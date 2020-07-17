Current Affairs 2020 For July 17 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 17, 2020

1. Which date marks the 206th Birth Anniversary of Bhanubhakta Acharya?

July 11

July 13

July 12

July 14

2. Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died recently belongs to which country?

UAE

England

Ivory Coast

Peru

3. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, who recently passed away, belongs to which profession?

Cartoonist

Actor

Player

Politician

4. Which country has launched a two-month campaign to promote a healthy online environment for all in the country?

China

India

Pakistan

Japan

5. Which PSU has won the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Award 2019?

GAIL

NTPC

BEL

ONGC

6. Tropical Storm Fay hits which country?

USA

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Chile

7. India's second Voluntary National Review (VNR) report has been presented by which organization?

NITI Aayog

DRDO

Ministry of Finance

DMRC

8. FICCI's Economic Outlook Survey projects annual median GDP growth for 2020-21 at what per cent?

-4.5%

-2.5%

4.5%

2.5%

9. Bulk Drug Park of India is to be set up in which state?

Haryana

Punjab

Himachal Pradesh

Jharkhand

10. Which year's Tiger Census sets a new Guinness Record for being the world's largest camera trap wildlife survey?

2013

2018

2019

2021

11. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has completed the Human Clinical Trials. The institute belongs to which country?

USA

Russia

Germany

Poland

12. Who won the Styrian Grand Prix 2020 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria?

Max Verstappen

Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton

None of the Above

13. Qualcomm has informed that it has invested Rs 730 crore in Reliance Industries' subsidiary company- Jio Platforms. Qualcomm belongs to which country?

USA

UK

UAE

Russia

14. Which state Chief Minister was honoured with Paul Harris Fellow recognition?

Kerala

Bihar

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

15. The National Intelligence Grid is expected to go live by the end of which year?

2020

2021

2030

2050

16. The Indian army is to acquire hand-launched, remotely controlled unmanned aerial vehicle Raven from which country?

China

Russia

USA

Israel

17. A Comprehensive exercise for mapping of crops under each of the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) has started in which state?

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

18. How many people have taken of healthcare services since ISt June 2020 under Ayushman Bharat Yojana?

2.8 crore

6.0 crore

1.8 crore

8.8 crore

19. Andrzej Duda won the 2020 Presidential Election of which country?

United Kingdom

Poland

Netherland

USA

20. World Population Day is observed on which date?

July 10

July 11

July 12

July 13

21. Which state is to launch a campaign named 'Roko-Toko'?

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

22. Who is the prime minister of Singapore?

Revi Seing

Lee Hsien Loong

Adam Hsien Loong

Kvi Tser Hueng

23. Malala day is being celebrated on which date?

July 14

July 12

July 11

July 13

24. Who has been appointed as the Acting Director of the prestigious National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA)?

Chirag Sen

Ravi Mittal

Parag Chitnis

Rekha Negi

25. Which company will invest a $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments?

Amazon

Paytm

Microsoft

Google

26. Who has been awarded 10th edition Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 for his documentary Chi Lupo?

Kiran Desai

Kezang D Thongdok

Mishra

Vikram Seth

27. The Ministry of Railways will transform Indian Railways into Green Railways by which year?

2020

2025

2030

2021

28. Which country has become the second-largest Foreign Direct Investor in the United Kingdom (UK)after the United States in 2019?

USA

UAE

India

China

29. Nagindas Sanghvi, the veteran writer and journalist, died recently belongs to which state?

Maharashtra

Punjab

Gujarat

Odisha

30. Which state organised India's first e-Lok Adalat to ensure the administration of justice and to solve the financial crisis of the parties and lawyers amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Gujarat

MP

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which date marks the 206th Birth Anniversary of Bhanubhakta Acharya?

Answer- July 13

2. Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died recently belongs to which country?

Answer- Ivory Coast

3. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, who recently passed away, belongs to which profession?

Answer- Cartoonist

4. Which country has launched a two-month campaign to promote a healthy online environment for all in the country?

Answer- China

5. Which PSU has won the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Award 2019?

Answer- NTPC

6. Tropical Storm Fay hits which country?

Answer- USA

7. India's second Voluntary National Review (VNR) report has been presented by which organization?

Answer- NITI Aayog

8. FICCI's Economic Outlook Survey projects annual median GDP growth for 2020-21 at what per cent?

Answer- -4.5%

9. Bulk Drug Park of India is to be set up in which state?

Answer- Punjab

10. Which year's Tiger Census sets a new Guinness Record for being the world's largest camera trap wildlife survey?

Answer- 2018

11. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has completed the Human Clinical Trials. The institute belongs to which country?

Answer- Russia

12. Who won the Styrian Grand Prix 2020 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria?

Answer- Lewis Hamilton

13. Qualcomm has informed that it has invested Rs 730 crore in Reliance Industries' subsidiary company- Jio Platforms. Qualcomm belongs to which country?

Answer- USA

14. Which state Chief Minister was honoured with Paul Harris Fellow recognition?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

15. The National Intelligence Grid is expected to go live by the end of which year?

Answer- 2020

16. The Indian army is to acquire hand-launched, remotely controlled unmanned aerial vehicle Raven from which country?

Answer- USA

17. A Comprehensive exercise for mapping of crops under each of the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) has started in which state?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

18. How many people have taken of healthcare services since ISt June 2020 under Ayushman Bharat Yojana?

Answer- 8.8 crore

19. Andrzej Duda won the 2020 Presidential Election of which country?

Answer- Poland

20. World Population Day is observed on which date?

Answer- July 11

21. Which state is to launch a campaign named 'Roko-Toko'?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

22. Who is the prime minister of Singapore?

Answer- Lee Hsien Loong

23. Malala day is being celebrated on which date?

Answer- July 12

24. Who has been appointed as the Acting Director of the prestigious National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA)?

Answer- Option C

25. Which company will invest a $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments?

Answer- Google

26. Who has been awarded 10th edition Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 for his documentary Chi Lupo?

Answer- Kezang D Thongdok

27. The Ministry of Railways will transform Indian Railways into Green Railways by which year?

Answer- 2030

28. Which country has become the second-largest Foreign Direct Investor in the United Kingdom (UK)after the United States in 2019?

Answer- India

29. Nagindas Sanghvi, the veteran writer and journalist, died recently belongs to which state?

Answer- Gujarat

30. Which state organised India's first e-Lok Adalat to ensure the administration of justice and to solve the financial crisis of the parties and lawyers amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs