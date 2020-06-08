Current Affairs 2020 For June 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 08, 2020

1.Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Lucknow

New Delhi

Kochi

Mumbai

2. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that it has already issued over ₹ 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to how much money as of 14 April 2020?

₹ 3,250 crore

₹.4,250 crore

₹ 5,250 crore

₹.6,250 crore

3. The Airtel Payments Bank has joined hands with which company, to develop a special type of payment solutions for Indian farmers and small and medium enterprises?

Paypal

Mastercard

Visa

Amazon

4. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?

13

17

18

20

5. World Dugong Day is celebrated on which day every year?

29th May

26th May

27th May

28th May

6. The Expert Committees on Rationalisation/Closure/Merger of Film Media Units submitted their report to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. Who was the head of committees of rationalisation and professionalisation of film institutes?

Girish Bapat

Meenakshi Lekhi

Raj Kumar

Bimal Julka

7. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.

Kolkata

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

8. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crore to?

₹ 45,000 crore

₹ 35,000 crore

₹ 25,000 crore

₹ 55,000 crore

9. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

1440

2040

1,840

1740

10. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?

2.9%

4.9%

3.9%

1.9%

11. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?

2.8%

3.2%

1.8%

1.2%

12. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

128

138

148

168

13. World Bicycle Day is observed on which day?

1 June

2 June

4 June

3 June

14. The Science and Engineering Research Board has approved support for research at which institute to identify lead compounds from available and approved drugs for anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug molecules?

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi

15. Who was announced as the winner of the regional award for Asia in 2020 Commonwealth short story prize for her story "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes" - about love in an age of hatred and prejudice?

Kritika Pandey

Ashwin Sanghi

Jeet Thayil

Nayantara Sahgal

16. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

17. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?

Daniil Dubov

Viswanathan Anand

Magnus Carlsen

Garry Kasparov

18. The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved to rename which port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port?

Mormugao Port

Kolkata Port

Cochin Port

Mumbai Port

19. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Panaji, Goa

New Delhi, Delhi

20. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?

5.15%

5.40%

5.55%

5.40%

21. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?

Indian bank

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

State Bank of India

22. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Operation Mongoose

Operation Environment

Operation Clean Art

Operation Woodrose

23. What is India's Rank according to the Startup Ecosystem Rankings Report 2020 released by StartupBlink?

25th

15th

13rd

23rd

24. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?

USD 574.66 billion

USD 474.66 billion

USD 774.66 billion

USD 674.66 billion

25. Which CSIR Institute have indigenously developed a ventilator to provide help and support to the COVID-19 patients?

Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology

Central Scientific Instruments Organisation

Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute

Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute

26. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Navinal

Amri

Lothal

Bet Dwarka

27. International Sex Workers Day is observed on which day?

2 June

1 June

4 June

3 June

28. Union Cabinet approved the re-establishment of the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy as Subordinate Office under AYUSH Ministry. Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy was established in which year?

2005

2000

2010

2014

29. The last and vital Markbook pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was inaugurated on May 29, 2020, by the Chief Minister of Telangan Who is the CM of Telangana?

Ashwathnarayan C N

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Pinarayi Vijayan

Biplab Kumar Deb

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1.Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Answer- New Delhi

2. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that it has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to how much money as of 14 April 2020?

Answer- ₹ 4,250 crore

3. The Airtel Payments Bank has joined hands with which company, to develop a special type of payment solutions for

Indian farmers and small and medium enterprises?

Answer- Mastercard

4. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?

Answer- 17

5. World Dugong Day is celebrated on which day every year?

Answer- 28th May

6. The Expert Committees on Rationalisation/Closure/Merger of Film Media Units submitted their report to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. Who was the head of committees of rationalisation and professionalisation of film institutes?

Answer- Bimal Julka

7. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.

Answer- Mumbai

8. Cabinet approves hike in authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crore to?

Answer- ₹ 25,000 crore

9. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

Answer- 1,840

10. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?

Answer- 1.9%

11. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?

Answer- 1.2%

12. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

Answer- 138

13. World Bicycle Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 3 June

14. The Science and Engineering Research Board has approved support for research at which institute to identify lead compounds from available and approved drugs for anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug molecules?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi

15. Who was announced as the winner of the regional award for Asia in 2020 Commonwealth short story prize for her story "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes" - about love in an age of hatred and prejudice?

Answer- Kritika Pandey

16. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?

Answer- IIT Bombay

17. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?

Answer- Magnus Carlsen

18. The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved to rename which port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port?

Answer- Kolkata Port

19. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.

Answer- Panaji, Goa

20. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?

Answer- 5.15%

21. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?

Answer- Bank of Baroda

22. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Answer- Operation Clean Art

23. What is India's Rank according to the Startup Ecosystem Rankings Report 2020 released by StartupBlink?

Answer- 23rd

24. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?

Answer- USD 474.66 billion

25. Which CSIR Institute have indigenously developed a ventilator to provide help and support to the COVID-19 patients?

Answer- Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute

26. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Answer- Lothal

27. International Sex Workers Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 2 June

28. Union Cabinet approved the re-establishment of the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy as Subordinate Office under AYUSH Ministry. Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy was established in which year?

Answer- 2010

29. The last and vital Markbook pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was inaugurated on May 29, 2020, by the Chief Minister of Telangana. Who is the CM of Telangana?

Answer- K Chandrasekhar Rao

