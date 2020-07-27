Current Affairs 2020 For July 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 27, 2020

1. Which state has decided to reopen schools from September 5, 2020?

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Delhi

2. India signed an agreement for the establishment of 'Emergency Medical Services' with which country?

Maldives

Hongkong

Germany

Mauritius

3. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed the statement of intent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore, youth volunteers, in India to achieve the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. YuWaah is an initiative of which organisation?

SpaceX

UNESCO

UNICEF

WHO

4. The National Centre for Disease control operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has commissioned the sero-surveillance study in which city?

Hapur

New Delhi

Chandigarh

Kanpur

5. Who has been appointed as the new MD of Karur Vysya Bank?

N. S. Srinath

Ramesh Babu Boddu

P R Seshadri

Rekha Malik

6. Pravasi Rojgar App has been launched by which actor?

Rekha

Hema Malini

Sonu Sood

Salman Khan

7. "Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis" report has been released by which organisation?

UNEP and IEA

GEF and IEA

WHO and IEA

WHO and UNEP

8. Which state/UT Chief Minister presented Rs 9000 crore tax-free budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in the assembly?

Delhi

Puducherry

Goa

Ladakh

9. The Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) was inaugurated in which city?

New Delhi

Ajmer

Kanpur

Indore

10. Which anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test-fired by the Indian armed forces?

AGNI-V

Dhruvastra

PRITHVI

GARUDA

11. Who will be appointed as the Managing Director for SAP Indian Subcontinent?

Deb Deep Sengupta

Ravi Tiwari

Kulmeet Bawa

Rudesh Singh

12. Which state Government has included the transgender community under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana(MBPY)?

Odisha

Bihar

Uttarakhand

Jharkhand

13. Who was nominated as the Vice-Chairman of the International Union of Railways?

Vinod Kumar Yadav

Arun Kumar

Akhilesh Singh

Ravi Tiwari

14. What is the theme of India Ideas Summit 2020?

Building a Better Future

Business and Environment

Business in the post-COVID world

Sustainable Business

15. In how many districts Vriksharopan Abhiyan will be launched?

35

38

56

76

16. Which state government signed 8 Memorandums of Understandings worth Rs 10,399 crore with companies to create employment opportunities for over 13,507 people?

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Bihar

17. Which country passed bipartisan legislation to de-escalate the situation along Line of Actual Control?

India

China

USA

Japan

18. CBDT and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will share data related to income tax returns by the CBDT to the Ministry of MSME. Who are the union minister of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Smriti Irani

Rajnath Singh

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Sachin Pilot

19. Who was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity?

Naomi Klein

Tim DeChristopher

Greta Thunberg

Bill Mackibben

20. Who has launched virtually the Manodarpan initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)?

Piyush Goyal

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Narender Modi

Rajnath Singh

21. Indian Navy has conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with which country?

UAE

Australia

USA

Japan

22. A new species called 'Bathynomus rakshasa'(Described as "cockroach of the sea") has been discovered in which ocean?

Indian Ocean

Bay of Bengal

Pacific Ocean

South China Sea

23. Novelist Juan Marse passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Spain

Serbia

China

Canada

24. Which state did Cabinet give approval to the 'Samadhan se Vikas', a one-time settlement scheme for the recovery of long-pending dues on account of External Development Charges?

Bihar

Haryana

Jammu and Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh

25. Who will be awarded the 'Legend of Animation' award instituted by the Toonz Media Group as part of the Animation Masters Summit (AMS) 2020 - Digital Edition?

Rekha Tiwari

Irfaan Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput

Arnab Chaudhuri

26. A review meeting of Char Dham Road Project over a virtual platform was held recently. The project is in which state?

UP

Bihar

Uttarakhand

Karnataka

27. India is finalizing Defence Logistics Agreement with which country that will enable seamless access to military bases and support facilities?

USA

Russia

North Korea

France

28. India-based mobility platform, Ola will be rolling out the enterprise offering to customers across which of the following countries?

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Australia

All of the Above

29. Kakrapur Atomic Plant is in which state?

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Haryana

Rajasthan

30. Which country recently approved Dexamethasone as a second treatment of COVID-19?

India

USA

China

Japan

31. Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana" has been launched by which state/UT?

UP

Delhi

Goa

Haryana

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which state has decided to reopen schools from September 5, 2020?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

2. India signed an agreement for the establishment of 'Emergency Medical Services' with which country?

Answer- Maldives

3. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed the statement of intent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore, youth volunteers, in India to achieve the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. YuWaah is an initiative of which organisation?

Answer- UNICEF

4. The National Centre for Disease control operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has commissioned sero-surveillance study in which city?

Answer- New Delhi

5. Who has been appointed as the new MD of Karur Vysya Bank?

Answer- Ramesh Babu Boddu

6. Pravasi Rojgar App has been launched by which actor?

Answer- Sonu Sood

7. "Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis" report has been released by which organisation?

Answer- UNEP and IEA

8. Which state/UT Chief Minister presented Rs 9000 crore tax-free budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in the assembly?

Answer- Puducherry

9. The Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) was inaugurated in which city?

Answer- New Delhi

10. Which anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test-fired by the Indian armed forces?

Answer- Dhruvastra

11. Who will be appointed as the Managing Director for SAP Indian Subcontinent?

Answer- Kulmeet Bawa

12. Which state Government has included the transgender community under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana(MBPY)?

Answer- Odisha

13. Who was nominated as the Vice-Chairman of the International Union of Railways?

Answer- Arun Kumar

14. What is the theme of India Ideas Summit 2020?

Answer- Building a Better Future

15. In how many districts Vriksharopan Abhiyan will be launched?

Answer- 38

16. Which state government signed 8 Memorandums of Understandings worth Rs 10,399 crore with companies to create employment opportunities for over 13,507 people?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

17. Which country passed bipartisan legislation to de-escalate the situation along Line of Actual Control?

Answer- USA

18. CBDT and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will share data related to income tax returns by the CBDT to the Ministry of MSME. Who is the union minister of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari

19. Who was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity?

Answer- Greta Thunberg

20. Who has launched virtually the Manodarpan initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

21. Indian Navy has conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with which country?

Answer- USA

22. A new species called 'Bathynomus rakshasa'(Described as "cockroach of the sea") has been discovered in which ocean?

Answer- Indian Ocean

23. Novelist Juan Marse passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Answer- Spain

24. Which state did Cabinet give approval to the 'Samadhan se Vikas', a one-time settlement scheme for the recovery of long-pending dues on account of External Development Charges?

Answer- Haryana

25. Who will be awarded the 'Legend of Animation' award instituted by the Toonz Media Group as part of the Animation Masters Summit (AMS) 2020 - Digital Edition?

Answer- Arnab Chaudhuri

26. A review meeting of Char Dham Road Project over a virtual platform was held recently. The project is in which state?

Answer- Uttarakhand

27. India is finalizing Defence Logistics Agreement with which country that will enable seamless access to military bases and support facilities?

Answer- Russia

28. India-based mobility platform, Ola will be rolling out the enterprise offering to customers across which of the following countries?

Answer- All of the Above

29. Kakrapur Atomic Plant is in which state?

Answer- Gujarat

30. Which country recently approved Dexamethasone as a second treatment of COVID-19?

Answer- Japan

31. Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana" has been launched by which state/UT?

Answer- Delhi

