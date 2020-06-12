Current Affairs 2020 For June 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who is the head of the task force to examine matters pertaining to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering maternal mortality rate?
Answer- Jaya Jaitly
2. Kuchipudi is a dance form in India which originated in the State of -------.
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
3. In which of the following states of India has the Ratapani Tiger Reserve been located?
Answer - Madhya Pradesh
4. Consider the following sentences regarding Crypto-currency.
Answer- Only 3
5. MDR is a fee charged from a merchant by a bank for accepting payments from customers through credit and debit cards in their establishments. MDR stands for -------------.
Answer- Merchant Discount Rate
6. Name the bank which has deployed Robotic Arms for currency sorting at its chests.
Answer- ICICI Bank
7. The Reserve Bank of India has given the final approval for the merger of district co-operative banks in?
Answer- Kerala
8. Which organisation has constituted a working group on Social Stock Exchanges (SSE) under the chairmanship of Ishaat Hussain, Director, SBI Foundation?
Answer- SEBI
9. UN-Habitat is the United Nations programme working towards a better urban future. Where is the headquarters of UN-Habitat?
Answer- Nairobi, Kenya
10. Where is the headquarters of Lakshmi Vilas Bank situated?
Answer- Chennai
11. Where is the headquarters of Credit Saison India, which has received a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence from the Reserve Bank of India?
Answer- Bengaluru
12. Lai Haraoba is a ritualistic festival observed in --------.
Answer- Tripura
13. Consider the following statements with regard to Kala Ghoda Arts Festival -
1. Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is known as India's oldest street festival for arts, theatre and cinema.
2. Kala Ghoda festival is held annually in the months of January or February in the Kala Ghoda region of Southern Mumbai.
3. The festival is named after the blackish equestrian statue of Edward VII which used to be located in the fort area of Mumbai.
Answer- 1, 2 and 3
12. The author of the book titled The Daughter from a Wishing Tree: Unusual Tales about Women in Mythology is -
Answer- Shudha Murty
13. Trade and Cultural Fare the Balijatra Festival are held every year in the Indian State of ------.
Answer- Odisha
14. A for-day 'Shirul Lily' festival featuring the beautiful, flower, a unique species of ground fly is held in the Indian State of -----------.
Answer- Manipur
15. The movie 'Gully Boy' has been nominated for the Oscar. The movie is directed by --------.
Answer- Zoya Akhtar
16. Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly is an autobiography by which of the following?
Answer- Anupam Kher
17. Who is the author of the book A Gallery of Rascals?
Answer- Ruskin Bond
18. The by-product of photosynthesis is ----------.
Answer- O2
19. Solar energy is converted into ATP in ----------.
Answer- Chloroplast
20. The actual location or place where an organism life is called ---------------.
Answer- Habitat
21. The interaction between algae and fungi to form lichen is called ------------.
Answer- Mutualism
22. Body temperature is regulated by -----------------.
Answer- Hypothalamus
23. AIDS is caused by ----------------.
Answer- Virus
24. Which of the following hormones contains iodine?
Answer- Thyroxine
25. In which organ of the human body are the lymphocytes formed?
Answer- Bone marrow
26. Which of the following does not have an enzyme in its cells?
Answer - Virus
27. Which is the longest muscle in the human body?
Answer- Sartorius
28. The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park is situated in the India State of ---------.
Answer- West Bengal
29. Nakki Lake is situated in the Indian State of ------------.
Answer- Rajasthan
