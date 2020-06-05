Current Affairs 2020 For June 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?
2. Which state announced the development of 800 km herbal roads along with the state and national highways through the state?
3. Who received the Young Career Award in Nano Science & Technology for the year 2020?
4. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.
5. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?
6. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?
7. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?
8. Shyamala G. Bhave, who passed away at the age of 79 on May 23, 2020, in Bengaluru, Karnataka was famous?
9. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?
10. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?
11. Which bank has introduced a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens which offers an interest rate of 6.55% per annum for deposits up to Rs 2 crores with a tenure of more than 5 years to 10 years?
12. Which state launched the scheme named "Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana" to retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown?
13. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?
14. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?
15. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?
16. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
17. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?
18. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?
19. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?
20. IRDAI has approved the proposal of which bank to continue with its 30% holding in IndiaFirst Life?
21. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?
22. The World Athletics anti-doping body handed a four-year ban to which Indian sportsperson?
23. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?
24. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India on 1 June 2020?
25. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?
26. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?
27. Which of the following has partnered with UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?
28. Who assumed charge as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command on 1 June 2020?
29. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?
30. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?
Answer- 1.2%
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
Answer- Saurabh Lodha
Answer- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018
Answer- R K Singh
Answer- IIT Kharagpur
Answer- Indigenous Languages
Answer- Classical musician
Answer- 19
Answer- 138
Answer- ICICI bank
Answer- Uttarakhand
Answer- Kim Jong Un
Answer- Maldives
Answer- Samudra Setu
Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka
Answer- Tamil Nadu
Answer- Hockey
Answer- Lothal
Answer- Union Bank of India
Answer- Mamallapuram
Answer- Kiranjeet Kaur
Answer- Vinod Paul
Answer- Pradip Kumar Tripathi
Answer- Gurdaspur
Answer- Magnus Carlsen
Answer- DELL
Answer- Lieutenant General Manoj Pande
Answer- London
Answer- Spain
