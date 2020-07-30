Current Affairs 2020 For July 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 30, 2020

1.TRIFED has entered into a partnership with which IIT for the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)?

IIT Mumbai

IIT Delhi

IIT Roorkee

IIT Bangalore

2. Pi approximation day is observed annually on which date?

July 21

July 24

July 23

July 22

3. Which company becomes the 1st Indian company to reach Market Capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13 lakh crore?

PhonePe

Reliance Industries Limited

Infosys

Amazon

4. National Transit Pass System (NTPS) will be functional in which two states by this Diwali?

Madhya Pradesh

Telangana

Gujarat

Both A and B

5. Who launched www.restartindicom, a mentoring platform?

Piyush Goyal

Narendra Modi

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Smriti Irani

6. National Broadcasting Day was observed on which date?

July 24

July 22

July 23

July 25

7. Which port has become the 1st Indian port and 7th Port globally to sign up for the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)?

Mundra Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Apache SEZ Development India Private Limited

Surat Apparel Park

8. Who has been appointed as an honorary advisor for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the period 2020 to 2030?

Sahil Seth

Shyam Tiwari

Gajendra Prasad

Jatin Dev

9. India will have around 60% of the installed capacity of the electricity generation from renewable resources by which year?

2021

2018

2020

2030

10. Annie Ross, who passed away recently, belongs to which profession?

Singer

Teacher

Dancer

Professor

11. A COVID-19 testing facility has been established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at which place?

Chandigarh

Leh

Hapur

Kanpur

12. Who has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer& Director of Microfinance Institutions Network?

Faruukh Roshan

Harsh Shrivastava

Alok Misra

Ravi Bhatia

13. The Punjab Cabinet approved what amount for canal-based water supply for Amritsar and Ludhiana cities through video conferencing?

USD 185.71

USD 200

USD 385.71

USD 285.71

14. In accordance with the "Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2016-18", the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India has declined to which figure?

112

113

117

130

15. The Tianwen-1, first fully homegrown Mars Mission, was launched by which country?

China

India

Japan

Israel

16. Sripali Weerakkody, who retired from International Cricket, belongs to which country?

United Kingdom

Sri Lanka

USA

Germany

17. RBI publicized the "Report of the Committee for Analysis of QR Code" under the chairmanship of which person?

Bimal Jalan

Deepak Phatak

Dilip Asbe

Giri Kumar Nair

18. India with which country inked an agreement to set up Geydoshu Mas Plant (Neighborhood Fish Processing Plants)?

Singapore

Mauritius

Maldives

Australia

19. What amount has been approved for 81 projects under Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund I?

8767 crore

8000 crore

6500 crore

7500 crore

20. Which has developed India's first in-orbit space debris monitoring and tracking system?

Digantara Research and Technology

SpaceX

Orbital

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

21. Which company has launched vehicle insurance in partnership with Bengaluru-based startup Acko General Insurance?

PhonePe

Paytm

Amazon Pay

Google Pay

22. Which edition of two days long world's largest Global Fintech Fest (GFF) was held virtually, which was organized by Payments Council of India (PCI) and Fintech Convergence Council (FCC)?

1st

2nd

3rd

6th

23. Who authored the novel "The Endgame"?

Jane Austen

Franz Kafka

S Hussain Zaidi

Henry James

24. Who authored the "The Pandemic Century"?

Ernest Hemingway

Mark Honigsbaum

Virginia Woolf

William Faulkner

25. ICICI Lombard in partnership with which company has launched Hospital Daily cash benefit?

PhonePe

Paytm

Google Pay

BHIM

26. Which country became the 87th country to sign the International Solar Alliance(ISA) Framework Agreement?

France

Nicaragua

Ethopia

Chile

27. Which two organizations agreed to partner toward the "Green Recovery?

ADB and AIIB

ADB and GCF

GCF and World Bank

World Bank and ADB

28. Who became the world's fifth-richest man in the world with an estimated wealth of 75 billion USD?

Jeff Bezos

Warren Buffett

Mukesh Ambani

Amancio Ortega

29. A biotechnology-based water treatment system for the purification of sewage water flowing into the rivers Ganga and Godavari has been launched with the help of which International organization?

World Bank

European Union

Asian Bank Development

AIIB

30. Who has been appointed as new Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank?

J Packirisamy

Partha Pratim Sengupta

Amitabh Chaudhry

Sanjiv Chadha

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1.TRIFED has entered into a partnership with which IIT for the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)?

Answer- IIT Delhi

2. Pi approximation day is observed annually on which date?

Answer- July 22

3. Which company becomes the 1st Indian company to reach Market Capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13 lakh crore?

Answer- Reliance Industries Limited

4. National Transit Pass System (NTPS) will be functional in which two states by this Diwali?

Answer- Both A and B

5. Who launched www.restartindicom, a mentoring platform?

Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari

6. National Broadcasting Day was observed on which date?

Answer- July 23

7. Which port has become the 1st Indian port and 7th Port globally to sign up for the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)?

Answer- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

8. Who has been appointed as an honorary advisor for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the period 2020 to 2030?

Answer- Sahil Seth

9. India will have around 60% of the installed capacity of the electricity generation from renewable resources by which year?

Answer- 2030

10. Annie Ross, who passed away recently, belongs to which profession?

Answer- Singer

11. A COVID-19 testing facility has been established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at which place?

Answer- Leh

12. Who has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer& Director of Microfinance Institutions Network?

Answer- Alok Misra

13. The Punjab Cabinet approved what amount for canal-based water supply for Amritsar and Ludhiana cities through video conferencing?

Answer- USD 285.71

14. In accordance with the "Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2016-18", the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India has declined to which figure?

Answer- 113

15. The Tianwen-1, first fully homegrown Mars Mission, was launched by which country?

Answer- China

16. Sripali Weerakkody, who retired from International Cricket, belongs to which country?

Answer- United Kingdom

17. RBI publicized the "Report of the Committee for Analysis of QR Code" under the chairmanship of which person?

Answer- Deepak Phatak

18. India with which country inked an agreement to set up Geydoshu Mas Plant (Neighborhood Fish Processing Plants)?

Answer- Maldives

19. What amount has been approved for 81 projects under Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund I?

Answer- 8767 crore

20. Which has developed India's first in-orbit space debris monitoring and tracking system?

Answer- Digantara Research and Technology

21. Which company has launched vehicle insurance in partnership with Bengaluru-based startup Acko General Insurance?

Answer- Amazon Pay

22. Which edition of two days long world's largest Global Fintech Fest (GFF) was held virtually, which was organized by Payments Council of India (PCI) and Fintech Convergence Council (FCC)?

Answer- 1st

23. Who authored the novel "The Endgame"?

Answer- S Hussain Zaidi

24. Who authored the "The Pandemic Century"?

Answer- Mark Honigsbaum

25. ICICI Lombard in partnership with which company has launched Hospital Daily cash benefit?

Answer- PhonePe

26. Which country became the 87th country to sign the International Solar Alliance(ISA) Framework Agreement?

Answer- Nicaragua

27. Which two organizations agreed to partner toward the "Green Recovery?

Answer- ADB and GCF

28. Who became the world's fifth-richest man in the world with an estimated wealth of 75 billion USD?

Answer- Mukesh Ambani

29. A biotechnology-based water treatment system for the purification of sewage water flowing into the rivers Ganga and Godavari has been launched with the help of which International organization?

Answer- European Union

30. Who has been appointed as new Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank?

Answer- Partha Pratim Sengupta

