Current Affairs 2020 For June 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1.Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
2. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that it has already issued over ₹ 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to how much money as of 14 April 2020?
3. The Airtel Payments Bank has joined hands with which company, to develop a special type of payment solutions for Indian farmers and small and medium enterprises?
4. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?
5. World Dugong Day is celebrated on which day every year?
6. The Expert Committees on Rationalisation/Closure/Merger of Film Media Units submitted their report to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. Who was the head of committees of rationalisation and professionalisation of film institutes?
7. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.
8. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crore to?
9. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?
10. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?
11. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?
12. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?
13. World Bicycle Day is observed on which day?
14. The Science and Engineering Research Board has approved support for research at which institute to identify lead compounds from available and approved drugs for anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug molecules?
15. Who was announced as the winner of the regional award for Asia in 2020 Commonwealth short story prize for her story "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes" - about love in an age of hatred and prejudice?
16. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?
17. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?
18. The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved to rename which port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port?
19. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.
20. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?
21. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?
22. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?
23. What is India's Rank according to the Startup Ecosystem Rankings Report 2020 released by StartupBlink?
24. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?
25. Which CSIR Institute have indigenously developed a ventilator to provide help and support to the COVID-19 patients?
26. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?
27. International Sex Workers Day is observed on which day?
28. Union Cabinet approved the re-establishment of the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy as Subordinate Office under AYUSH Ministry. Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy was established in which year?
29. The last and vital Markbook pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was inaugurated on May 29, 2020, by the Chief Minister of Telangan Who is the CM of Telangana?
1.Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
Answer- New Delhi
2. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that it has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to how much money as of 14 April 2020?
Answer- ₹ 4,250 crore
3. The Airtel Payments Bank has joined hands with which company, to develop a special type of payment solutions for
Indian farmers and small and medium enterprises?
Answer- Mastercard
4. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?
Answer- 17
5. World Dugong Day is celebrated on which day every year?
Answer- 28th May
6. The Expert Committees on Rationalisation/Closure/Merger of Film Media Units submitted their report to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. Who was the head of committees of rationalisation and professionalisation of film institutes?
Answer- Bimal Julka
7. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.
Answer- Mumbai
8. Cabinet approves hike in authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crore to?
Answer- ₹ 25,000 crore
9. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?
Answer- 1,840
10. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?
Answer- 1.9%
11. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?
Answer- 1.2%
12. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?
Answer- 138
13. World Bicycle Day is observed on which day?
Answer- 3 June
14. The Science and Engineering Research Board has approved support for research at which institute to identify lead compounds from available and approved drugs for anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug molecules?
Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi
15. Who was announced as the winner of the regional award for Asia in 2020 Commonwealth short story prize for her story "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes" - about love in an age of hatred and prejudice?
Answer- Kritika Pandey
16. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?
Answer- IIT Bombay
17. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?
Answer- Magnus Carlsen
18. The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved to rename which port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port?
Answer- Kolkata Port
19. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.
Answer- Panaji, Goa
20. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?
Answer- 5.15%
21. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?
Answer- Bank of Baroda
22. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?
Answer- Operation Clean Art
23. What is India's Rank according to the Startup Ecosystem Rankings Report 2020 released by StartupBlink?
Answer- 23rd
24. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?
Answer- USD 474.66 billion
25. Which CSIR Institute have indigenously developed a ventilator to provide help and support to the COVID-19 patients?
Answer- Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute
26. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?
Answer- Lothal
27. International Sex Workers Day is observed on which day?
Answer- 2 June
28. Union Cabinet approved the re-establishment of the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy as Subordinate Office under AYUSH Ministry. Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy was established in which year?
Answer- 2010
29. The last and vital Markbook pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was inaugurated on May 29, 2020, by the Chief Minister of Telangana. Who is the CM of Telangana?
Answer- K Chandrasekhar Rao
