced that Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari will be posthumously honoured with the Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar award for his lifetime contribution to the theatres and arts?
Answer- Maharashtra
21. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?
Answer- November 30
23. World's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre is inaugurated in which city?
Answer- Delhi
24. Which Insurance Company associated with BOB Financial Services Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda to offer a group insurance cover?
Answer- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited
25. The Indian Army is soon going to place emergency orders for cold weather tents for soldiers at the Line of Actual Control. Who is the current Chief of the Army Staff?
Answer- Manoj Mukund Naravane
26.The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many states & UTs?
Answer- 20
27. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?
Answer- The University of Gottingen, Germany
28. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?
Answer- HDFC Bank
29. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?
Answer- Rajkiran Rai G
