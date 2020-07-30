Current Affairs 2020 For July 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1.TRIFED has entered into a partnership with which IIT for the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)?
2. Pi approximation day is observed annually on which date?
3. Which company becomes the 1st Indian company to reach Market Capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13 lakh crore?
4. National Transit Pass System (NTPS) will be functional in which two states by this Diwali?
5. Who launched www.restartindicom, a mentoring platform?
6. National Broadcasting Day was observed on which date?
7. Which port has become the 1st Indian port and 7th Port globally to sign up for the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)?
8. Who has been appointed as an honorary advisor for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the period 2020 to 2030?
9. India will have around 60% of the installed capacity of the electricity generation from renewable resources by which year?
10. Annie Ross, who passed away recently, belongs to which profession?
11. A COVID-19 testing facility has been established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at which place?
12. Who has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer& Director of Microfinance Institutions Network?
13. The Punjab Cabinet approved what amount for canal-based water supply for Amritsar and Ludhiana cities through video conferencing?
14. In accordance with the "Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2016-18", the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India has declined to which figure?
15. The Tianwen-1, first fully homegrown Mars Mission, was launched by which country?
16. Sripali Weerakkody, who retired from International Cricket, belongs to which country?
17. RBI publicized the "Report of the Committee for Analysis of QR Code" under the chairmanship of which person?
18. India with which country inked an agreement to set up Geydoshu Mas Plant (Neighborhood Fish Processing Plants)?
19. What amount has been approved for 81 projects under Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund I?
20. Which has developed India's first in-orbit space debris monitoring and tracking system?
21. Which company has launched vehicle insurance in partnership with Bengaluru-based startup Acko General Insurance?
22. Which edition of two days long world's largest Global Fintech Fest (GFF) was held virtually, which was organized by Payments Council of India (PCI) and Fintech Convergence Council (FCC)?
23. Who authored the novel "The Endgame"?
24. Who authored the "The Pandemic Century"?
25. ICICI Lombard in partnership with which company has launched Hospital Daily cash benefit?
26. Which country became the 87th country to sign the International Solar Alliance(ISA) Framework Agreement?
27. Which two organizations agreed to partner toward the "Green Recovery?
28. Who became the world's fifth-richest man in the world with an estimated wealth of 75 billion USD?
29. A biotechnology-based water treatment system for the purification of sewage water flowing into the rivers Ganga and Godavari has been launched with the help of which International organization?
30. Who has been appointed as new Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank?
1.TRIFED has entered into a partnership with which IIT for the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)?
Answer- IIT Delhi
2. Pi approximation day is observed annually on which date?
Answer- July 22
3. Which company becomes the 1st Indian company to reach Market Capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13 lakh crore?
Answer- Reliance Industries Limited
4. National Transit Pass System (NTPS) will be functional in which two states by this Diwali?
Answer- Both A and B
5. Who launched www.restartindicom, a mentoring platform?
Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
6. National Broadcasting Day was observed on which date?
Answer- July 23
7. Which port has become the 1st Indian port and 7th Port globally to sign up for the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)?
Answer- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
8. Who has been appointed as an honorary advisor for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the period 2020 to 2030?
Answer- Sahil Seth
9. India will have around 60% of the installed capacity of the electricity generation from renewable resources by which year?
Answer- 2030
10. Annie Ross, who passed away recently, belongs to which profession?
Answer- Singer
11. A COVID-19 testing facility has been established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at which place?
Answer- Leh
12. Who has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer& Director of Microfinance Institutions Network?
Answer- Alok Misra
13. The Punjab Cabinet approved what amount for canal-based water supply for Amritsar and Ludhiana cities through video conferencing?
Answer- USD 285.71
14. In accordance with the "Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2016-18", the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India has declined to which figure?
Answer- 113
15. The Tianwen-1, first fully homegrown Mars Mission, was launched by which country?
Answer- China
16. Sripali Weerakkody, who retired from International Cricket, belongs to which country?
Answer- United Kingdom
17. RBI publicized the "Report of the Committee for Analysis of QR Code" under the chairmanship of which person?
Answer- Deepak Phatak
18. India with which country inked an agreement to set up Geydoshu Mas Plant (Neighborhood Fish Processing Plants)?
Answer- Maldives
19. What amount has been approved for 81 projects under Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund I?
Answer- 8767 crore
20. Which has developed India's first in-orbit space debris monitoring and tracking system?
Answer- Digantara Research and Technology
21. Which company has launched vehicle insurance in partnership with Bengaluru-based startup Acko General Insurance?
Answer- Amazon Pay
22. Which edition of two days long world's largest Global Fintech Fest (GFF) was held virtually, which was organized by Payments Council of India (PCI) and Fintech Convergence Council (FCC)?
Answer- 1st
23. Who authored the novel "The Endgame"?
Answer- S Hussain Zaidi
24. Who authored the "The Pandemic Century"?
Answer- Mark Honigsbaum
25. ICICI Lombard in partnership with which company has launched Hospital Daily cash benefit?
Answer- PhonePe
26. Which country became the 87th country to sign the International Solar Alliance(ISA) Framework Agreement?
Answer- Nicaragua
27. Which two organizations agreed to partner toward the "Green Recovery?
Answer- ADB and GCF
28. Who became the world's fifth-richest man in the world with an estimated wealth of 75 billion USD?
Answer- Mukesh Ambani
29. A biotechnology-based water treatment system for the purification of sewage water flowing into the rivers Ganga and Godavari has been launched with the help of which International organization?
Answer- European Union
30. Who has been appointed as new Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank?
Answer- Partha Pratim Sengupta
