Current Affairs 2020 For July 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 26, 2020

1. Who has virtually launched the Manodarpan initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)?

Piyush Goyal

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Narender Modi

Rajnath Singh

2. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed the statement of intent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers in India to achieve the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. YuWaah is an initiative of which organisation?

SpaceX

UNESCO

UNICEF

WHO

3. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat launched an Employees Welfare Scheme in the name of which Union Minister?

Rajnath Singh

Arun Jaitley

Narender Modi

APJ Abdul Kalam

4. Malabar naval exercise is between India and which other two countries?

UK and USA

UK and Japan

USA and Japan

USA and Australia

5. Which state cabinet has approved the 'One-Stop-Shop' Scheme to fast track investment?

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

6. Who won the Formula-1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2020 at Hungaroring, Mogyorod?

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen

Valtteri Bottas

7. Which state government signed 8 Memorandums of Understandings worth Rs 10,399 crore with companies to create employment opportunities for over 13,507 people?

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Bihar

8. Which bank launched nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by distributing face masks and sanitizers?

SBI

HDFC

PNB

BoB

9. What is the rank of India according to the report of "The Global Direct Selling - 2019 Retail Sales"?

15

14

67

34

10. The Consumer Protection Act (CPA), 2019, has replaced the old Consumer Protection Act. The old Consumer Protection Act came in which year?

1982

1986

1991

1973

11. Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with which company for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK?

DRDO

GAIL

BHEL

BEML

12. Lalji Tandon, who passed away recently, was Governor of which state?

MP

Bihar

Jharkhand

UP

13. Rajat Mukherjee, who recently passed away, belonged to which profession?

Director

Actor

Cricketer

Journalist

14. Men's T20 World cup, 2020 will be held in which country?

Australia

New Zealand

India

West Indies

15. Who has been appointed as the new MD of Karur Vysya Bank?

N. S. Srinath

Ramesh Babu Boddu

P R Seshadri

Rekha Malik

16. Which two organizations have unveiled COVID Protection System (COPS) for Workplace to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

CSIR-NEERI

CSIR-DRDO

CSIR-CMERI

CMERI-AIIMS

17. CBDT and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) signed MoU for smoother data exchange between the two organizations. Who is the chairman of CBDT?

Ravi Dubey

Rekha Prasad

Pramod Chandra Mody

M. Ajit Kumar

18. Hope Mission has been launched by which country to Mars?

UAE

USA

Hong Kong

India

19. What is the name of the indigenously-developed drone which DRDO has provided to the Indian Army?

Garv

India

Bharat

Sindh

20. In accordance with the initial timeline drawn by the railways, it has planned to roll out 151 private train services by which year?

2022

2025

2027

2023

21. Which anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test-fired by the Indian armed forces?

AGNI-V

Dhruvastra

PRITHVI

GARUDA

22. Which country has listed Reliance Jio among the companies that are becoming "Clean Telcos"?

USA

Japan

Australia

Russia

23. Who released the book titled "The Tangrams: An Ethnolinguistic Study of the Critically Endangered Group of Arunachal Pradesh"?

Nongthombam Biren Singh

Prema Khandu

Sarbananda Sonowal

Zoramthanga

24. A review meeting of Char Dham Road Project over a virtual platform was held recently. The project is in which state?

UP

Bihar

Uttarakhand

Karnataka

25. KURMA app has been designed for which animal species?

Tortoise

Elephant

Turtle

Gharial

26. Which state cabinet gave approval to the 'Samadhan se Vikas', a one-time settlement scheme for the recovery of long-pending dues on account of External Development Charges?

Bihar

Haryana

Jammu and Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh

27. Which state government has launched Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana for all-round development of the Scheduled Castes?

UP

Bihar

Haryana

MP

28. A new species called 'Bathynomus rakshasa' (described as "cockroach of the sea") has been discovered in which ocean?

Indian Ocean

Bay of Bengal

Pacific Ocean

South China Sea

29. CBDT and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will share data related to income tax returns by the CBDT to the Ministry of MSME. Who is the union minister of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Smriti Irani

Rajnath Singh

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Sachin Pilot

30. Which state Government has included the transgender community under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana(MBPY)?

Odisha

Bihar

Uttarakhand

Jharkhand

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who has launched virtually the Manodarpan initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

2. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed the statement of intent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers in India to achieve the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. YuWaah is an initiative of which organisation?

Answer- UNICEF

3. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat launched an Employees Welfare Scheme in the name of which Union Minister?

Answer- Arun Jaitley

4. Malabar naval exercise is between India and which other two countries?

Answer- USA and Japan

5. Which state cabinet has approved the 'One-Stop-Shop' Scheme to fast track investment?

Answer- Rajasthan

6. Who won the Formula-1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2020 at Hungaroring, Mogyorod?

Answer- Lewis Hamilton

7. Which state government signed 8 Memorandums of Understandings worth Rs 10,399 crore with companies to create employment opportunities for over 13,507 people?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

8. Which bank launched nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by distributing face masks and sanitizers?

Answer- PNB

9. What is the rank of India according to the report of "The Global Direct Selling - 2019 Retail Sales"?

Answer- 15

10. The Consumer Protection Act (CPA), 2019 has replaced the old Consumer Protection Act. The old Consumer Protection Act came in which year?

Answer- 1986

11. Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with which company for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK?

Answer- BEML

12. Lalji Tandon, who passed away recently, was Governor of which state?

Answer- MP

13. Rajat Mukherjee, who recently passed away, belonged to which profession?

Answer- Director

14. Men's T20 World cup, 2020 will be held in which country?

Answer- Australia

15. Who has been appointed as the new MD of Karur Vysya Bank?

Answer- Ramesh Babu Boddu

16. Which two organizations have unveiled COVID Protection System (COPS) for Workplace to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- CSIR-CMERI

17. CBDT and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), signed MoU for smoother data exchange between the two organizations. Who is the chairman of CBDT?

Answer- Pramod Chandra Mody

18. Hope Mission has been launched by which country to Mars?

Answer- UAE

19. What is the name of the indigenously-developed drone which DRDO has provided to the Indian Army?

Answer- Bharat

20. In accordance with the initial timeline drawn by the railways, it has planned to roll out 151 private train services by which year?

Answer- 2027

21. Which anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test-fired by the Indian armed forces?

Answer- Dhruvastra

22. Which country has listed Reliance Jio among the companies that are becoming "Clean Telcos"?

Answer- USA

23. Who released the book titled "The Tangrams: An Ethnolinguistic Study of the Critically Endangered Group of Arunachal Pradesh"?

Answer- Prema Khandu

24. A review meeting of Char Dham Road Project over a virtual platform was held recently. The project is in which state?

Answer- Uttarakhand

25. KURMA app has been designed for which animal species?

Answer- Turtle

26. Which state cabinet gave approval to the 'Samadhan se Vikas', a one-time settlement scheme for the recovery of long-pending dues on account of External Development Charges?

Answer- Haryana

27. Which state government has launched Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana for all-round development of the Scheduled Castes?

Answer- UP

28. A new species called 'Bathynomus rakshasa' (described as "cockroach of the sea") has been discovered in which ocean?

Answer- Indian Ocean

29. CBDT and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will share data related to income tax returns by the CBDT to the Ministry of MSME. Who is the union minister of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari

30. Which state Government has included the transgender community under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana(MBPY)?

Answer- Odisha

