Current Affairs 2020 For June 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who has taken over the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director of the National Fertilizers Limited on 3 June?
Answer- Virendra Nath Datt
2. National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be set up as an independent, professional, specialist organisation for the conduct of a computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to -
Answer- Non-Gazetted posts
3. "TB Harega Desh Jeetega" campaign aims to end Tuberculosis by the year -
Answer- 2025
4. Markets regulator SEBI has extended the date for implementing norms pertaining to power of attorney given by clients to trading members till which date from June 1, 2020?
Answer- August 1, 2020
5. What is India's Rank according to the Startup Ecosystem Rankings Report 2020 released by StartupBlink?
Answer- 23rd
6. How many slabs have been proposed in the new regime of income tax in the Union Budget 2020-21?
Answer- Seven
7. Agriculture credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at?
Answer- ₹15 lakh crore
8. Telangana Day is celebrated on which day each year from 2014?
Answer- 2 June
9. Tata Power Limited, an Indian electric utility company, has acquired how much stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd for a consideration of Rs 178.5 crore?
Answer- 51%
10. Vivad Se Vishwas scheme is related to -
Answer- Direct taxes
11. Which animal is likely to be the world's oldest-known land animal according to the research published in the journal Historical Biology?
Answer- Kampecaris Obanensis
12. The Union Cabinet has given its approval to extend repayment date upto which date for Standard Short-Term loans upto Rs.3 lakh advanced for agriculture and allied activities by banks?
Answer- 31.08.2020
13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched which platform on 1 June to empower Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises?
Answer- CHAMPIONS
14. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the MoU signed between India and Bhutan. What is the official language of Bhutan?
Answer- Dzongkha
15. The Board of BEML in its 362nd meeting has given its approval for signing an MoU with which company to study and plan for initiating a joint venture company?
Answer- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16. Who launched pan-India Real-Time Market in electricity through video conference in New Delhi on 3 June 2020?
Answer- RK Singh
17. Centre announced policy changes in the definition for the MSME sector as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package. As per the new definition what will be investment and turnover limit for micro-units?
Answer- Investment ₹1 crore and Turnover ₹5 crore
18. World Dugong Day is celebrated on which day every year?
Answer- 28th May
19. The NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar stated that India's access to how much worth of carbon credits can be achieved during a virtual high-level round-table on 'Agroecology and Regenerative Agriculture'?
Answer- USD 50-60 billion
20. Who is the Managing Director and CEO of Lakshmi Vilas Bank who gets the extension of tenure by 6 months from May 31, 2020, to November 30, 2020?
Answer- Subramanian Sundar
21. Jayantilal Nanoma passed away at the age of 34 in, Udaipur due to injuries caused in the road accident. He belongs to which sports and he was coach of Rajasthan team?
Answer- Archery
22. Private sector lender Yes Bank Limited has acquired how much stake in Dish TV India Ltd, a company providing DTH television service in India?
Answer- 24.19%
23. The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved to rename which port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port?
Answer- Kolkata Port
24. Which state/UTs recently launched an app to keep a track on ventilators & hospital beds?
Answer- Delhi
25. Who assumed charge as Secretary in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India?
Answer- RK Chaturvedi
26. World Bicycle Day is observed on which day?
Answer- 3 June
27. Which music director is known for his compositions for Salman Khan's popular movies such as 'Wanted', the 'Dabangg' and 'Ek Tha Tiger', passed away at the age of 42 in Mumbai, Maharashtra?
Answer- Wajid Khan
28. How many states/Union Territories have joined in the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme?
Answer- 20
29. What is the name of a National Program (Artificial Intelligence)for the youth launched by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad?
Answer- Responsible AI for Youth
30. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?
Answer- Audible
