Current Affairs 2020 For July 25 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 25, 2020

1. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted special powers to the armed forces for capital procurement worth Rs. 300 crore. Who chairs the DAC?

Piyush Goyal

Rajnath Singh

Narender Modi

Abhinav Thakur

2. Which minister form India addressed the opening session of two day-long Digital Indo- Italian Business Mission on Food Processing?

Mansukh Mandaviya

Raj Nath Singh

Amit Shah

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

3. Income Tax Department rolls out which form to assist Taxpayers in filing quick and correct Income Tax Return?

60A

26AS

54C

26A

4. Which country records the largest reduction in the number of people living in poverty as around 273 million people moved out of the multidimensional poverty over 10 years?

India

USA

Germany

Japan

5. India has established individual bilateral 'air bubbles' with France and ____ .

UAE

Japan

USA

Australia

7. C S Seshadri, who passed away, belongs to which profession?

Mathematician

Scientist

Player

Politician

8. The connectivity of all capitals of North-Eastern (NE) states through rail network has been announced by which year?

2020

2021

2022

2023

9. When is Mandela International Day celebrated?

July 18

July 19

July 17

July 20

10. Who launched the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh?

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Raj Nath Singh

Amit Shah

Narendra Modi

11. Which state has announced the Energy Export Policy 2020, which permits the sale of power to the other states of India?

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Jharkhand

12. In accordance with the "Cushman & Wakefield's 2020 Global Manufacturing Risk Index" what is India's rank in Baseline Scenario?

1

2

4

3

13. Barry Jarman has recently passed away. He belongs to which country?

England

Australia

New Zealand

Hongkong

14. What is the name of the world's most affordable Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based COVID-19 diagnostic kit launched by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'?

Corocure Kit

Corosafe Kit

Corofind Kit

Corosure Kit

15. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel and United States (US) Secretary of Energy co-chaired the 2nd ministerial meeting of the U.S.-India Strategic Energy Partnership (SEP) virtually? Who is the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel?

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Smriti Irani

16. Which State Chief Minister inaugurated 'Smriti Van' in memory of late Jeet Singh Negi, famous folk singer?

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Uttarakhand

Haryana

17. Ramesh Tikaram, who has passed away of coronavirus, belongs to which game?

Badminton

Cricket

Hockey

Football

18. Who will be receiving the 2020 TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the virtual event of the 45th edition of The Toronto International Film Festival?

Jennifer Lawrence

Angelina Jolie

Kate Winslet

Margot Robbie

19. Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project is an agreement between Pakistan and which country?

India

China

Japan

Afghanistan

20. CBSE announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence in the high school curriculum for the 2020-2021 academic year. The curriculum was developed in collaboration with which company?

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Apple

21. According to the New World Bank country classifications by income level 2020-2021, what is the status of India?

Lower-Middle-Income Country

Lower Income Country

Higher Income Country

Developing Country

22. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has sanctioned how much fund to West Bengal to reconstruct infrastructure which was damaged by Cyclone Amphan?

₹ 595 crore

₹ 795 crore

₹ 695 crore

₹ 895 crore

23. Indian Navy conducted major naval exercises in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Who is the chief of Naval staff?

Karambir Singh

Rambir Singh

Dalbir Suhag

Rajesh Mistri

24. Neela Satyanarayanan (72), first woman State Election Commissioner of which State died of COVID-19 on July 16, 2020?

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

25. As per the research report of India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), Centre's fiscal deficit is estimated to increase to how much in FY21?

4.6%

2.6%

5.6%

7.6%

26. ICRA Limited projects India's Gross Domestic Product to contract by what per cent in FY21?

4.5%

6.5%

8.5%

9.5%

27. Who will receive the 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize?

Marianna Vardinoyannis

Morissana Kouyate

Both A and B

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande

28. The term which denotes that each side has made the equal point at game point, in Tennis, is referred to as -------------.

baseline

deuce

fault

grand slam

29. The theory of utilitarianism was expounded by -----------.

Jeremy Bentham (1748-1836)

James Mill(1773-1839)

Henry Sidgwick (1838-1900)

All of the above

30. The trophies and cups awarded for cricket are ---------------.

McDowell's Challenge cup and World cup

Federation cup

Moin-ud-Dowla cup and Gupta cup

None of the above

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted special powers to the armed forces for capital procurement worth Rs. 300 crore. Who chairs the DAC?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

2. Which minister form India addressed the opening session of two day-long Digital Indo- Italian Business Mission on Food Processing?

Answer- Harsimrat Kaur Badal

3. Income Tax Department rolls out which form to assist Taxpayers in filing quick and correct Income Tax Return?

Answer- 26AS

4. Which country records the largest reduction in the number of people living in poverty as around 273 million people moved out of the multidimensional poverty over 10 years?

Answer- India

5. India has established individual bilateral 'air bubbles' with France and ____ .

Answer- USA

7. C S Seshadri, who passed away, belongs to which profession?

Answer- Mathematician

8. The connectivity of all capitals of North-Eastern (NE) states through rail network has been announced by which year?

Answer- 2023

9. When is Mandela International Day celebrated?

Answer- July 18

10. Who launched the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

11. Which state has announced the Energy Export Policy 2020, which permits the sale of power to the other states of India?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

12. In accordance with the "Cushman & Wakefield's 2020 Global Manufacturing Risk Index" what is India's rank in Baseline Scenario?

Answer- 3

13. Barry Jarman has recently passed away. He belongs to which country?

Answer- Australia

14. What is the name of the world's most affordable Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based COVID-19 diagnostic kit launched by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'?

Answer- Corosure Kit

15. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel and United States (US) Secretary of Energy co-chaired the 2nd ministerial meeting of the U.S.-India Strategic Energy Partnership (SEP) virtually? Who is the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel?

Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan

16. Which State Chief Minister inaugurated 'Smriti Van' in memory of late Jeet Singh Negi, famous folk singer?

Answer- Uttarakhand

17. Ramesh Tikaram, who has passed away of coronavirus, belongs to which game?

Answer- Badminton

18. Who will be receiving the 2020 TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the virtual event of the 45th edition of The Toronto International Film Festival?

Answer- Kate Winslet

19. Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project is an agreement between Pakistan and which country?

Answer- China

20. CBSE announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence in the high school curriculum for the 2020-2021 academic year. The curriculum was developed in collaboration with which company?

Answer- IBM

21. According to the New World Bank country classifications by income level 2020-2021, what is the status of India?

Answer- lower-middle-income Country

22. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has sanctioned how much fund to West Bengal to reconstruct infrastructure which was damaged by Cyclone Amphan?

Answer- Rs 795 crore

23. Indian Navy conducted major naval exercises in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Who is the chief of Naval staff?

Answer- Karambir Singh

24. Neela Satyanarayanan (72), first woman State Election Commissioner of which State died of COVID-19 on July 16, 2020?

Answer- Maharashtra

25. As per the research report of India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), Centre's fiscal deficit is estimated to increase to how much in FY21?

Answer- 7.6%

26. ICRA Limited projects India's Gross Domestic Product to contract by what per cent in FY21?

Answer- 9.5%

27. Who will receive the 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize?

Answer- Both A and B

28. The term which denotes that each side has made an equal point at game point, in Tennis, is referred to as -------------.

Answer- deuce

29. The theory of utilitarianism was expounded by -----------.

Answer- All of the above

30. The trophies and cups awarded for cricket are ---------------.

Answer- McDowell's Challenge cup and World cup

