Current Affairs 2020 For June 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 06, 2020

1. Who has taken over the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director of the National Fertilizers Limited on 3 June?

Hardeep Singh

Virendra Nath Datt

Piyush Datt

Arjun Ram

2. National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be set up as an independent, professional, specialist organisation for the conduct of a computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to -

Gazetted posts

Non-Gazetted posts

Technical posts

All types of posts

3. "TB Harega Desh Jeetega" campaign aims to end Tuberculosis by the year -

2025

2030

2035

2040

4. Markets regulator SEBI has extended the date for implementing norms pertaining to power of attorney given by clients to trading members till which date from June 1, 2020?

August 30, 2020

July 1, 2020

August 1, 2020

July 30, 2020

5. What is India's Rank according to the Startup Ecosystem Rankings Report 2020 released by StartupBlink?

25th

15th

13rd

23rd

6. How many slabs have been proposed in the new regime of income tax in the Union Budget 2020-21?

Five

Six

Seven

Eight

7. Agriculture credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at -

₹ 15 lakh crore

₹ 14 lakh crore

₹ 13 lakh crore

₹ 12 lakh crore

8. Telangana Day is celebrated on which day each year from 2014?

1 June

2 June

3 June

4 June

9. Tata Power Limited, an Indian electric utility company, has acquired how much stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd for a consideration of ₹ 178.5 crores?

31%

41%

51%

61%

10. Vivad Se Vishwas scheme is related to -

Direct taxes

Indirect taxes

Both (A) and (B)

Neither (A) nor (B)

11. Which animal is likely to be the world's oldest-known land animal according to the research published in the journal Historical Biology?

Kampecaris obanensis

Millipede obanensis

Hebrides obanensis

Kerrera obanensis

12. The Union Cabinet has given its approval to extend repayment date up to which date for Standard Short-Term loans up to ₹3 lakh advanced for agriculture and allied activities by banks?

31.07.2020

31.08.2020

31.09.2020

31.10.2020

13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched which platform on 1 June to empower Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises?

ATMANIRBHAR

EMPOWER

POWER

CHAMPIONS

14. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the MoU signed between India and Bhutan. What is the official language of Bhutan?

Dzongkha

Gorkhali

Khas-Kura

Burmese

15. The Board of BEML in its 362nd meeting has given its approval for signing an MoU with which company to study and plan for initiating a joint venture company?

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi Electric

Toshiba Electric Corporation

16. Who launched pan-India Real-Time Market in electricity through video conference in New Delhi on 3 June 2020?

Arjun Munda

Pralhad Joshi

Piyush Goyal

RK Singh

17. Centre announced policy changes in the definition for the MSME sector as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package. As per the new definition what will be investment and turnover limit for micro-units?

Investment ₹1 crore and Turnover ₹10 crore

Investment ₹50 lakhs and Turnover ₹1 crore

Investment ₹1 crore and Turnover ₹5 crore

Investment ₹50 lakhs and Turnover ₹5 crore

18. World Dugong Day is celebrated on which day every year?

29th May

26th May

27th May

28th May

19. The NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar stated that India's access to how much worth of carbon credits can be achieved during a virtual high-level round-table on 'Agroecology and Regenerative Agriculture'?

USD 50-60 billion

USD 10-20 billion

USD 80-90 billion

USD 60-70 billion

20. Who are the Managing Director and CEO of Lakshmi Vilas Bank who gets the extension of tenure by 6 months from May 31, 2020, to November 30, 2020?

Usha Ananthasubramanian

Subramanian Sundar

Sandeep Bakhshi

Rakesh Sharma

21. Jayantilal Nanoma passed away at the age of 34 in, Udaipur due to injuries caused in the road accident. He belongs to which sports and he was coach of Rajasthan team?

Archery

Cricket

Football

Swimming

22. Private sector lender Yes Bank Limited has acquired how much stake in Dish TV India Ltd, a company providing DTH television service in India?

14.19%

34.19%

24.19%

44.19%

23. The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved to rename which port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port?

Mormugao Port

Kolkata Port

Cochin Port

Mumbai Port

24. Which state/UTs recently launched an app to keep a track on ventilators & hospital beds?

Uttarakhand

Punjab

Delhi

Haryana

25. Who assumed charge as Secretary in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India?

RK Chaturvedi

P.Raghavendra Rao

Vaidya Rajesh

Atul Chaturvedi

26. World Bicycle Day is observed on which day?

1 June

2 June

4 June

3 June

27. Which music director is known for his compositions for Salman Khan's popular movies such as Wanted, the Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, passed away at the age of 42 in Mumbai, Maharashtra?

Wajid Khan

Anand Bakshi

Amit Trivedi

Sajid Khan

28. How many states/Union Territories have joined in the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme?

23

20

24

21

29. What is the name of a National Program (Artificial Intelligence)for the youth launched by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad?

Responsible AI for India

Responsible AI for Youth

Responsible AI for Bharat

Responsible AI for All

30. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?

Netflix

Audible

Google

Facebook

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. Who has taken over the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director of the National Fertilizers Limited on 3 June?

Answer- Virendra Nath Datt

2. National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be set up as an independent, professional, specialist organisation for the conduct of a computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to -

Answer- Non-Gazetted posts

3. "TB Harega Desh Jeetega" campaign aims to end Tuberculosis by the year -

Answer- 2025

4. Markets regulator SEBI has extended the date for implementing norms pertaining to power of attorney given by clients to trading members till which date from June 1, 2020?

Answer- August 1, 2020

5. What is India's Rank according to the Startup Ecosystem Rankings Report 2020 released by StartupBlink?

Answer- 23rd

6. How many slabs have been proposed in the new regime of income tax in the Union Budget 2020-21?

Answer- Seven

7. Agriculture credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at?

Answer- ₹15 lakh crore

8. Telangana Day is celebrated on which day each year from 2014?

Answer- 2 June

9. Tata Power Limited, an Indian electric utility company, has acquired how much stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd for a consideration of Rs 178.5 crore?

Answer- 51%

10. Vivad Se Vishwas scheme is related to -

Answer- Direct taxes

11. Which animal is likely to be the world's oldest-known land animal according to the research published in the journal Historical Biology?

Answer- Kampecaris Obanensis

12. The Union Cabinet has given its approval to extend repayment date upto which date for Standard Short-Term loans upto Rs.3 lakh advanced for agriculture and allied activities by banks?

Answer- 31.08.2020

13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched which platform on 1 June to empower Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises?

Answer- CHAMPIONS

14. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the MoU signed between India and Bhutan. What is the official language of Bhutan?

Answer- Dzongkha

15. The Board of BEML in its 362nd meeting has given its approval for signing an MoU with which company to study and plan for initiating a joint venture company?

Answer- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16. Who launched pan-India Real-Time Market in electricity through video conference in New Delhi on 3 June 2020?

Answer- RK Singh

17. Centre announced policy changes in the definition for the MSME sector as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package. As per the new definition what will be investment and turnover limit for micro-units?

Answer- Investment ₹1 crore and Turnover ₹5 crore

18. World Dugong Day is celebrated on which day every year?

Answer- 28th May

19. The NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar stated that India's access to how much worth of carbon credits can be achieved during a virtual high-level round-table on 'Agroecology and Regenerative Agriculture'?

Answer- USD 50-60 billion

20. Who is the Managing Director and CEO of Lakshmi Vilas Bank who gets the extension of tenure by 6 months from May 31, 2020, to November 30, 2020?

Answer- Subramanian Sundar

21. Jayantilal Nanoma passed away at the age of 34 in, Udaipur due to injuries caused in the road accident. He belongs to which sports and he was coach of Rajasthan team?

Answer- Archery

22. Private sector lender Yes Bank Limited has acquired how much stake in Dish TV India Ltd, a company providing DTH television service in India?

Answer- 24.19%

23. The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved to rename which port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port?

Answer- Kolkata Port

24. Which state/UTs recently launched an app to keep a track on ventilators & hospital beds?

Answer- Delhi

25. Who assumed charge as Secretary in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India?

Answer- RK Chaturvedi

26. World Bicycle Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 3 June

27. Which music director is known for his compositions for Salman Khan's popular movies such as 'Wanted', the 'Dabangg' and 'Ek Tha Tiger', passed away at the age of 42 in Mumbai, Maharashtra?

Answer- Wajid Khan

28. How many states/Union Territories have joined in the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme?

Answer- 20

29. What is the name of a National Program (Artificial Intelligence)for the youth launched by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad?

Answer- Responsible AI for Youth

30. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?

Answer- Audible

