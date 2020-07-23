Current Affairs 2020 For July 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1.117th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu known as King Maker was observed as Tamil Nadu's Educational Development Day. Who was known as King Maker?
2. Which organization has developed P7 Heavy Drop System (HDS) for IL 76 aircraft?
3. Who launched the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh?
4. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Federal bank Limited with effect from September 23, 2020, till September 22, 2021?
5. In accordance with the "Cushman & Wakefield's 2020 Global Manufacturing Risk Index" what is India's rank in Baseline Scenario?
6. Which Indian shipbuilder company has signed a contract to build the world's first fully automatic electric vessel for ASKO Maritime, Norway?
7. What is the name of the world's most affordable Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based COVID-19 diagnostic kit launched by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'?
8. The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar(Senegal) Youth Summer Olympics by how many years?
9. The United Nations Children's Fund India announced its partnership with which company to provide career counselling to young people on improving their skills to increase employment opportunities for them?
10. Which State Chief Minister inaugurated 'Smriti Van' in memory of late Jeet Singh Negi, famous folk singer?
11. Who developed India's first fully indigenously made vaccine against pneumonia, Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine?
12. Who will be receiving the 2020 TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the virtual event of the 45th edition of The Toronto International Film Festival?
13. India witnessed how many people move out of multidimensional poverty between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016, as per UN report on Global Multidimensional Poverty Index?
14. CBSE announced integration of Artificial Intelligence in the high school curriculum for the 2020-2021 academic year. The curriculum was developed in collaboration with which company?
15. NTPC signs the MoU with which organisation to seek investment opportunities in areas like renewable energy, power distribution and other areas of mutual interest in India?
16. Which country celebrates 'Bastille Day' ceremony also called as Fete nationale?
17. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has sanctioned how much fund to West Bengal to reconstruct infrastructure which was damaged by Cyclone Amphan?
18. L&T Technology Services, the engineering services arm of Larsen and Toubro Group, informed that it will acquire a 100 % stake in which Texas-based company?
19. What is the name of flagship initiative of NITI Aayog to organize the series of virtual COVID-19 Demo Days to find the potential startups with innovative COVID-19 solutions and provide support to develop and scale up the solutions?
20. Neela Satyanarayanan (72), first woman State Election Commissioner of which State died of COVID-19 on July 16, 2020?
21. Who has been appointed as the First Women Prime Minister of Gabon?
22. ICRA Limited projects India's Gross Domestic Product to contract by what percent in FY21?
23. 117th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu known as King Maker was observed as Tamil Nadu's Educational Development Day. Who was known as King Maker?
24. Who flagged off the first trial container ship from Kolkata to Agartala through Chattogram Port of Bangladesh in a virtual ceremony?
25. Which organization has developed P7 Heavy Drop System (HDS) for IL 76 aircraft?
26. Which Indian startup has developed a portable hospital unit, 'MediCAB', a decentralized approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients?
27. The Defence Acquisition Council has granted special financial power to the armed forces to make emergency purchases of armed weapons of how much worth?
28. India and which country have signed an agreement to further expand their collaboration in dealing with cyber threats?
29. Who chairs CII's e-commerce committee for the year 2020-21?
30. Day of International Criminal Justice is annually observed on which day?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1.117th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu known as King Maker was observed as Tamil Nadu's Educational Development Day. Who was known as King Maker?
Answer- K.Kamaraj
2. Which organization has developed P7 Heavy Drop System (HDS) for IL 76 aircraft?
Answer- Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC)
3. Who launched the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
4. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Federal bank Limited with effect from September 23, 2020, till September 22, 2021?
Answer- S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao
5. In accordance with the "Cushman & Wakefield's 2020 Global Manufacturing Risk Index" what is India's rank in Baseline Scenario?
Answer- 3
6. Which Indian shipbuilder company has signed a contract to build the world's first fully automatic electric vessel for ASKO Maritime, Norway?
Answer- Cochin Shipyard Ltd
7. What is the name of the world's most affordable Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based COVID-19 diagnostic kit launched by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'?
Answer- Corosure Kit
8. The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar(Senegal) Youth Summer Olympics by how many years?
9. The United Nations Children's Fund India announced its partnership with which company to provide career counselling to young people on improving their skills to increase employment opportunities for them?
Answer- SAP India
10. Which State Chief Minister inaugurated 'Smriti Van' in memory of late Jeet Singh Negi, famous folk singer?
Answer- Uttarakhand
11. Who developed India's first fully indigenously made vaccine against pneumonia, Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine?
Answer- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd
12. Who will be receiving the 2020 TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the virtual event of the 45th edition of The Toronto International Film Festival?
Answer- Kate Winslet
13. India witnessed how many people move out of multidimensional poverty between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016, as per UN report on Global Multidimensional Poverty Index?
Answer- 273 million
14. CBSE announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence in the high school curriculum for the 2020-2021 academic year. The curriculum was developed in collaboration with which company?
Answer- IBM
15. NTPC signs the MoU with which organisation to seek investment opportunities in areas like renewable energy, power distribution and other areas of mutual interest in India?
Answer- NIIF
16. Which country celebrates 'Bastille Day' ceremony also called Fete Nationale?
Answer- France
17. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has sanctioned how much fund to West Bengal to reconstruct infrastructure which was damaged by Cyclone Amphan?
Answer- Rs 795 crore
18. L&T Technology Services, the engineering services arm of Larsen and Toubro Group, informed that it will acquire a 100 % stake in which Texas-based company?
Answer- Orchestra Technology
19. What is the name of flagship initiative of NITI Aayog to organize the series of virtual COVID-19 Demo Days to find the potential startups with innovative COVID-19 solutions and provide support to develop and scale up the solutions?
Answer- Atal Innovation Mission
20. Neela Satyanarayanan (72), first woman State Election Commissioner of which State died of COVID-19 on July 16, 2020?
Answer- Maharashtra
21. Who has been appointed as the First Women Prime Minister of Gabon?
Answer- Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda
22. ICRA Limited projects India's Gross Domestic Product to contract by what per cent in FY21?
Answer- 9.5%
23. 117th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu known as King Maker was observed as Tamil Nadu's Educational Development Day. Who was known as King Maker?
Answer- K.Kamaraj
24. Who flagged off the first trial container ship from Kolkata to Agartala through Chattogram Port of Bangladesh in a virtual ceremony?
Answer- Mansukh Mandaviya
25. Which organization has developed P7 Heavy Drop System (HDS) for IL 76 aircraft?
Answer- Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)
26. Which Indian startup has developed a portable hospital unit, 'MediCAB', a decentralized approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients?
Answer- Modulus Housing
27. The Defence Acquisition Council has granted special financial power to the armed forces to make emergency purchases of armed weapons of how much worth?
Answer- Rs.300 crores
28. India and which country have signed an agreement to further expand their collaboration in dealing with cyber threats?
Answer- Israel
29. Who chairs CII's e-commerce committee for the year 2020-21?
Answer- Kunal Bahl
30. Day of International Criminal Justice is annually observed on which day?
Answer- 17 July
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs