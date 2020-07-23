Current Affairs 2020 For July 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 23, 2020

1.117th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu known as King Maker was observed as Tamil Nadu's Educational Development Day. Who was known as King Maker?

M. G. Ramachandran

K.Kamaraj

V. R. Nedunchezhiyan

Ramakrishna Ranga Rao

2. Which organization has developed P7 Heavy Drop System (HDS) for IL 76 aircraft?

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC)

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

3. Who launched the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh?

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Raj Nath Singh

Amit Shah

Narendra Modi

4. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Federal bank Limited with effect from September 23, 2020, till September 22, 2021?

S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao

Shyam Srinivasan

Amitabh Chaudhry

Romesh Sobti

5. In accordance with the "Cushman & Wakefield's 2020 Global Manufacturing Risk Index" what is India's rank in Baseline Scenario?

1

2

4

3

6. Which Indian shipbuilder company has signed a contract to build the world's first fully automatic electric vessel for ASKO Maritime, Norway?

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

Mazagon Dock Limited

7. What is the name of the world's most affordable Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based COVID-19 diagnostic kit launched by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'?

Corocure Kit

Corosafe Kit

Corofind Kit

Corosure Kit

8. The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar(Senegal) Youth Summer Olympics by how many years?

4

2

3

1

9. The United Nations Children's Fund India announced its partnership with which company to provide career counselling to young people on improving their skills to increase employment opportunities for them?

Accel Frontline

Mindtree

SAP India

Mphasis

10. Which State Chief Minister inaugurated 'Smriti Van' in memory of late Jeet Singh Negi, famous folk singer?

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Uttarakhand

Haryana

11. Who developed India's first fully indigenously made vaccine against pneumonia, Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine?

Mankind Pharma Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Biocon Limited

12. Who will be receiving the 2020 TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the virtual event of the 45th edition of The Toronto International Film Festival?

Jennifer Lawrence

Angelina Jolie

Kate Winslet

Margot Robbie

13. India witnessed how many people move out of multidimensional poverty between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016, as per UN report on Global Multidimensional Poverty Index?

373 million

473 million

273 million

173 million

14. CBSE announced integration of Artificial Intelligence in the high school curriculum for the 2020-2021 academic year. The curriculum was developed in collaboration with which company?

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Apple

15. NTPC signs the MoU with which organisation to seek investment opportunities in areas like renewable energy, power distribution and other areas of mutual interest in India?

CSIR

ISRO

NIIF

DRDO

16. Which country celebrates 'Bastille Day' ceremony also called as Fete nationale?

Suriname

Finland

France

Norway

17. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has sanctioned how much fund to West Bengal to reconstruct infrastructure which was damaged by Cyclone Amphan?

₹ 595 crore

₹ 795 crore

₹ 695 crore

₹ 895 crore

18. L&T Technology Services, the engineering services arm of Larsen and Toubro Group, informed that it will acquire a 100 % stake in which Texas-based company?

PCL Construction

Orchestra Technology

Bechtel Group Inc

Turner Construction

19. What is the name of flagship initiative of NITI Aayog to organize the series of virtual COVID-19 Demo Days to find the potential startups with innovative COVID-19 solutions and provide support to develop and scale up the solutions?

Atal COVID Mission

Atal Innovation Mission

COVID Solutions

COVID Help

20. Neela Satyanarayanan (72), first woman State Election Commissioner of which State died of COVID-19 on July 16, 2020?

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

21. Who has been appointed as the First Women Prime Minister of Gabon?

Abdelhakim Benchemach

Helen Suzman

Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda

Marais Viljoen

22. ICRA Limited projects India's Gross Domestic Product to contract by what percent in FY21?

4.5%

6.5%

8.5%

9.5%

26. Which Indian startup has developed a portable hospital unit, 'MediCAB', a decentralized approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients?

Modulus Housing

Strand Life Sciences

PierianDx

Mfine

27. The Defence Acquisition Council has granted special financial power to the armed forces to make emergency purchases of armed weapons of how much worth?

₹.300 crores

₹.200 crores

₹.100 crores

₹.400 crores

28. India and which country have signed an agreement to further expand their collaboration in dealing with cyber threats?

Brazil

Israel

Germany

Russia

29. Who chairs CII's e-commerce committee for the year 2020-21?

Kunal Bahl

Chandrajit Banerjee

Uday kotak

T. V. Narendran

30. Day of International Criminal Justice is annually observed on which day?

14 July

17 July

18 July

16 July

Current Affair 2020 Answers

5. In accordance with the "Cushman & Wakefield's 2020 Global Manufacturing Risk Index" what is India's rank in Baseline Scenario?

Answer- 3

6. Which Indian shipbuilder company has signed a contract to build the world's first fully automatic electric vessel for ASKO Maritime, Norway?

Answer- Cochin Shipyard Ltd

7. What is the name of the world's most affordable Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based COVID-19 diagnostic kit launched by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'?

Answer- Corosure Kit

8. The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar(Senegal) Youth Summer Olympics by how many years?

9. The United Nations Children's Fund India announced its partnership with which company to provide career counselling to young people on improving their skills to increase employment opportunities for them?

Answer- SAP India

10. Which State Chief Minister inaugurated 'Smriti Van' in memory of late Jeet Singh Negi, famous folk singer?

Answer- Uttarakhand

11. Who developed India's first fully indigenously made vaccine against pneumonia, Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine?

Answer- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

12. Who will be receiving the 2020 TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the virtual event of the 45th edition of The Toronto International Film Festival?

Answer- Kate Winslet

13. India witnessed how many people move out of multidimensional poverty between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016, as per UN report on Global Multidimensional Poverty Index?

Answer- 273 million

14. CBSE announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence in the high school curriculum for the 2020-2021 academic year. The curriculum was developed in collaboration with which company?

Answer- IBM

15. NTPC signs the MoU with which organisation to seek investment opportunities in areas like renewable energy, power distribution and other areas of mutual interest in India?

Answer- NIIF

16. Which country celebrates 'Bastille Day' ceremony also called Fete Nationale?

Answer- France

17. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has sanctioned how much fund to West Bengal to reconstruct infrastructure which was damaged by Cyclone Amphan?

Answer- Rs 795 crore

18. L&T Technology Services, the engineering services arm of Larsen and Toubro Group, informed that it will acquire a 100 % stake in which Texas-based company?

Answer- Orchestra Technology

19. What is the name of flagship initiative of NITI Aayog to organize the series of virtual COVID-19 Demo Days to find the potential startups with innovative COVID-19 solutions and provide support to develop and scale up the solutions?

Answer- Atal Innovation Mission

20. Neela Satyanarayanan (72), first woman State Election Commissioner of which State died of COVID-19 on July 16, 2020?

Answer- Maharashtra

21. Who has been appointed as the First Women Prime Minister of Gabon?

Answer- Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda

22. ICRA Limited projects India's Gross Domestic Product to contract by what per cent in FY21?

Answer- 9.5%

26. Which Indian startup has developed a portable hospital unit, 'MediCAB', a decentralized approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients?

Answer- Modulus Housing

27. The Defence Acquisition Council has granted special financial power to the armed forces to make emergency purchases of armed weapons of how much worth?

Answer- Rs.300 crores

28. India and which country have signed an agreement to further expand their collaboration in dealing with cyber threats?

Answer- Israel

29. Who chairs CII's e-commerce committee for the year 2020-21?

Answer- Kunal Bahl

30. Day of International Criminal Justice is annually observed on which day?

Answer- 17 July

