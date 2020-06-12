Current Affairs 2020 For June 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India: News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 12, 2020

1. Who is the head of the task force to examine matters pertaining to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering maternal mortality rate?

Babubhai Bokhiria

Ramanlal Vora

Govind Patel

Jaya Jaitly

2. Kuchipudi is a dance form in India which originated in the State of -------.

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Kerala

3. In which of the following states of India has the Ratapani Tiger Reserve been located?

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Haryana

Madhya Pradesh

4. Consider the following sentences regarding Crypto-currency.

1. Crypto-currency is a type of digital currency that uses cryptography for security and anti-counterfeiting measures.

2. Users must reach a consensus about cryptocurrency's value and use it as an exchange medium.

3. It is tied to a particular country, its value is controlled by a central bank.

Which of the above sentence(s) is/ are incorrect?

1 and 2

Only 3

1 and 3

None of the above

5. MDR is a fee charged from a merchant by a bank for accepting payments from customers through credit and debit cards in their establishments. MDR stands for -------------.

Merchant Discount Ratio

Merchant Discount Rate

Merchant Discount Rating

Merchant Development Rate

6. Name the bank which has deployed Robotic Arms for currency sorting at its chests.

HDFC Bank

AXIS Bank

YES Bank

ICICI Bank

7. The Reserve Bank of India has given the final approval for the merger of district co-operative banks in?

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan

Odisha

8. Which organisation has constituted a working group on Social Stock Exchanges (SSE) under the chairmanship of Ishaat Hussain, Director, SBI Foundation?

RBI

SEBI

IRDAI

NABARD

9. UN-Habitat is the United Nations programme working towards a better urban future. Where is the headquarters of UN-Habitat?

Johannesburg, South Africa

Nairobi, Kenya

Brasilia, Brazil

Tokyo, Japan

10. Where is the headquarters of Lakshmi Vilas Bank situated?

Bengaluru

Chennai

Kolkata

Nagpur

11. Where is the headquarters of Credit Saison India, which has received a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license from the Reserve Bank of India?

New Delhi

Patna

Bengaluru

Kolkata

12. Lai Haraoba is a ritualistic festival observed in --------.

Nagaland

Tripura

Sikkim

Assam

13. Consider the following statements with regard to Kala Ghoda Arts Festival -

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is known as India's oldest street festival for arts, theatre and cinema.

Kala Ghoda festival is held annually in the months of January or February in the Kala Ghoda region of South Mumbai.

The festival is named after the blackish equestrian statue of Edward VII which used to be located in the fort area of Mumbai.

Select the correct Answer-using the code given below :

1 and 2 only

1 and 3 only

2 and 3 only

1, 2 and 3

12. The author of the book titled The Daughter from a Wishing Tree: Unusual Tales about Women in Mythology is -

Sunita Namjoshi

Sarojini Sahoo

Shashi Deshpande

Shudha Murty

13. Trade and Cultural Fare the Balijatra Festival are held every year in the Indian State of ------.

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Jharkhand

Odisha

14. A for-day 'Shirul Lily' festival featuring the beautiful, flower, a unique species of ground fly is held in the Indian State of ---------.

Manipur

Sikkim

Mizoram

Meghalaya

15. The movie 'Gully Boy' has been nominated for the Oscar. The movie is directed by --------.

Raj Kumar Hirani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Prakash Goyal

Zoya Akhtar

16. Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly is an autobiography by which of the following?

Salman Rushdie

Anupam Kher

Shahid Afridi

Aamir Khan

17. Who is the author of the book A Gallery of Rascals?

Arundhati Roy

Ruskin Bond

Vikram Seth

Toni Morrison

18. The by-product of photosynthesis is ----------.

CO2

O2

Energy

Sugar

19. Solar energy is converted into ATP in ----------.

Mitochondria

Chloroplast

Ribosome

Peroxisome

20. The actual location or place where an organism life is called ---------------.

Habitat

Ecosystem

Niche

Biome

21. The interaction between algae and fungi to form lichen is called ------------.

Parasitism

Mutualism

Commensalism

Conversion

22. Body temperature is regulated by -----------------.

Medulla

Halamus

Hypothalamus

Cerebellum

23. AIDS is caused by ----------------.

Helminth

Bacteria

Fungus

Virus

24. Which of the following hormones contains iodine?

Testosterone

Adrenaline

Thyroxine

Insulin

25. In which organ of the human body are the lymphocytes formed?

Liver

Bone marrow

Spleen

Pancreas

26. Which of the following does not have an enzyme in its cells?

Lichen

Virus

Bacteria

Algae

27. Which is the longest muscle in the human body?

Gracilis

Soleus

Sartorius

Trapezius

28. The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park is situated in the India State of ---------.

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

29. Nakki Lake is situated in the Indian State of ------------.

Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. Who is the head of the task force to examine matters pertaining to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering maternal mortality rate?

Answer- Jaya Jaitly

2. Kuchipudi is a dance form in India which originated in the State of -------.

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

3. In which of the following states of India has the Ratapani Tiger Reserve been located?

Answer - Madhya Pradesh

4. Consider the following sentences regarding Crypto-currency.

Crypto-currency is a type of digital currency that uses cryptography for security and anti-counterfeiting measures.

Users must reach a consensus about cryptocurrency's value and use it as an exchange medium.

It is tied to a particular country, its value is controlled by a central bank.

Answer- Only 3

5. MDR is a fee charged from a merchant by a bank for accepting payments from customers through credit and debit cards in their establishments. MDR stands for -------------.

Answer- Merchant Discount Rate

6. Name the bank which has deployed Robotic Arms for currency sorting at its chests.

Answer- ICICI Bank

7. The Reserve Bank of India has given the final approval for the merger of district co-operative banks in?

Answer- Kerala

8. Which organisation has constituted a working group on Social Stock Exchanges (SSE) under the chairmanship of Ishaat Hussain, Director, SBI Foundation?

Answer- SEBI

9. UN-Habitat is the United Nations programme working towards a better urban future. Where is the headquarters of UN-Habitat?

Answer- Nairobi, Kenya

10. Where is the headquarters of Lakshmi Vilas Bank situated?

Answer- Chennai

11. Where is the headquarters of Credit Saison India, which has received a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence from the Reserve Bank of India?

Answer- Bengaluru

12. Lai Haraoba is a ritualistic festival observed in --------.

Answer- Tripura

13. Consider the following statements with regard to Kala Ghoda Arts Festival -

1. Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is known as India's oldest street festival for arts, theatre and cinema.

2. Kala Ghoda festival is held annually in the months of January or February in the Kala Ghoda region of Southern Mumbai.

3. The festival is named after the blackish equestrian statue of Edward VII which used to be located in the fort area of Mumbai.

Answer- 1, 2 and 3

12. The author of the book titled The Daughter from a Wishing Tree: Unusual Tales about Women in Mythology is -

Answer- Shudha Murty

13. Trade and Cultural Fare the Balijatra Festival are held every year in the Indian State of ------.

Answer- Odisha

14. A for-day 'Shirul Lily' festival featuring the beautiful, flower, a unique species of ground fly is held in the Indian State of -----------.

Answer- Manipur

15. The movie 'Gully Boy' has been nominated for the Oscar. The movie is directed by --------.

Answer- Zoya Akhtar

16. Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly is an autobiography by which of the following?

Answer- Anupam Kher

17. Who is the author of the book A Gallery of Rascals?

Answer- Ruskin Bond

18. The by-product of photosynthesis is ----------.

Answer- O2

19. Solar energy is converted into ATP in ----------.

Answer- Chloroplast

20. The actual location or place where an organism life is called ---------------.

Answer- Habitat

21. The interaction between algae and fungi to form lichen is called ------------.

Answer- Mutualism

22. Body temperature is regulated by -----------------.

Answer- Hypothalamus

23. AIDS is caused by ----------------.

Answer- Virus

24. Which of the following hormones contains iodine?

Answer- Thyroxine

25. In which organ of the human body are the lymphocytes formed?

Answer- Bone marrow

26. Which of the following does not have an enzyme in its cells?

Answer - Virus

27. Which is the longest muscle in the human body?

Answer- Sartorius

28. The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park is situated in the India State of ---------.

Answer- West Bengal

29. Nakki Lake is situated in the Indian State of ------------.

Answer- Rajasthan

