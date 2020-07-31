Current Affairs 2020 For Julay 31 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 31, 2020

1.Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has agreed to a USD 400 million currency swap facility for which country?

UAE

Sri Lanka

Japan

US

2. India builds one kilometre long World's first electrified rail tunnel in which state?

Rajasthan

MP

Haryana

Gujarat

3. Which two organizations agreed to partner toward the "Green Recovery?

ADB and AIIB

ADB and GCF

GCF and World Bank

World Bank and ADB

4. ICICI Lombard in partnership with which company has launched Hospital Daily cash benefit?

PhonePe

Paytm

Google Pay

BHIM

5. The Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology launched the Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialization Programme with which country?

USA

China

Russia

Japan

6. Who heads the committee to suggest measures to ensure that more students study in India?

E.V.Swamy

P. Singh

G. Rao

T.K.Das

7. Who authored the novel "The Endgame"?

Jane Austen

Franz Kafka

S Hussain Zaidi

Henry James

8. Government of India has extended medical assistance in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines worth about US$ 1 million to which country?

North Korea

Japan

USA

Russia

9. A five-day Sub-Tropical Fruit Expo 2020 at the Centre for Sub-Tropical Fruit was organised at which state?

Maharashtra

Haryana

UP

Himachal Pradesh

10. What amount has been approved for 81 projects under Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund I?

8767 crore

8000 crore

6500 crore

7500 crore

11. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the 'World Class State of Art Honey Testing Laboratory' in which state?

Gujarat

Bihar

UP

Haryana

12. Benjamin Mkapa, who died recently, was a former president of which country?

Sudan

Chad

Tanzania

Vietnam

13. RBI publicized the "Report of the Committee for Analysis of QR Code" under the chairmanship of which person?

Bimal Jalan

Deepak Phatak

Dilip Asbe

Giri Kumar Nair

14. According to the Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis Report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the world can avoid greenhouse gas emissions upto what amount of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next four decades?

510-660 gigatonnes

110-460 gigatonnes

200-300 gigatonnes

210-460 gigatonnes

15. Macadamisation program' has been launched in which state/UT?

Jharkhand

Delhi

UP

Jammu and Kashmir

16. In accordance with the "Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2016-18", the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India has declined to which figure?

112

113

117

130

17. Which state has signed 16 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5,137 crore to create employment opportunities for over 6,555 people?

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Haryana

Kerala

18. Which city has positioned in 16th rank among the list of top 20 cities with the maximum number of Closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras?

Gurugram

Hyderabad

Pune

Jhansi

19. Which port has become the 1st Indian port and 7th Port globally to sign up for the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)?

Mundra Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Apache SEZ Development India Private Limited

Surat Apparel Park

20. A COVID-19 testing facility has been established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at which place?

Chandigarh

Leh

Hapur

Kanpur

21. National Transit Pass System (NTPS) will be functional in which two states by this Diwali?

Madhya Pradesh

Telangana

Gujarat

Both A and B

22. What is India's rank among the top 10 countries that have gained in forest areas during 2010-2020?

7

5

3

9

23. TRIFED has entered into a partnership with which IIT for the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)?

IIT Mumbai

IIT Delhi

IIT Roorkee

IIT Bangalore

24. The gross nonperforming assets (GNPA) ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) will increase from 8.5% in March 2020 to what amount by March 2021?

12.5%

14.7%

11.7%

10.0%

25. Who has been appointed as an honorary advisor for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the period 2020 to 2030?

Sahil Seth

Shyam Tiwari

Gajendra Prasad

Jatin Dev

26. Anu Raghavan belongs to which game?

Cricket

Hockey

Football

Athlete

27. Who launched www.restartindicom, a mentoring platform?

Piyush Goyal

Narendra Modi

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Smriti Irani

28. A biotechnology-based water treatment system for the purification of sewage water flowing into the rivers Ganga and Godavari has been launched with the help of which International organization?

World Bank

European Union

Asian Bank Development

AIIB

29. Pi approximation day is observed annually on which date?

July 21

July 24

July 23

July 22

30. Who has been appointed as new Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank?

J Packirisamy

Partha Pratim Sengupta

Amitabh Chaudhry

Sanjiv Chadha

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has agreed to a USD 400 million currency swap facility for which country?

Answer- Sri Lanka

2. India builds one kilometre long World's first electrified rail tunnel in which state?

Answer- Haryana

3. Which two organizations agreed to partner toward the "Green Recovery?

Answer- ADB and GCF

4. ICICI Lombard in partnership with which company has launched Hospital Daily cash benefit?

Answer- PhonePe

5. The Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology launched Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialization Programme with which country?

Answer- Russia

6. Who heads the committee to suggest measures to ensure that more students study in India?

Answer- P. Singh

7. Who authored the novel "The Endgame"?

Answer- S Hussain Zaidi

8. Government of India has extended medical assistance in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines worth about US$ 1 million to which country?

Answer- North Korea

9. A five-day Sub-Tropical Fruit Expo 2020 at the Centre for Sub-Tropical Fruit was organised at which state?

Answer- Haryana

10. What amount has been approved for 81 projects under Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund I?

Answer- 8767 crore

11. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the 'World Class State of Art Honey Testing Laboratory' in which state?

Answer- Gujarat

12. Benjamin Mkapa, who died recently, was a former president of which country?

Answer- Tanzania

13. RBI publicized the "Report of the Committee for Analysis of QR Code" under the chairmanship of which person?

Answer- Deepak Phatak

14. According to the Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis Report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the world can avoid greenhouse gas emissions upto what amount of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next four decades?

Answer- 210-460 gigatonnes

15. Macadamisation program' has been launched in which state/UT?

Answer- Jammu and Kashmir

16. In accordance with the "Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2016-18", the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India has declined to which figure?

Answer- 113

17. Which state has signed 16 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5,137 crore to create employment opportunities for over 6,555 people?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

18. Which city has positioned in 16th rank among the list of top 20 cities with the maximum number of Closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras?

Answer- Hyderabad

19. Which port has become the 1st Indian port and 7th Port globally to sign up for the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)?

Answer- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

20. A COVID-19 testing facility has been established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at which place?

Answer- Leh

21. National Transit Pass System (NTPS) will be functional in which two states by this Diwali?

Answer- Both A and B

22. What is India's rank among the top 10 countries that have gained in forest areas during 2010-2020?

Answer- 3

23. TRIFED has entered into a partnership with which IIT for the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)?

Answer- IIT Delhi

24. The gross nonperforming assets (GNPA) ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) will increase from 8.5% in March 2020 to what amount by March 2021?

Answer- 12.5%

25. Who has been appointed as an honorary advisor for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the period 2020 to 2030?

Answer- Sahil Seth

26. Anu Raghavan belongs to which game?

Answer- Athlete

27. Who launched www.restartindicom, a mentoring platform?

Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari

28. A biotechnology-based water treatment system for the purification of sewage water flowing into the rivers Ganga and Godavari has been launched with the help of which International organization?

Answer- European Union

29. Pi approximation day is observed annually on which date?

Answer- July 22

30. Who has been appointed as new Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank?

Answer- Partha Pratim Sengupta

