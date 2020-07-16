Current Affairs 2020 For July 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 16, 2020

1. Which day in India is celebrated every year as the "National Fish Farmers Day" to honour the fish farmers, aquapreneurs& fisher folks?

10 July

7 July

3 July

5 July

2. Wimbledon tennis tournament organizers will pay what amount to 620 players despite cancellation?

$13.5 million

$12.5 million

$11.5 million

$10.5 million

3. Hockey India Executive Board held an Emergent Executive Board meeting named Gyanendro Ningombam as the Officiating President of Hockey Indi He is from which state?

MP

Haryana

Manipur

Punjab

4. Master has announced to invest what amount to support Indian MSME?

₹ 350 crore

₹ 200 crore

₹ 250 crore

₹ 100 crore

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 750 MW Solar Project set up in which state?

Odisha

Bihar

Madhya Pradesh

UP

6. Which company has signed an MoU with Karnataka Government to promote the arts, crafts and handloom sector of Karnataka?

WHO

IMF

Flipkart

Amazon

7. Hagia Sophia Museum is in which country?

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

Kuwait

8. Which Startup Incubator announced their partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Digital India to lead the scale-up the program of Digital India for hardware and Internet of Things startups?

T-Hub

Khosla Labs

Startup Village

Technopark TBI

9. Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died recently belongs to which country?

UAE

England

Ivory Coast

Peru

10. Which state government has approved a new startup policy recently?

UP

Bihar

Maharashtra

Haryana

11. Tropical Storm Fay hits which country?

USA

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Chile

12. Who will chair the committee by SEBI regarding a matter related to Mutual Funds Industries?

Ramesh Chauhan

Ajit Malik

Usha Thorat

K K Mishra

13. Which year's Tiger Census sets a new Guinness Record for being the world's largest camera trap wildlife survey?

2013

2018

2019

2021

14. Which organisation will launch Amazonia-1?

ISRO

ESA

NASA

SpaceX

15. Which state Chief Minister was honoured with Paul Harris Fellow recognition?

Kerala

Bihar

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

16. With how much amount ADB will help India and 9 other nations to ensure quality education to out of school children?

$ 100 million

$ 200 million

$ 500 million

$ 1000 million

17. How many people have taken of healthcare services since ISt June 2020 under Ayushman Bharat Yojana?

2.8 crore

6.0 crore

1.8 crore

8.8 crore

18. Under the National Mission for Manuscripts, The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of re-printing 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur. Who is the current Union Minister of Culture?

Rajnath Singh

Prahlad Singh Patel

Jitendra Singh

Sachin Pilot

19. World Population Day is observed on which date?

July 10

July 11

July 12

July 13

20. Which state has inaugurated 5 water supply projects recently?

Manipur

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Assam

21. Who is the prime minister of Singapore?

Revi Seing

Lee Hsien Loong

Adam Hsien Loong

Kvi Tser Huang

22. IRDAI has allowed all general and health insurance companies to increase the sum insured on Arogya Sanjeevani" beyond what amount?

₹ 5 lakh

₹ 50 lakh

₹ 15 lakh

₹ 10 lakh

23. Who has been appointed as the Acting Director of the prestigious National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA)?

Chirag Sen

Ravi Mittal

Parag Chitnis

Rekha Negi

24. The battalion of which country has been awarded the first Position in annual environment awards of UNIFIL?

India

Russia

Japan

China

25. Who has been awarded 10th edition Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 for his documentary Chi Lupo?

Kiran Desai

Kezang D Thongdok

Mishra

Vikram Seth

26. Which rate has been cut overall since February 2019 by 250 basis points in India?

Reverse Repo Rate

Repo Rate

Bank Rate

SLR

27. Which country has become the second-largest Foreign Direct Investor in the United Kingdom (UK)after the United States in 2019?

USA

UAE

India

China

28. Which bank has signed an MoU to increase the collaboration on sustainability with a focus on energy sector resilience in Asia and the Pacific?

AIIB

ADB

World bank

RBI

29. Which state organised India's first e-Lok Adalat to ensure the administration of justice and to solve the financial crisis of the parties and lawyers amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Gujarat

MP

30. Who has been appointed as officiating president of Hockey India till the end of September 2022 after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned on July 07, 2020?

Nigeria

Somalia

Gyanendra Ningombam

Sudan

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which day in India is celebrated every year as the "National Fish Farmers Day" to honour the fish farmers, aquapreneurs& fisher folks?

Answer- 10 July

2. Wimbledon tennis tournament organizers will pay what amount to 620 players despite cancellation?

Answer- $12.5 million

3. Hockey India Executive Board held an Emergent Executive Board meeting named Gyanendro Ningombam as the Officiating President of Hockey Indi He is from which state?

Answer- Manipur

4. Master has announced to invest what amount to support Indian MSME?

Answer- Rs 250 crore

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 750 MW Solar Project set up in which state?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

6. Which company has signed an MoU with Karnataka Government to promote the arts, crafts and handloom sector of Karnataka?

Answer- Flipkart

7. Hagia Sophia Museum is in which country?

Answer- Turkey

8. Which Startup Incubator announced their partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Digital India to lead the scale-up the program of Digital India for hardware and Internet of Things startups?

Answer- T-Hub

9. Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died recently belongs to which country?

Answer- Ivory Coast

10. Which state government has approved a new startup policy recently?

Answer- UP

11. Tropical Storm Fay hits which country?

Answer- USA

12. Who will chair the committee by SEBI regarding a matter related to Mutual Funds Industries?

Answer- Usha Thorat

13. Which year's Tiger Census sets a new Guinness Record for being the world's largest camera trap wildlife survey?

Answer- 2018

14. Which organisation will launch Amazonia-1?

Answer- ISRO

15. Which state Chief Minister was honoured with Paul Harris Fellow recognition?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

16. With how much amount ADB will help India and 9 other nations to ensure quality education to out of school children?

Answer- $ 100 million

17. How many people have taken of healthcare services since ISt June 2020 under Ayushman Bharat Yojana?

Answer- 8.8 crore

18. Under the National Mission for Manuscripts, The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of re-printing 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur. Who is the current Union Minister of Culture?

Answer- Prahlad Singh Patel

19. World Population Day is observed on which date?

Answer- July 11

20. Which state has inaugurated 5 water supply projects recently?

Answer- Manipur

21. Who is the prime minister of Singapore?

Answer- Lee Hsien Loong

22. IRDAI has allowed all general and health insurance companies to increase the sum insured on Arogya Sanjeevani" beyond what amount?

Answer- Rs 5 lakh

23. Who has been appointed as the Acting Director of the prestigious National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA)?

Answer- Parag Chitnis

24. The battalion of which country has been awarded the first Position in annual environment awards of UNIFIL?

Answer- India

25. Who has been awarded 10th edition Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 for his documentary Chi Lupo?

Answer- Kezang D Thongdok

26. Which rate has been cut overall since February 2019 by 250 basis points in India?

Answer- Repo Rate

27. Which country has become the second-largest Foreign Direct Investor in the United Kingdom (UK)after the United States in 2019?

Answer- India

28. Which bank has signed an MoU to increase the collaboration on sustainability with a focus on energy sector resilience in Asia and the Pacific?

Answer- ADB

29. Which state organised India's first e-Lok Adalat to ensure the administration of justice and to solve the financial crisis of the parties and lawyers amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

30. Who has been appointed as officiating president of Hockey India till the end of September 2022 after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned on July 07, 2020?

Answer- Gyanendro Ningombam

