Current Affairs 2020 For July 17 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Which date marks the 206th Birth Anniversary of Bhanubhakta Acharya?
Answer- July 13
2. Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died recently belongs to which country?
Answer- Ivory Coast
3. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, who recently passed away, belongs to which profession?
Answer- Cartoonist
4. Which country has launched a two-month campaign to promote a healthy online environment for all in the country?
Answer- China
5. Which PSU has won the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Award 2019?
Answer- NTPC
6. Tropical Storm Fay hits which country?
Answer- USA
7. India's second Voluntary National Review (VNR) report has been presented by which organization?
Answer- NITI Aayog
8. FICCI's Economic Outlook Survey projects annual median GDP growth for 2020-21 at what per cent?
Answer- -4.5%
9. Bulk Drug Park of India is to be set up in which state?
Answer- Punjab
10. Which year's Tiger Census sets a new Guinness Record for being the world's largest camera trap wildlife survey?
Answer- 2018
11. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has completed the Human Clinical Trials. The institute belongs to which country?
Answer- Russia
12. Who won the Styrian Grand Prix 2020 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria?
Answer- Lewis Hamilton
13. Qualcomm has informed that it has invested Rs 730 crore in Reliance Industries' subsidiary company- Jio Platforms. Qualcomm belongs to which country?
Answer- USA
14. Which state Chief Minister was honoured with Paul Harris Fellow recognition?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
15. The National Intelligence Grid is expected to go live by the end of which year?
Answer- 2020
16. The Indian army is to acquire hand-launched, remotely controlled unmanned aerial vehicle Raven from which country?
Answer- USA
17. A Comprehensive exercise for mapping of crops under each of the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) has started in which state?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
18. How many people have taken of healthcare services since ISt June 2020 under Ayushman Bharat Yojana?
Answer- 8.8 crore
19. Andrzej Duda won the 2020 Presidential Election of which country?
Answer- Poland
20. World Population Day is observed on which date?
Answer- July 11
21. Which state is to launch a campaign named 'Roko-Toko'?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
22. Who is the prime minister of Singapore?
Answer- Lee Hsien Loong
23. Malala day is being celebrated on which date?
Answer- July 12
24. Who has been appointed as the Acting Director of the prestigious National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA)?
Answer- Option C
25. Which company will invest a $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments?
Answer- Google
26. Who has been awarded 10th edition Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 for his documentary Chi Lupo?
Answer- Kezang D Thongdok
27. The Ministry of Railways will transform Indian Railways into Green Railways by which year?
Answer- 2030
28. Which country has become the second-largest Foreign Direct Investor in the United Kingdom (UK)after the United States in 2019?
Answer- India
29. Nagindas Sanghvi, the veteran writer and journalist, died recently belongs to which state?
Answer- Gujarat
30. Which state organised India's first e-Lok Adalat to ensure the administration of justice and to solve the financial crisis of the parties and lawyers amid COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
