Current Affairs 2020 For June 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

1. What is India's rank on EIU's Global Democracy Index 2019?
2. Which state has launched “Spandan” campaign for police?
3. Who has won a 2020 Christophe Merieux Prize for her work at the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa with a prize amount of € 500,000?
4. What is the atomic number of Molybdenum?
5. The Expert Committees on Rationalisation/Closure/Merger of Film Media Units submitted their report to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. Who was the head of the committees for rationalisation and professionalisation of film institutes?
6. Who was appointed as the new President of the Confederation of Indian Industry?
7. The central government approved Rs. 812 Crores to which state for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission?
8. Which CSIR Institute has indigenously developed a ventilator to provide help and support to the COVID-19 patients?
9. Who was announced as the winner of the regional award for Asia in the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her story "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes" - about love in an age of hatred and prejudice?
10. The Chief Minister of Kerala announced a ₹1500 cCrore Kerala Fiber Optic Network project to provide free internet access for the poor by December 2020. Who is the Chief Minister of Kerala?
11. Which Ministry launched the '#icommit' initiative?
12. In a big boost to the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative, the Ministry of Defence has ordered Ordnance Factory Board, to supply Infantry Combat Vehicles worth how much for the Indian army?
13. Which country has proposed the expansion of the G7 grouping as G7+4, which includes India, Australia, South Korea and Russia?
14. A 4-member team of ASI has discovered an 1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shiva lingam, a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva in which country?
15. Allocation for BharatNet programme for 2020-21 is -
16. Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a trilogy of schemes namely "Electronics Manufacturing Scheme 2.0" with how much outlay to boost electronic manufacturing in India?
17. The cabinet has approved the amendment of Essential Commodities Act recently (no restrictions on farmers on selling their produce to any individual, or a company). The act was originally enacted in which year?
18. Kiren Rijiju inaugurated & launched Khelo India Community Coach Development programme, an online development programme to equip 15,000 Physical Education Teachers and community coaches across India? What is the duration of this programme?
19. The last and vital Markbook pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was inaugurated on May 29, 2020, by the Chief Minister of Telangana. Who is the CM of Telangana?
20. __________ develops low-cost catalyst for hydrogen generation from water.
21. "TB Harega Desh Jeetega" campaign aims to end Tuberculosis by the year -
22. Which private sector bank has introduced the 1st of its kind app to open current accounts?
23. Which bank has partnered with Transport Corporation of India Limited to facilitate real-time payments for truck drivers by Real-Time Application Program Interface solution to enable them to receive payments instantly?
24. Who authored the book 'Uncivil Wars: Pathology of Terrorism in India'?
25. Agriculture credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at -
26. Find the private bank which partnered with Mastercard India & Worldline India to launch ‘Soft POS’.
27. Former cricketer Riaz Sheikh passed away at the age of 51 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Which country was he from?
28. Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways is _______ national awareness campaign.
29. Ved Marwah who passed away served as a __________.
30. GAIL (India) Ltd signed MoU with EESL for development of Trigeneration projects in India. GAIL (India) functions under which ministry?
1. What is India's rank on EIU's Global Democracy Index 2019?
Answer- 51st Rank
2. Which state has launched “Spandan” campaign for police?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
3. Who has won a 2020 Christophe Merieux Prize for her work at the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa with a prize amount of € 500,000?
Answer- Quarraisha Abdool Karim
4. What is the atomic number of Molybdenum?
Answer- 42
5. The Expert Committees on Rationalisation/Closure/Merger of Film Media Units submitted their report to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. Who was the head of the committees for rationalisation and professionalisation of film institutes?
Answer- Bimal Julka
6. Who was appointed as the new President of the Confederation of Indian Industry?
Answer- Uday Kotak
7. The central government approved ₹ 812 Crores to which state for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission?
Answer- Odisha
8. Which CSIR Institute has indigenously developed a ventilator to provide help and support to the COVID-19 patients?
Answer- Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute
9. Who was announced as the winner of the regional award for Asia in the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her story "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes" - about love in an age of hatred and prejudice?
Answer- Kritika Pandey
10. The Chief Minister of Kerala announced a ₹1500 cCrore Kerala Fiber Optic Network project to provide free internet access for the poor by December 2020. Who is the Chief Minister of Kerala?
Answer- Pinarayi Vijayan
11. Which Ministry launched the '#icommit' initiative?
Answer- Ministry of Power
12. In a big boost to the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative, the Ministry of Defence has ordered Ordnance Factory Board, to supply Infantry Combat Vehicles worth how much for the Indian army?
Answer- ₹ 1,094 crore
13. Which country has proposed the expansion of the G7 grouping as G7+4, which includes India, Australia, South Korea and Russia?
Answer- United States
14. A 4-member team of ASI has discovered an 1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shiva lingam, a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva in which country?
Answer- Vietnam
15. Allocation for BharatNet programme for 2020-21 is:
Answer- ₹ 6000 crore
16. Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a trilogy of schemes namely "Electronics Manufacturing Scheme 2.0" with how much outlay to boost electronic manufacturing in India?
Answer- ₹ 50,000 crore
17. The cabinet has approved the amendment of Essential Commodities Act recently (no restrictions on farmers on selling their produce to any individual, or a company). The act was originally enacted in which year?
Answer- 1955
18. Kiren Rijiju inaugurated & launched Khelo India Community Coach Development programme, an online development programme to equip 15,000 Physical Education Teachers and community coaches across India? What is the duration of this programme?
Answer- 25 day
19. The last and vital Markbook pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was inaugurated on May 29, 2020, by the Chief Minister of Telangana. Who is the CM of Telangana?
Answer- K Chandrasekhar Rao
20. __________ develops low-cost catalyst for hydrogen generation from water.
Answer- CeNS
21. "TB Harega Desh Jeetega" campaign aims to end Tuberculosis by the year -
Answer- 2025
22. Which private sector bank has introduced the 1st of its kind app to open current accounts?
Answer- IndusInd Bank
23. Which bank has partnered with Transport Corporation of India Limited to facilitate real-time payments for truck drivers by Real-Time Application Program Interface solution to enable them to receive payments instantly?
Answer- DBS Bank
24. Who authored the book 'Uncivil Wars: Pathology of Terrorism in India'?
Answer- Ved Marwah
25. Agriculture credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at -
Answer- Rs. 15 lakh crore
26. Find the private bank which partnered with Mastercard India & Worldline India to launch ‘Soft POS’.
Answer- Axis Bank
27. Former cricketer Riaz Sheikh passed away at the age of 51 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Which country was he from?
Answer- Pakistan
28. Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways is _______ national awareness campaign.
Answer- UNDP
29. Ved Marwah who passed away served as a __________.
Answer- All the above
30. GAIL (India) Ltd signed MoU with EESL for development of Trigeneration projects in India. GAIL (India) functions under which ministry?
Answer- Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
