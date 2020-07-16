Current Affairs 2020 For July 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Which day in India is celebrated every year as the "National Fish Farmers Day" to honour the fish farmers, aquapreneurs& fisher folks?
2. Wimbledon tennis tournament organizers will pay what amount to 620 players despite cancellation?
3. Hockey India Executive Board held an Emergent Executive Board meeting named Gyanendro Ningombam as the Officiating President of Hockey Indi He is from which state?
4. Master has announced to invest what amount to support Indian MSME?
5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 750 MW Solar Project set up in which state?
6. Which company has signed an MoU with Karnataka Government to promote the arts, crafts and handloom sector of Karnataka?
7. Hagia Sophia Museum is in which country?
8. Which Startup Incubator announced their partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Digital India to lead the scale-up the program of Digital India for hardware and Internet of Things startups?
9. Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died recently belongs to which country?
10. Which state government has approved a new startup policy recently?
11. Tropical Storm Fay hits which country?
12. Who will chair the committee by SEBI regarding a matter related to Mutual Funds Industries?
13. Which year's Tiger Census sets a new Guinness Record for being the world's largest camera trap wildlife survey?
14. Which organisation will launch Amazonia-1?
15. Which state Chief Minister was honoured with Paul Harris Fellow recognition?
16. With how much amount ADB will help India and 9 other nations to ensure quality education to out of school children?
17. How many people have taken of healthcare services since ISt June 2020 under Ayushman Bharat Yojana?
18. Under the National Mission for Manuscripts, The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of re-printing 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur. Who is the current Union Minister of Culture?
19. World Population Day is observed on which date?
20. Which state has inaugurated 5 water supply projects recently?
21. Who is the prime minister of Singapore?
22. IRDAI has allowed all general and health insurance companies to increase the sum insured on Arogya Sanjeevani" beyond what amount?
23. Who has been appointed as the Acting Director of the prestigious National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA)?
24. The battalion of which country has been awarded the first Position in annual environment awards of UNIFIL?
25. Who has been awarded 10th edition Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 for his documentary Chi Lupo?
26. Which rate has been cut overall since February 2019 by 250 basis points in India?
27. Which country has become the second-largest Foreign Direct Investor in the United Kingdom (UK)after the United States in 2019?
28. Which bank has signed an MoU to increase the collaboration on sustainability with a focus on energy sector resilience in Asia and the Pacific?
29. Which state organised India's first e-Lok Adalat to ensure the administration of justice and to solve the financial crisis of the parties and lawyers amid COVID-19 pandemic?
30. Who has been appointed as officiating president of Hockey India till the end of September 2022 after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned on July 07, 2020?
1. Which day in India is celebrated every year as the "National Fish Farmers Day" to honour the fish farmers, aquapreneurs& fisher folks?
Answer- 10 July
2. Wimbledon tennis tournament organizers will pay what amount to 620 players despite cancellation?
Answer- $12.5 million
3. Hockey India Executive Board held an Emergent Executive Board meeting named Gyanendro Ningombam as the Officiating President of Hockey Indi He is from which state?
Answer- Manipur
4. Master has announced to invest what amount to support Indian MSME?
Answer- Rs 250 crore
5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 750 MW Solar Project set up in which state?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
6. Which company has signed an MoU with Karnataka Government to promote the arts, crafts and handloom sector of Karnataka?
Answer- Flipkart
7. Hagia Sophia Museum is in which country?
Answer- Turkey
8. Which Startup Incubator announced their partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Digital India to lead the scale-up the program of Digital India for hardware and Internet of Things startups?
Answer- T-Hub
9. Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died recently belongs to which country?
Answer- Ivory Coast
10. Which state government has approved a new startup policy recently?
Answer- UP
11. Tropical Storm Fay hits which country?
Answer- USA
12. Who will chair the committee by SEBI regarding a matter related to Mutual Funds Industries?
Answer- Usha Thorat
13. Which year's Tiger Census sets a new Guinness Record for being the world's largest camera trap wildlife survey?
Answer- 2018
14. Which organisation will launch Amazonia-1?
Answer- ISRO
15. Which state Chief Minister was honoured with Paul Harris Fellow recognition?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
16. With how much amount ADB will help India and 9 other nations to ensure quality education to out of school children?
Answer- $ 100 million
17. How many people have taken of healthcare services since ISt June 2020 under Ayushman Bharat Yojana?
Answer- 8.8 crore
18. Under the National Mission for Manuscripts, The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of re-printing 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur. Who is the current Union Minister of Culture?
Answer- Prahlad Singh Patel
19. World Population Day is observed on which date?
Answer- July 11
20. Which state has inaugurated 5 water supply projects recently?
Answer- Manipur
21. Who is the prime minister of Singapore?
Answer- Lee Hsien Loong
22. IRDAI has allowed all general and health insurance companies to increase the sum insured on Arogya Sanjeevani" beyond what amount?
Answer- Rs 5 lakh
23. Who has been appointed as the Acting Director of the prestigious National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA)?
Answer- Parag Chitnis
24. The battalion of which country has been awarded the first Position in annual environment awards of UNIFIL?
Answer- India
25. Who has been awarded 10th edition Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 for his documentary Chi Lupo?
Answer- Kezang D Thongdok
26. Which rate has been cut overall since February 2019 by 250 basis points in India?
Answer- Repo Rate
27. Which country has become the second-largest Foreign Direct Investor in the United Kingdom (UK)after the United States in 2019?
Answer- India
28. Which bank has signed an MoU to increase the collaboration on sustainability with a focus on energy sector resilience in Asia and the Pacific?
Answer- ADB
29. Which state organised India's first e-Lok Adalat to ensure the administration of justice and to solve the financial crisis of the parties and lawyers amid COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
30. Who has been appointed as officiating president of Hockey India till the end of September 2022 after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned on July 07, 2020?
Answer- Gyanendro Ningombam
