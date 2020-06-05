Current Affairs 2020 For June 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 05, 2020

1. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?

2.8%

3.2%

1.8%

1.2%

2. Which state announced the development of 800 km herbal roads along with the state and national highways through the state?

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

3. Who received the Young Career Award in Nano Science & Technology for the year 2020?

Saurabh Lodha

Jagadish Shukla

Biman Bagchi

Dipan Ghosh

4. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.

Recovery of Non-Performing Assets Bill, 2017

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (First Amendment) Bill, 2017

Recovery of Non-Performing Assets (Amendment) Bill, 2018

5. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?

Jitendra Singh

Prahalad Singh Patel

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

R K Singh

6. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Indore

7. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Indigenous People

Indigenous Regions

Indigenous Cultures

Indigenous Languages

8. Shyamala G. Bhave, who passed away at the age of 79 on May 23, 2020, in Bengaluru, Karnataka was famous?

Politician

Classical musician

Actor

Painter

9. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?

12

18

19

11

10. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

128

138

148

168

11. Which bank has introduced a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens which offers an interest rate of 6.55% per annum for deposits up to Rs 2 crores with a tenure of more than 5 years to 10 years?

HSBC Bank India

ICICI bank

Bank of India

Union Bank Of India

12. Which state launched the scheme named "Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana" to retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown?

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

13. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Edouard Philippe

Christine Lagarde

Kim Jong Un

David Sassoli

14. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?

Maldives

Mauritius

Fiji

Seychelles

15. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Samudra Setu

COVID-Help

Samudra Help

COVID Setu

16. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu

Banaras Hindu University

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

17. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

18. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?

Hockey

Kabaddi

Football

Table tennis

19. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Navinal

Amri

Lothal

Bet Dwarka

20. IRDAI has approved the proposal of which bank to continue with its 30% holding in IndiaFirst Life?

Punjab National Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

Indian Overseas Bank

21. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?

Tirupati

Mamallapuram

Puri

Ambikapur

22. The World Athletics anti-doping body handed a four-year ban to which Indian sportsperson?

Kiranjeet Kaur

M. R. Poovamma

Kunjarani Devi

K. T. Irfan

23. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?

T. S. Thakur

Vinod Paul

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Prakash Javadekar

24. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India on 1 June 2020?

Pradip Kumar Tripathi

Binoy Kumar

Giriraj Goswami

Piyush Tripathi

25. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?

Hoshiarpur

Gurdaspur

Amritsar

Nawanshahr

26. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?

Daniil Dubov

Viswanathan Anand

Magnus Carlsen

Garry Kasparov

27. Which of the following has partnered with UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?

Samsung

Lenovo

Toshiba

DELL

28. Who assumed charge as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command on 1 June 2020?

Lieutenant General Pradip Kumar

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

Lieutenant General Podali Shankar

Lieutenant General Rajeshwar Pande

29. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?

New York

Paris

London

Washington

30. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?

Croatia

Spain

Ukraine

Portugal

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?

Answer- 1.2%

2. Which state announced the development of 800 km herbal roads along with the state and national highways through the state?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

3. Who received the Young Career Award in Nano Science & Technology for the year 2020?

Answer- Saurabh Lodha

4. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.

Answer- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

5. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?

Answer- R K Singh

6. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

Answer- IIT Kharagpur

7. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Answer- Indigenous Languages

8. Shyamala G. Bhave, who passed away at the age of 79 on May 23, 2020, in Bengaluru, Karnataka was famous for?

Answer- Classical musician

9. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?

Answer- 19

10. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

Answer- 138

11. Which bank has introduced a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens which offers an interest rate of 6.55% per annum for deposits up to Rs 2 crores with a tenure of more than 5 years to 10 years?

Answer- ICICI bank

12. Which state launched the scheme named "Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana" to retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown?

Answer- Uttarakhand

13. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Answer- Kim Jong Un

14. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?

Answer- Maldives

15. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national efforts to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Answer- Samudra Setu

16. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

17. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

18. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?

Answer- Hockey

19. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Answer- Lothal

20. IRDAI has approved the proposal of which bank to continue with its 30% holding in IndiaFirst Life?

Answer- Union Bank of India

21. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?

Answer- Mamallapuram

22. The World Athletics anti-doping body handed a four-year ban to which Indian sportsperson?

Answer- Kiranjeet Kaur

23. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?

Answer- Vinod Paul

24. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India on 1 June 2020?

Answer- Pradip Kumar Tripathi

25. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?

Answer- Gurdaspur

26. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?

Answer- Magnus Carlsen

27. Which of the following has partnered with UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?

Answer- DELL

28. Who assumed charge as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command on 1 June 2020?

Answer- Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

29. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?

Answer- London

30. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?

Answer- Spain

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs