Current Affairs 2020 For July 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough.
Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?
2. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?
3. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?
4. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?
5. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?
6. RBI conducted the simultaneous purchase of Government Securities maturing between 2027 and 2033, and sale of 182 day and 364-day treasury bills under Open Market Operations for how much worth each?
7. Who launched the Drug Discovery Hackathon through an online platform?
8. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?
9. US-based Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in which Indian platform for Rs 1,894.50 crore?
10. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?
12. Indian Council of Medical Research and which company join hands for development of COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin?
14. International Day of Cooperatives was celebrated on which day this year?
16. Who launched the "Fit Hai To Hit Hai India" webinar program?
17. Who has been announced as the winner of Asian region prize as the overall winner of the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her story, "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes"?
18. Dharma Chakra Day was celebrated by the International Buddhist Confederation on which day?
19. Which State Government launched 1st of its kind scheme, 'Balaram' to provide agricultural credit of Rs 1,040 crore to landless farmers facing hardships during COVID 19?
20. Which institute has developed a virtual classroom aid, 'Mobile Masterjee'?
21. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan replacing incumbent Gupta in the bureaucratic reshuffle amid COVID-19 pandemic?
23. Edelweiss Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Capital Limited has decided to bring the second instalment of the Bharat Bond ETF with two new series to raise how much fund in July 2020?
24. According to the COVID-19 and Tourism: Assessing the Economic Consequences p1ublished by UNCTAD the World Tourism sector could lose how much money?
25. What is the name of India's first social media app named launched by Vice President Venkiah Naidu?
26. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?
27. World's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre is inaugurated in which city?
28. Which Insurance Company associated with BOB Financial Services Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda to offer a group insurance cover?
29. The Indian Army is soon going to place emergency orders for cold weather tents for soldiers at the Line of Actual Control. Who is the current Chief of the Army Staff?
30. Which company has launched its first brand campaign 'It's Between You' in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily' in their closest relationships?
1. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?
Answer- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu
2. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?
Answer- Option D
3. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?
Answer- Saroj Khan
4. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?
Answer- $558.5 billion
5. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?
Answer- COPAL-19
6. RBI conducted the simultaneous purchase of Government Securities maturing between 2027 and 2033, and sale of 182 day and 364-day treasury bills under Open Market Operations for how much worth each?
Answer- Rs 10,000 crore
7. Who launched the Drug Discovery Hackathon through an online platform?
Answer- Dr Harsh Vardhan
8. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?
Answer- July 1
9. US-based Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in which Indian platform for Rs 1,894.50 crore?
Answer- Reliance Industries Limited
10. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?
Answer- Asian Development Bank
12. Indian Council of Medical Research and which company join hands for development of COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin?
Answer- Bharat Biotech
14. International Day of Cooperatives was celebrated on which day this year?
Answer- 4 July
16. Who launched the "Fit Hai To Hit Hai India" webinar program?
Answer- Kiren Rijiju
17. Who has been announced as the winner of Asian region prize as the overall winner of the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her story, "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes"?
Answer- Kritika Pandey
18. Dharma Chakra Day was celebrated by the International Buddhist Confederation on which day?
Answer- 4 July
19. Which State Government launched 1st of its kind scheme, 'Balaram' to provide agricultural credit of Rs 1,040 crore to landless farmers facing hardships during COVID 19?
Answer- Odisha
20. Which institute has developed a virtual classroom aid, 'Mobile Masterjee'?
Answer- The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
21. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan replacing incumbent Gupta in the bureaucratic reshuffle amid COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Rajeeva Swarup
23. Edelweiss Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Capital Limited has decided to bring the second instalment of the Bharat Bond ETF with two new series to raise how much fund in July 2020?
Answer- Rs 14,000 crore
24. According to the COVID-19 and Tourism: Assessing the Economic Consequences published by UNCTAD the World Tourism sector could lose how much money?
Answer- 1.2 trillion USD
25. What is the name of India's first social media app named launched by Vice President Venkiah Naidu?
Answer- Elyments
26. The last date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 extended till which date?
Answer- November 30
27. World's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre is inaugurated in which city?
Answer- Delhi
28. Which Insurance Company associated with BOB Financial Services Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda to offer a group insurance cover?
Answer- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited
29. The Indian Army is soon going to place emergency orders for cold weather tents for soldiers at the Line of Actual Control. Who is the current Chief of the Army Staff?
Answer- Manoj Mukund Naravane
30. Which company has launched its first brand campaign 'It's Between You' in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily' in their closest relationships?
Answer- WhatsApp
