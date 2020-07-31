Current Affairs 2020 For Julay 31 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
1. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has agreed to a USD 400 million currency swap facility for which country?
Answer- Sri Lanka
2. India builds one kilometre long World's first electrified rail tunnel in which state?
Answer- Haryana
3. Which two organizations agreed to partner toward the "Green Recovery?
Answer- ADB and GCF
4. ICICI Lombard in partnership with which company has launched Hospital Daily cash benefit?
Answer- PhonePe
5. The Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology launched Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialization Programme with which country?
Answer- Russia
6. Who heads the committee to suggest measures to ensure that more students study in India?
Answer- P. Singh
7. Who authored the novel "The Endgame"?
Answer- S Hussain Zaidi
8. Government of India has extended medical assistance in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines worth about US$ 1 million to which country?
Answer- North Korea
9. A five-day Sub-Tropical Fruit Expo 2020 at the Centre for Sub-Tropical Fruit was organised at which state?
Answer- Haryana
10. What amount has been approved for 81 projects under Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund I?
Answer- 8767 crore
11. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the 'World Class State of Art Honey Testing Laboratory' in which state?
Answer- Gujarat
12. Benjamin Mkapa, who died recently, was a former president of which country?
Answer- Tanzania
13. RBI publicized the "Report of the Committee for Analysis of QR Code" under the chairmanship of which person?
Answer- Deepak Phatak
14. According to the Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis Report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the world can avoid greenhouse gas emissions upto what amount of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next four decades?
Answer- 210-460 gigatonnes
15. Macadamisation program' has been launched in which state/UT?
Answer- Jammu and Kashmir
16. In accordance with the "Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2016-18", the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India has declined to which figure?
Answer- 113
17. Which state has signed 16 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5,137 crore to create employment opportunities for over 6,555 people?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
18. Which city has positioned in 16th rank among the list of top 20 cities with the maximum number of Closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras?
Answer- Hyderabad
19. Which port has become the 1st Indian port and 7th Port globally to sign up for the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)?
Answer- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
20. A COVID-19 testing facility has been established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at which place?
Answer- Leh
21. National Transit Pass System (NTPS) will be functional in which two states by this Diwali?
Answer- Both A and B
22. What is India's rank among the top 10 countries that have gained in forest areas during 2010-2020?
Answer- 3
23. TRIFED has entered into a partnership with which IIT for the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)?
Answer- IIT Delhi
24. The gross nonperforming assets (GNPA) ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) will increase from 8.5% in March 2020 to what amount by March 2021?
Answer- 12.5%
25. Who has been appointed as an honorary advisor for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the period 2020 to 2030?
Answer- Sahil Seth
26. Anu Raghavan belongs to which game?
Answer- Athlete
27. Who launched www.restartindicom, a mentoring platform?
Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
28. A biotechnology-based water treatment system for the purification of sewage water flowing into the rivers Ganga and Godavari has been launched with the help of which International organization?
Answer- European Union
29. Pi approximation day is observed annually on which date?
Answer- July 22
30. Who has been appointed as new Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank?
Answer- Partha Pratim Sengupta
