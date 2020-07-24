Current Affairs 2020 For July 24 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about daily current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who will receive the 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize?
2. Plasma Donation Campaign has been launched in which city?
3. Income Tax Department rolls out which form to assist Taxpayers in filing quick and correct Income Tax Return?
4. Who has been appointed as the new MD of SBI cards and payment services?
5. India has established individual bilateral 'air bubbles' with France and ____.
6. Who authored the book 'Suraj Kade Marda Nahi'?
7. C S Seshadri, who passed away, belongs to which profession?
8. Finance Track for the G20 Leaders Summit 2020 is to be hosted by which country at the end of 2020?
9. When is Mandela International Day celebrated?
10. Which state has become the first one to use drones for aerial surveillance and inspection of extra high voltage power transmission lines and towers?
11. What is the rank of India according to the report of "The Global Direct Selling - 2019 Retail Sales"?
12. Rev Cordy Tindell Vivian, who passed away recently, belonged to which field?
13. Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with which company for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK?
14. United Nations celebrates World Chess Day globally on which date?
15. Rajat Mukherjee, who passed away, belonged to which profession?
16. India's first public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging plaza has been inaugurated at which place?
17. Which two organizations has unveiled the COVID Protection System (COPS) for Workplace to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?
18. Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal inaugurated the Zoram Mega Food Park Ltd in which state?
19. Hope Mission has been launched by which country to mars?
20. Malabar naval exercise is between India and which other two countries?
21. In accordance with the initial timeline drawn by the railways, it has planned to roll out 151 private train services by which year?
22. Who won the Formula-1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2020 at Hungaroring, Mogyorod?
23. Who released the book titled "The Tangrams: An Ethnolinguistic Study of the Critically Endangered Group of Arunachal Pradesh"?
24. KURMA app has been designed for which animal species?
25. Which state government has launched Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana for all-round development of the Scheduled Castes?
26. The velocity of wind is measured by ---------------.
27. The term cover point in cricket means -------------.
28. Unofficial, and usually illegal, system of providing people with more than their share of goods and services where their prices are controlled, is called ----------------.
29. Walt Disney was -----------------.
30. The three abundant elements in the earth's crust are aluminium, oxygen and silicon. The correct order of their abundance is ------------.
1. Who will receive the 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize?
Answer- Both A and B
2. Plasma Donation Campaign has been launched in which city?
Answer- Delhi
3. Income Tax Department rolls out which form to assist Taxpayers in filing quick and correct Income Tax Return?
Answer- 26AS
4. Who has been appointed as the new MD of SBI cards and payment services?
Answer- Ashwini Kumar Tewari
5. India has established individual bilateral 'air bubbles' with France and ____.
Answer- USA
6. Who authored the book 'Suraj Kade Marda Nahi'?
Answer- Baldev Singh Sadaknama
7. C S Seshadri, who passed away, belongs to which profession?
Answer- Mathematician
8. Finance Track for the G20 Leaders Summit 2020 is to be hosted by which country at the end of 2020?
Answer- Saudi Arabia
9. When is Mandela International Day celebrated?
Answer- July 18
10. Which state has become the first one to use drones for aerial surveillance and inspection of extra high voltage power transmission lines and towers?
Answer- Maharashtra
11. What is the rank of India according to the report of "The Global Direct Selling - 2019 Retail Sales"?
Answer- 15
12. Rev Cordy Tindell Vivian, who passed away recently, belonged to which field?
Answer- Civil rights veteran
13. Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with which company for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK?
Answer- BEML
14. United Nations celebrates World Chess Day globally on which date?
Answer- July 20
15. Rajat Mukherjee, who passed away, belonged to which profession?
Answer- Director
16. India's first public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging plaza has been inaugurated at which place?
Answer- New Delhi
17. Which two organizations has unveiled the COVID Protection System (COPS) for Workplace to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- CSIR-CMERI
18. Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal inaugurated the Zoram Mega Food Park Ltd in which state?
Answer- Mizoram
19. Hope Mission has been launched by which country to mars?
Answer- UAE
20. Malabar naval exercise is between India and which other two countries?
Answer- USA and Japan
21. In accordance with the initial timeline drawn by the railways, it has planned to roll out 151 private train services by which year?
Answer- 2027
22. Who won the Formula-1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2020 at Hungaroring, Mogyorod?
Answer- Lewis Hamilton
23. Who released the book titled "The Tangrams: An Ethnolinguistic Study of the Critically Endangered Group of Arunachal Pradesh"?
Answer- Prema Khandu
24. KURMA app has been designed for which animal species?
Answer- Turtle
25. Which state government has launched Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana for all-round development of the Scheduled Castes?
Answer- UP
26. The velocity of wind is measured by ---------------.
Answer- anemometer
27. The term cover point in cricket means -------------.
Answer- the position given by the bowler to the fielder on the offside, in front of a wicket
28. Unofficial, and usually illegal, system of providing people with more than their share of goods and services where their prices are controlled, is called ----------------.
Answer- black market
29. Walt Disney was -----------------.
Answer- the creator of cartoon films starring popular cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
30. The three abundant elements in the earth's crust are aluminium, oxygen and silicon. The correct order of their abundance is ------------.
Answer- oxygen, silicon, aluminium
