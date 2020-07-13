Current Affairs 2020 For July 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 13, 2020

1. Which Bank launched 'Bhavishya', savings account scheme for minors aged between 10-18 years?

Yes Bank

Fino Payments Bank

Federal Bank

ICICI Bank

2. Which state chief minister launched the 'Maha Jobs Portal' an online platform to provide employment opportunities to residents of the state by connecting job seekers with employers?

Telangana

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Odisha

3. Which butterfly has become the largest butterfly in India?

Nymphalis antiopa

Golden Birdwing

Southern Birdwing

Pieris rapae

4. Liberty General Insurance launches 1st of its kind innovative service 'Liberty Assure'. Who is CEO of Liberty General Insurance?

Shikha Sharma

Roopam Asthana

Aditya Puri

Sanjay Agarwal

5. "Intzaar Aap Ka" campaign is started by which state over the social media platform to attract tourists with taglines and the description of the tourism destinations of the State?

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Punjab

6. World's 2nd Largest & Asia's Largest Data Center, 'Yotta NM1 Data Center' of Yotta Infrastructure of Hiranandani Group is located in which Indian state?

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Bihar

Haryana

7. Whose term has been extended as the acting chairperson of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal by 3 months, effective from June 15?

T. S. Tirumurti

Bansi Lal Bhat

Navin Verma

M. Nair Rajeevan

8. To mark the 100th year of Indian participation in the Olympic Games the Indian Olympic Association adopted a new visual identity. Who is the President of Indian Olympic Association?

Chandramauli Kumar Prasad

Narinder Dhruv Batra

Ashish Kumar Chauhan

Vijay Keshav Gokhale

9. Which bank has released USD 50 million in the first tranche of assistance to L&T Infrastructure Finance Ltd, to fund Renewable Energy Projects in India?

New Development Bank

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Asian Development Bank

World Bank

10. Which Bank in India has joined hands with Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd for bancassurance?

Karur Vysya Bank

South Indian Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

11. Which State government has decided to upgrade the 111.942 sq km Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary into a national park which is located within the larger Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve?

Assam

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Odisha

12. Who inaugurated six major bridges through video conferencing on 9 July 2020 in Jammu & Kashmir?

Rajnath Singh

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

V. Sadananda Gowda

Amit Shah

13. Which State Chief Minister launches "SelfScan" app developed by the state's Information Technology department as an alternative to Camscanner?

West Bengal

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh

14. To bolster the comprehensive strategic partnership an MoU has been signed between the Indian Coast Guard and which country on 'Maritime Safety and Security'?

Vietnam

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

15. The 4th edition of an international meeting named "Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA)" was held on July 7, 2020. Who is the current Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India?

Prakash Javadekar

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Dharmendra Pradhan

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

16. Who has been appointed as the 1st chairman of the International Financial Services Centre Authority for a 3 years term?

Injeti Srinivas

Sumanta Chaudhury

Anant Narayan Nanda

Arun Goel

17. The new administrative and academic building of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Gouria Karma in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand is named after which famous person?

Dr.Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Jawaharlal Nehru

Bhagat Singh

18. Who won the Formula One (F1) season-opening Austrian Grand Prix?

Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel

Michael Schumacher

19. Sijo Kuruvilla George has been selected as a member of Central Government's Expert Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020 organisation. He is the CEO of which organisation?

Sequoia Capital

Intel Capital

Startup village

NASSCOM

20. Who has been ranked first in the world ranking of men's elite of 52 kg weight category according to world rankings 2020 released by The International Boxing Association?

Vikas Krishan Yadav

Shiva Thapa

Manish Kaushik

Amit Panghal

21. Which two countries were verified to eliminate both measles and rubella, making them the first two countries in the WHO South-East Asia region to achieve beyond their 2023 target?

Malaysia and Singapore

Thailand and Sri Lanka

Vietnam and Indonesia

The Maldives and Sri Lanka

22. Who has become the UK India Business Council new CEO and became first India based CEO of UKIBC?

Jayant Krishna

Nikesh Arora

Dinesh Paliwal

Anshu Jain

23. What is the name of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech India Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology?

Coroxin

Covaxin

Covanin

Coronin

24. Which country became the first industrialized country to phase out of both coal and nuclear energy?

France

India

Germany

China

25. Which State launched "Weavers Samman Yojana" to provide financial assistance of Rs 2000 for about 19,744 handloom weavers in the state, through Direct Benefit Transfer?

Madhya Pradesh

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh

26. What is India's Rank according to the 11th edition of the 'Global Real Estate Transparency Index 2020' released by US-based property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle's?

25

54

34

44

27. A 3 member team has discovered a new species of a fan-throated lizard, Sitana dharwarensis, from the barren lands of which Indian state?

Karnataka

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

28. Which Bank and Google Cloud have proposed to enter into a strategic, multi-year partnership?

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank

Deutsche Bank

Fincare Small Finance Bank

29. Name the instrument used to measure relative humidity ----------.

Hydrometer

Hygrometer

Barometer

Mercury Thermometer

30. A new four-storey school building, developed with the Indian assistance of Rs 1.94 crore has been inaugurated in which country?

Nepal

Bhutan

Sri Lanka

China

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which Bank launched 'Bhavishya', savings account scheme for minors aged between 10-18 years?

Answer- Fino Payments Bank

2. Which state chief minister launched the 'Maha Jobs Portal' an online platform to provide employment opportunities to residents of the state by connecting job seekers with employers?

Answer- Maharashtra

3. Which butterfly has become the largest butterfly in India?

Answer- Golden Birdwing

4. Liberty General Insurance launches 1st of its kind innovative service 'Liberty Assure'. Who is CEO of Liberty General Insurance?

Answer- Roopam Asthana

5. "Intzaar Aap Ka" campaign is started by which state over the social media platform to attract tourists with taglines and the description of the tourism destinations of the State?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

6. World's 2nd Largest & Asia's Largest Data Center, 'Yotta NM1 Data Center' of Yotta Infrastructure of Hiranandani Group is located in which Indian state?

Answer- Maharashtra

7. Whose term has been extended as the acting chairperson of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal by 3 months, effective from June 15?

Answer- Bansi Lal Bhat

8. To mark the 100th year of Indian participation in the Olympic Games the Indian Olympic Association adopted a new visual identity. Who is the President of Indian Olympic Association?

Answer- Narinder Dhruv Batra

9. Which bank has released USD 50 million in the first tranche of assistance to L&T Infrastructure Finance Ltd, to fund Renewable Energy Projects in India?

Answer- Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

10. Which Bank in India has joined hands with Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd for bancassurance?

Answer- Karur Vysya Bank

11. Which State government has decided to upgrade the 111.942 sq km Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary into a national park which is located within the larger Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve?

Answer- Maharashtra

12. Who inaugurated six major bridges through video conferencing on 9 July 2020 in Jammu & Kashmir?

Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari

13. Which State Chief Minister launches "SelfScan" app developed by the state's Information Technology department as an alternative to Camscanner?

Answer- West Bengal

14. To bolster the comprehensive strategic partnership an MoU has been signed between the Indian Coast Guard and which country on 'Maritime Safety and Security'?

Answer- Indonesia

15. The 4th edition of international meeting named "Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA)" was held on July 7, 2020. Who is the current Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

16. Who has been appointed as the 1st chairman of the International Financial Services Centre Authority for a 3 years term?

Answer- Injeti Srinivas

17. The new administrative and academic building of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Gouria Karma in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand is named after which famous person?

Answer- Dr.Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

18. Who won the Formula One (F1) season-opening Austrian Grand Prix?

Answer- Valtteri Bottas

19. Sijo Kuruvilla George has been selected as a member of Central Government's Expert Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020 organisation. He is the CEO of which organisation?

Answer- Startup village

20. Who has been ranked first in the world ranking of men's elite of 52 kg weight category according to world rankings 2020 released by The International Boxing Association?

Answer- Amit Panghal

21. Which two countries were verified to eliminate both measles and rubella, making them the first two countries in the WHO South-East Asia region to achieve beyond their 2023 target?

Answer- the Maldives and Sri Lanka

22. Who has become the UK India Business Council new CEO and became first India based CEO of UKIBC?

Answer- Jayant Krishna

23. What is the name of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech India Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology?

Answer- Covaxin

24. Which country became the first industrialized country to phase out of both coal and nuclear energy?

Answer- Germany

25. Which State launched "Weavers Samman Yojana" to provide financial assistance of Rs 2000 for about 19,744 handloom weavers in the state, through Direct Benefit Transfer?

Answer- Karnataka

26. What is India's Rank according to the 11th edition of the 'Global Real Estate Transparency Index 2020' released by US-based property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle's?

Answer- 34

27. A 3 member team has discovered a new species of a fan-throated lizard, Sitana dharwarensis, from the barren lands of which Indian state?

Answer- Karnataka

28. Which Bank and Google Cloud have proposed to enter into a strategic, multi-year partnership?

Answer- Deutsche Bank

29. Name the instrument used to measure relative humidity ----------.

Answer- Hygrometer

30. A new four-storey school building, developed with the Indian assistance of Rs 1.94 crore has been inaugurated in which country?

Answer- Nepal

