Current Affairs 2020 For July 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 22, 2020

1.Suresh Amonkar, who passed away at 68 due to COVID-19 infection, was former minister of which state/UT?

Goa

Jharkhand

Delhi

MP

2. Which city has introduced India's first ever fully contactless airport car parking with contact less toll transaction for their passengers?

Delhi

Bangalore

Hyderabad

Ranchi

3. Which indian shipbuilder company has signed a contract to build the world's first fully automatic electric vessel for ASKO Maritime, Norway?

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

Mazagon Dock Limited

4. Which state government announced a monthly pension for the family members of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who succumb to the COVID-19 virus during active deployment?

Rajasthan

Odisha

Gujarat

Telangana

5. The United Nations Children's Fund India announced its partnership with which company to provide career counseling to young people on improving their skills to increase employment opportunities for them?

Accel Frontline

Mindtree

SAP India

Mphasis

6. The Indian Railways has launched a new state-of-the-art, 'Post COVID Coach' in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus infection. Who is Union Minister of Railways?

Piyush Goyal

Rajnath Singh

Lalu Yadav

Sachin Pilot

7. India witnessed how many people move out of multidimensional poverty between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016, as per UN report on Global Multidimensional Poverty Index?

373 million

473 million

273 million

173 million

8. 15th summit between India and the European Union was held virtually where India was represented by PM Narendra Modi, the EU was represented by President of the European Council. Who is President of the European Council?

Mauri Pekkarinen

Laura Huhtasaari

Heidi Hautala

Charles Michel

9. Government aims to gradually increase the public health expenditure to what percent of Gross Domestic Product by 2025?

1.5%

3.5%

4.5%

2.5%

10. Who inaugurated the 5th edition of conference on Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Technologies in New Delhi?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Shripad Yesso Naik

Raj Nath Singh

Amit Shah

11. In which state the first on-line NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons has been launched?

Gujarat

Bihar

Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand

12. Which country is set to ban Huawei from its high-speed wireless 5-G network?

France

Germany

UK

UAE

13. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted special powers to the armed forces for capital procurement worth Rs. 300 crore. Who chairs the DAC?

Piyush Goyal

Rajnath Singh

Narender Modi

Abhinav Thakur

14. Which state police department launched 'CybHER', a month-long virtual awareness campaign to make cyberspace safe for women and children?

Rajasthan

Haryana

Gujarat

Telangana

15. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development launched development projects of how much worth in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat through rural entrepreneurship?

₹ 22 lakhs

₹ 44 lakhs

₹ 33 lakhs

₹ 55 lakhs

16. Poba Reserve Forest is in which Indian state?

Assam

Manipur

MP

Sikkim

17. Which state government has initiated a measure "HEALTHCARE SERVICE AT YOUR DOORSTEP"?

Maharashtra

MP

Bihar

Haryana

18. The Defence Acquisition Council has granted special financial power to the armed forces to make emergency purchases of armed weapons of how much worth?

₹.300 crores

₹.200 crores

₹.100 crores

₹.400 crores

19. FIFA world Cup will be held in which city?

Spain

Qatar

Japan

USA

20. How many member entities funds International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) Project?

5

4

7

9

22. World Day for International Justice is observed on which date?

July 15

July 16

July 17

July 18

24. India and which country opened a new trade route between to establish easy connectivity and to increase trade amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Nepal

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Pakistan

25. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, popularly known as "Jami" passed away at the age of 77 years in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He was a famous?

Politician

Cartoonist

Singer

Actor

26. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists how many Journalists will be honoured with the 2020 International Press Freedom Awards for their courageous act?

4

2

1

3

27. Who chairs CII's e-commerce committee for the year 2020-21?

Kunal Bahl

Chandrajit Banerjee

Uday kotak

T. V. Narendran

28. SportsAdda, signed which as its Brand ambassador?

Sachin Tendulkar

Brett Lee

Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli

29. Which country celebrates 'Bastille Day' ceremony also called as Fete nationale?

Suriname

Finland

France

Norway

30. What is the name of flagship initiative of NITI Aayog to organize the series of virtual COVID-19 Demo Days to find the potential startups with innovative COVID-19 solutions and provide support to develop and scale up the solutions?

Atal COVID Mission

Atal Innovation Mission

COVID Solutions

COVID Help

Current Affair 2020 Answers

3. Which indian shipbuilder company has signed a contract to build the world's first fully automatic electric vessel for ASKO Maritime, Norway?

Answer- Cochin Shipyard Ltd

4. Which state government announced a monthly pension for the family members of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who succumb to the COVID-19 virus during active deployment?

Answer- Odisha

5. The United Nations Children's Fund India announced its partnership with which company to provide career counseling to young people on improving their skills to increase employment opportunities for them?

Answer- SAP India

6. The Indian Railways has launched a new state-of-the-art, 'Post COVID Coach' in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus infection. Who is Union Minister of Railways?

Answer- Piyush Goyal

7. India witnessed how many people move out of multidimensional poverty between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016, as per UN report on Global Multidimensional Poverty Index?

Answer- 273 million

8. 15th summit between India and the European Union was held virtually where India was represented by PM Narendra Modi, the EU was represented by President of the European Council. Who is President of the European Council?

Answer- Charles Michel

9. Government aims to gradually increase the public health expenditure to what percent of Gross Domestic Product by 2025?

Answer- 2.5%

10. Who inaugurated the 5th edition of conference on Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Technologies in New Delhi?

Answer- Shripad Yesso Naik

11. In which state the first on-line NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons has been launched?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

12. Which country is set to ban Huawei from its high-speed wireless 5-G network?

Answer- UK

13. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted special powers to the armed forces for capital procurement worth Rs. 300 crore. Who chairs the DAC?

Answer- Narender Modi

14. Which state police department launched 'CybHER', a month-long virtual awareness campaign to make cyberspace safe for women and children?

Answer- Telangana

15. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development launched development projects of how much worth in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat through rural entrepreneurship?

Answer- Rs 44 lakhs

16. Poba Reserve Forest is in which Indian state?

Answer- Assam

17. Which state government has initiated a measure "HEALTHCARE SERVICE AT YOUR DOORSTEP"?

Answer- Maharashtra

18. The Defence Acquisition Council has granted special financial power to the armed forces to make emergency purchases of armed weapons of how much worth?

Answer- Rs.300 crores

19. FIFA world Cup will be held in which city?

Answer- Qatar

20. How many member entities funds International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) Project?

Answer- 7

22. World Day for International Justice is observed on which date?

Answer- July 17

24. India and which country opened a new trade route between to establish easy connectivity and to increase trade amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Bhutan

25. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, popularly known as "Jami" passed away at the age of 77 years in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He was a famous?

Answer- Cartoonist

26. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists how many Journalists will be honoured with the 2020 International Press Freedom Awards for their courageous act?

Answer- 4

27. Who chairs CII's e-commerce committee for the year 2020-21?

Answer- Kunal Bahl

28. SportsAdda, signed which as its Brand ambassador?

Answer- Brett Lee

29. Which country celebrates 'Bastille Day' ceremony also called as Fete nationale?

Answer- France

30. What is the name of flagship initiative of NITI Aayog to organize the series of virtual COVID-19 Demo Days to find the potential startups with innovative COVID-19 solutions and provide support to develop and scale up the solutions?

Answer- Atal Innovation Mission

