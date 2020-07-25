Current Affairs 2020 For July 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who has virtually launched the Manodarpan initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)?
2. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed the statement of intent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers in India to achieve the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. YuWaah is an initiative of which organisation?
3. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat launched an Employees Welfare Scheme in the name of which Union Minister?
4. Malabar naval exercise is between India and which other two countries?
5. Which state cabinet has approved the 'One-Stop-Shop' Scheme to fast track investment?
6. Who won the Formula-1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2020 at Hungaroring, Mogyorod?
7. Which state government signed 8 Memorandums of Understandings worth Rs 10,399 crore with companies to create employment opportunities for over 13,507 people?
8. Which bank launched nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by distributing face masks and sanitizers?
9. What is the rank of India according to the report of "The Global Direct Selling - 2019 Retail Sales"?
10. The Consumer Protection Act (CPA), 2019, has replaced the old Consumer Protection Act. The old Consumer Protection Act came in which year?
11. Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with which company for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK?
12. Lalji Tandon, who passed away recently, was Governor of which state?
13. Rajat Mukherjee, who recently passed away, belonged to which profession?
14. Men's T20 World cup, 2020 will be held in which country?
15. Who has been appointed as the new MD of Karur Vysya Bank?
16. Which two organizations have unveiled COVID Protection System (COPS) for Workplace to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?
17. CBDT and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) signed MoU for smoother data exchange between the two organizations. Who is the chairman of CBDT?
18. Hope Mission has been launched by which country to Mars?
19. What is the name of the indigenously-developed drone which DRDO has provided to the Indian Army?
20. In accordance with the initial timeline drawn by the railways, it has planned to roll out 151 private train services by which year?
21. Which anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test-fired by the Indian armed forces?
22. Which country has listed Reliance Jio among the companies that are becoming "Clean Telcos"?
23. Who released the book titled "The Tangrams: An Ethnolinguistic Study of the Critically Endangered Group of Arunachal Pradesh"?
24. A review meeting of Char Dham Road Project over a virtual platform was held recently. The project is in which state?
25. KURMA app has been designed for which animal species?
26. Which state cabinet gave approval to the 'Samadhan se Vikas', a one-time settlement scheme for the recovery of long-pending dues on account of External Development Charges?
27. Which state government has launched Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana for all-round development of the Scheduled Castes?
28. A new species called 'Bathynomus rakshasa' (described as "cockroach of the sea") has been discovered in which ocean?
29. CBDT and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will share data related to income tax returns by the CBDT to the Ministry of MSME. Who is the union minister of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?
30. Which state Government has included the transgender community under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana(MBPY)?
1. Who has launched virtually the Manodarpan initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
2. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed the statement of intent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers in India to achieve the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. YuWaah is an initiative of which organisation?
Answer- UNICEF
3. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat launched an Employees Welfare Scheme in the name of which Union Minister?
Answer- Arun Jaitley
4. Malabar naval exercise is between India and which other two countries?
Answer- USA and Japan
5. Which state cabinet has approved the 'One-Stop-Shop' Scheme to fast track investment?
Answer- Rajasthan
6. Who won the Formula-1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2020 at Hungaroring, Mogyorod?
Answer- Lewis Hamilton
7. Which state government signed 8 Memorandums of Understandings worth Rs 10,399 crore with companies to create employment opportunities for over 13,507 people?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
8. Which bank launched nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by distributing face masks and sanitizers?
Answer- PNB
9. What is the rank of India according to the report of "The Global Direct Selling - 2019 Retail Sales"?
Answer- 15
10. The Consumer Protection Act (CPA), 2019 has replaced the old Consumer Protection Act. The old Consumer Protection Act came in which year?
Answer- 1986
11. Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with which company for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK?
Answer- BEML
12. Lalji Tandon, who passed away recently, was Governor of which state?
Answer- MP
13. Rajat Mukherjee, who recently passed away, belonged to which profession?
Answer- Director
14. Men's T20 World cup, 2020 will be held in which country?
Answer- Australia
15. Who has been appointed as the new MD of Karur Vysya Bank?
Answer- Ramesh Babu Boddu
16. Which two organizations have unveiled COVID Protection System (COPS) for Workplace to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- CSIR-CMERI
17. CBDT and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), signed MoU for smoother data exchange between the two organizations. Who is the chairman of CBDT?
Answer- Pramod Chandra Mody
18. Hope Mission has been launched by which country to Mars?
Answer- UAE
19. What is the name of the indigenously-developed drone which DRDO has provided to the Indian Army?
Answer- Bharat
20. In accordance with the initial timeline drawn by the railways, it has planned to roll out 151 private train services by which year?
Answer- 2027
21. Which anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test-fired by the Indian armed forces?
Answer- Dhruvastra
22. Which country has listed Reliance Jio among the companies that are becoming "Clean Telcos"?
Answer- USA
23. Who released the book titled "The Tangrams: An Ethnolinguistic Study of the Critically Endangered Group of Arunachal Pradesh"?
Answer- Prema Khandu
24. A review meeting of Char Dham Road Project over a virtual platform was held recently. The project is in which state?
Answer- Uttarakhand
25. KURMA app has been designed for which animal species?
Answer- Turtle
26. Which state cabinet gave approval to the 'Samadhan se Vikas', a one-time settlement scheme for the recovery of long-pending dues on account of External Development Charges?
Answer- Haryana
27. Which state government has launched Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana for all-round development of the Scheduled Castes?
Answer- UP
28. A new species called 'Bathynomus rakshasa' (described as "cockroach of the sea") has been discovered in which ocean?
Answer- Indian Ocean
29. CBDT and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will share data related to income tax returns by the CBDT to the Ministry of MSME. Who is the union minister of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?
Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
30. Which state Government has included the transgender community under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana(MBPY)?
Answer- Odisha
