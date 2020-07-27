Current Affairs 2020 For July 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Which state has decided to reopen schools from September 5, 2020?
2. India signed an agreement for the establishment of 'Emergency Medical Services' with which country?
3. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed the statement of intent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore, youth volunteers, in India to achieve the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. YuWaah is an initiative of which organisation?
4. The National Centre for Disease control operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has commissioned the sero-surveillance study in which city?
5. Who has been appointed as the new MD of Karur Vysya Bank?
6. Pravasi Rojgar App has been launched by which actor?
7. "Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis" report has been released by which organisation?
8. Which state/UT Chief Minister presented Rs 9000 crore tax-free budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in the assembly?
9. The Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) was inaugurated in which city?
10. Which anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test-fired by the Indian armed forces?
11. Who will be appointed as the Managing Director for SAP Indian Subcontinent?
12. Which state Government has included the transgender community under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana(MBPY)?
13. Who was nominated as the Vice-Chairman of the International Union of Railways?
14. What is the theme of India Ideas Summit 2020?
15. In how many districts Vriksharopan Abhiyan will be launched?
16. Which state government signed 8 Memorandums of Understandings worth Rs 10,399 crore with companies to create employment opportunities for over 13,507 people?
17. Which country passed bipartisan legislation to de-escalate the situation along Line of Actual Control?
18. CBDT and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will share data related to income tax returns by the CBDT to the Ministry of MSME. Who are the union minister of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?
19. Who was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity?
20. Who has launched virtually the Manodarpan initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)?
21. Indian Navy has conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with which country?
22. A new species called 'Bathynomus rakshasa'(Described as "cockroach of the sea") has been discovered in which ocean?
23. Novelist Juan Marse passed away recently. He belongs to which country?
24. Which state did Cabinet give approval to the 'Samadhan se Vikas', a one-time settlement scheme for the recovery of long-pending dues on account of External Development Charges?
25. Who will be awarded the 'Legend of Animation' award instituted by the Toonz Media Group as part of the Animation Masters Summit (AMS) 2020 - Digital Edition?
26. A review meeting of Char Dham Road Project over a virtual platform was held recently. The project is in which state?
27. India is finalizing Defence Logistics Agreement with which country that will enable seamless access to military bases and support facilities?
28. India-based mobility platform, Ola will be rolling out the enterprise offering to customers across which of the following countries?
29. Kakrapur Atomic Plant is in which state?
30. Which country recently approved Dexamethasone as a second treatment of COVID-19?
31. Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana" has been launched by which state/UT?
1. Which state has decided to reopen schools from September 5, 2020?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
2. India signed an agreement for the establishment of 'Emergency Medical Services' with which country?
Answer- Maldives
3. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed the statement of intent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore, youth volunteers, in India to achieve the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. YuWaah is an initiative of which organisation?
Answer- UNICEF
4. The National Centre for Disease control operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has commissioned sero-surveillance study in which city?
Answer- New Delhi
5. Who has been appointed as the new MD of Karur Vysya Bank?
Answer- Ramesh Babu Boddu
6. Pravasi Rojgar App has been launched by which actor?
Answer- Sonu Sood
7. "Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis" report has been released by which organisation?
Answer- UNEP and IEA
8. Which state/UT Chief Minister presented Rs 9000 crore tax-free budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in the assembly?
Answer- Puducherry
9. The Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) was inaugurated in which city?
Answer- New Delhi
10. Which anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test-fired by the Indian armed forces?
Answer- Dhruvastra
11. Who will be appointed as the Managing Director for SAP Indian Subcontinent?
Answer- Kulmeet Bawa
12. Which state Government has included the transgender community under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana(MBPY)?
Answer- Odisha
13. Who was nominated as the Vice-Chairman of the International Union of Railways?
Answer- Arun Kumar
14. What is the theme of India Ideas Summit 2020?
Answer- Building a Better Future
15. In how many districts Vriksharopan Abhiyan will be launched?
Answer- 38
16. Which state government signed 8 Memorandums of Understandings worth Rs 10,399 crore with companies to create employment opportunities for over 13,507 people?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
17. Which country passed bipartisan legislation to de-escalate the situation along Line of Actual Control?
Answer- USA
18. CBDT and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will share data related to income tax returns by the CBDT to the Ministry of MSME. Who is the union minister of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?
Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
19. Who was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity?
Answer- Greta Thunberg
20. Who has launched virtually the Manodarpan initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
21. Indian Navy has conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with which country?
Answer- USA
22. A new species called 'Bathynomus rakshasa'(Described as "cockroach of the sea") has been discovered in which ocean?
Answer- Indian Ocean
23. Novelist Juan Marse passed away recently. He belongs to which country?
Answer- Spain
24. Which state did Cabinet give approval to the 'Samadhan se Vikas', a one-time settlement scheme for the recovery of long-pending dues on account of External Development Charges?
Answer- Haryana
25. Who will be awarded the 'Legend of Animation' award instituted by the Toonz Media Group as part of the Animation Masters Summit (AMS) 2020 - Digital Edition?
Answer- Arnab Chaudhuri
26. A review meeting of Char Dham Road Project over a virtual platform was held recently. The project is in which state?
Answer- Uttarakhand
27. India is finalizing Defence Logistics Agreement with which country that will enable seamless access to military bases and support facilities?
Answer- Russia
28. India-based mobility platform, Ola will be rolling out the enterprise offering to customers across which of the following countries?
Answer- All of the Above
29. Kakrapur Atomic Plant is in which state?
Answer- Gujarat
30. Which country recently approved Dexamethasone as a second treatment of COVID-19?
Answer- Japan
31. Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana" has been launched by which state/UT?
Answer- Delhi
