Current Affairs 2020 For July 24 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about daily current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 24, 2020

1. Who will receive the 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize?

Marianna Vardinoyannis

Morissana Kouyate

Both A and B

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande

2. Plasma Donation Campaign has been launched in which city?

Delhi

Bangalore

Chennai

Patna

3. Income Tax Department rolls out which form to assist Taxpayers in filing quick and correct Income Tax Return?

60A

26AS

54C

26A

4. Who has been appointed as the new MD of SBI cards and payment services?

Ramesh Singh Patwar

Ashwini Kumar Tewari

Brijesh Mishra

Nidhi Singh

5. India has established individual bilateral 'air bubbles' with France and ____.

UAE

Japan

USA

Australia

6. Who authored the book 'Suraj Kade Marda Nahi'?

Vikram Seth

Balram Singh Negi

Baldev Singh Sadaknama

None of the Above

7. C S Seshadri, who passed away, belongs to which profession?

Mathematician

Scientist

Player

Politician

8. Finance Track for the G20 Leaders Summit 2020 is to be hosted by which country at the end of 2020?

France

Germany

UAE

Saudi Arabia

9. When is Mandela International Day celebrated?

July 18

July 19

July 17

July 20

10. Which state has become the first one to use drones for aerial surveillance and inspection of extra high voltage power transmission lines and towers?

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Maharashtra

West Bengal

11. What is the rank of India according to the report of "The Global Direct Selling - 2019 Retail Sales"?

15

14

67

34

12. Rev Cordy Tindell Vivian, who passed away recently, belonged to which field?

Freedom Fighter

Civil rights veteran

Film Producer

Player

13. Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with which company for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK?

DRDO

GAIL

BHEL

BEML

14. United Nations celebrates World Chess Day globally on which date?

July 19

July 18

July 20

July 21

15. Rajat Mukherjee, who passed away, belonged to which profession?

Director

Actor

Cricketer

Journalist

16. India's first public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging plaza has been inaugurated at which place?

Jaipur

Guwahati

New Delhi

Hyderabad

17. Which two organizations has unveiled the COVID Protection System (COPS) for Workplace to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

CSIR-NEERI

CSIR-DRDO

CSIR-CMERI

CMERI-AIIMS

18. Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal inaugurated the Zoram Mega Food Park Ltd in which state?

Bihar

Manipur

Mizoram

Assam

19. Hope Mission has been launched by which country to mars?

UAE

USA

Hong Kong

India

20. Malabar naval exercise is between India and which other two countries?

UK and USA

UK and Japan

USA and Japan

USA and Australia

21. In accordance with the initial timeline drawn by the railways, it has planned to roll out 151 private train services by which year?

2022

2025

2027

2023

22. Who won the Formula-1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2020 at Hungaroring, Mogyorod?

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen

Valtteri Bottas

23. Who released the book titled "The Tangrams: An Ethnolinguistic Study of the Critically Endangered Group of Arunachal Pradesh"?

Nongthombam Biren Singh

Prema Khandu

Sarbananda Sonowal

Zoramthanga

24. KURMA app has been designed for which animal species?

Tortoise

Elephant

Turtle

Gharial

25. Which state government has launched Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana for all-round development of the Scheduled Castes?

UP

Bihar

Haryana

MP

26. The velocity of wind is measured by ---------------.

speedometer

tachometer

anemometer

audiometer

27. The term cover point in cricket means -------------.

the position is given by the bowler to the fielder on the offside, in front of a wicket

if the ball goes off the batsman's leg

an off-break ball bowled by a left-handed bowler to a right-handed batsman

None of the above

28. Unofficial, and usually illegal, system of providing people with more than their share of goods and services where their prices are controlled, is called ----------------.

black money

blue chip

black market

black economy

29. Walt Disney was -----------------.

the President of America during World War I

the creator of cartoon films starring popular cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

the British physician is known for his discovery of Addison's disease

None of the above

30. The three abundant elements in the earth's crust are aluminium, oxygen and silicon. The correct order of their abundance is ------------.

oxygen, aluminium, silicon

aluminium, silicon, oxygen

oxygen, silicon, aluminium

silicon, oxygen, aluminium

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who will receive the 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize?

Answer- Both A and B

2. Plasma Donation Campaign has been launched in which city?

Answer- Delhi

3. Income Tax Department rolls out which form to assist Taxpayers in filing quick and correct Income Tax Return?

Answer- 26AS

4. Who has been appointed as the new MD of SBI cards and payment services?

Answer- Ashwini Kumar Tewari

5. India has established individual bilateral 'air bubbles' with France and ____.

Answer- USA

6. Who authored the book 'Suraj Kade Marda Nahi'?

Answer- Baldev Singh Sadaknama

7. C S Seshadri, who passed away, belongs to which profession?

Answer- Mathematician

8. Finance Track for the G20 Leaders Summit 2020 is to be hosted by which country at the end of 2020?

Answer- Saudi Arabia

9. When is Mandela International Day celebrated?

Answer- July 18

10. Which state has become the first one to use drones for aerial surveillance and inspection of extra high voltage power transmission lines and towers?

Answer- Maharashtra

11. What is the rank of India according to the report of "The Global Direct Selling - 2019 Retail Sales"?

Answer- 15

12. Rev Cordy Tindell Vivian, who passed away recently, belonged to which field?

Answer- Civil rights veteran

13. Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with which company for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK?

Answer- BEML

14. United Nations celebrates World Chess Day globally on which date?

Answer- July 20

15. Rajat Mukherjee, who passed away, belonged to which profession?

Answer- Director

16. India's first public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging plaza has been inaugurated at which place?

Answer- New Delhi

17. Which two organizations has unveiled the COVID Protection System (COPS) for Workplace to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- CSIR-CMERI

18. Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal inaugurated the Zoram Mega Food Park Ltd in which state?

Answer- Mizoram

19. Hope Mission has been launched by which country to mars?

Answer- UAE

20. Malabar naval exercise is between India and which other two countries?

Answer- USA and Japan

21. In accordance with the initial timeline drawn by the railways, it has planned to roll out 151 private train services by which year?

Answer- 2027

22. Who won the Formula-1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2020 at Hungaroring, Mogyorod?

Answer- Lewis Hamilton

23. Who released the book titled "The Tangrams: An Ethnolinguistic Study of the Critically Endangered Group of Arunachal Pradesh"?

Answer- Prema Khandu

24. KURMA app has been designed for which animal species?

Answer- Turtle

25. Which state government has launched Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana for all-round development of the Scheduled Castes?

Answer- UP

26. The velocity of wind is measured by ---------------.

Answer- anemometer

27. The term cover point in cricket means -------------.

Answer- the position given by the bowler to the fielder on the offside, in front of a wicket

28. Unofficial, and usually illegal, system of providing people with more than their share of goods and services where their prices are controlled, is called ----------------.

Answer- black market

29. Walt Disney was -----------------.

Answer- the creator of cartoon films starring popular cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

30. The three abundant elements in the earth's crust are aluminium, oxygen and silicon. The correct order of their abundance is ------------.

Answer- oxygen, silicon, aluminium

