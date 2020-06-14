Current Affairs 2020 For June 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 14, 2020

1. Who launched India's 1st indigenous wireless physiological parameters monitoring system "COVID BEEP" for the COVID-19 affected patients?

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Amit Shah

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Dr. Jitendra Singh

2. Who invented the BALLPOINT PEN?

Biro Brothers

Waterman Brothers

Bicc Brothers

Write Brothers

3. World Accreditation Day was observed on which day?

6 June

9 June

7 June

8 June

4. The World Archery committee decided to postpone the 2020 World Archery Field Championships to which year?

2021

2023

2024

2022

5. In which decade was the first solid-state integrated circuit demonstrated?

1950s

1960s

1970s

1980s

6. Which institute developed "ANANYA" water-based disinfectant spray with nanotechnology assisted formulation?

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

National Institute of Science Education and Research

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

The Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies

7. Which Kannada actor passed away at 39 due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on 9 June?

K. M. Chaitanya

Dhruva Sarja

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Vijay Kiran

8. What J. Dunlop invented?

Pneumatic rubber tire

Automobile wheel rim

Rubber boot

Model aeroplanes

9. What is the name of Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard delivered by Warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd on 9 June?

ICGS Ameya Amogh

ICGS Kanaklata Barua

ICGS Achook

ICGS Atulya

10. Which state govt. approved the proposal to give the status of State anthem to "Bande Utkala Janani", a poem written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912?

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Odisha

West Bengal

11. Which scientist discovered the radioactive element radium?

Isaac Newton

Albert Einstein

Benjamin Franklin

Marie Curie

12. On 8th June, Massive fire broke at a natural-gas oil well in the Baghjan oil field of which Indian state?

Assam

Mizoram

Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh

13. Who topped the 2nd State Food Safety Index for 2019-20 of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India among larger states?

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

14. When was barb wire patented?

1874

1840

1895

1900

15. S&P Global Ratings predicted that the Indian economy will shrink how much per cent in FY21 and the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support?

2%

5%

4%

3%

16. Which state launched Street Vendor Registration Portal and "Mukhyamantri Shahri Path Vyavasayi Utthan Yojana" and transferred Rs 300 crore to the urban local bodies?

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Maharashtra

17. What is the name of the CalTech seismologist who invented the scale used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes?

Charles Richter

Hiram Walker

Giuseppe Mercalli

Joshua Rumble

18. How many countries have been declared as COVID-19 free till 9 June?

4

7

9

12

19. Which State launched Meghasandesha App & Varunamitra web portal to provide real-time information and alerts on weather, rainfall, flooding?

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

Odisha

West Bengal

20. What Galileo invented?

Barometer

Pendulum clock

Microscope

Thermometer

21. Fitch Ratings stated that India's economy is forecast to grow with a sharp growth rate of how much per cent in 2021 if the country avoids further deterioration in financial sector health?

9.5%

5.5%

6.5%

7.5%

22. Which State has started a plantation drive named "Thank Mom" on the premises of its Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Directorate on World Environment Day?

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

23. This statesman, politician, scholar, inventor, and one of the early presidents of USA invented the swivel chair, the spherical sundial, the moldboard plough, and the cypher wheel.

George Washington

Alexander Hamilton

John Adams

Thomas Jefferson

24. A scientist from which institute have discovered a new planet named KOI-456.04 & its host star called Kepler-160 which are "mirror image" of our own planet and sun?

American Schools of Oriental Research

Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research

German Institute of Science and Technology

Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics

25. Scientists from the which institute have developed a magnetocaloric material that can be used in the treatment of cancer?

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials

The Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

26. What James Watt invented?

Diving bell

Steamboat

Hot air balloon

Rotary steam engine

27. Who has been honoured with NASA's highest form of recognition for a non-governmental individual "NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal" for his service to NASA?

Dalip Singh Saund

Sanjay Gupta

Renjith Kumar

Gobind Behari

28. Which Abu Dhabi based sovereign wealth funds, has invested Rs 5,683.50 crore for a 1.16 % stake in Jio platforms, a subsidiary Reliance Industries Ltd?

Sharaf

Jumeirah

ADIA

Chalhoub

29. Where is the village of Branston, after which the famous pickle is named?

Yorkshire

Lancashire

Staffordshire

Norfolk

30. Who represented India in Lieutenant general-level talks held between India and China at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?

G. S. Rawat

Shushil Chandra

Harinder Singh

Devraj Anbu

GK 2020 Answers

1. Who launched India's 1st indigenous wireless physiological parameters monitoring system "COVID BEEP" for the COVID-19 affected patients?

Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh

2. Who invented the BALLPOINT PEN?

Answer- Biro Brothers

3. World Accreditation Day was observed on which day?

Answer- 9 June

4. The World Archery committee decided to postpone the 2020 World Archery Field Championships to which year?

Answer- 2022

5. In which decade was the first solid-state integrated circuit demonstrated?

Answer- 1950s

6. Which institute developed "ANANYA" water-based disinfectant spray with nanotechnology assisted formulation?

Answer- The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

7. Which Kannada actor passed away at 39 due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on 9 June?

Answer- Chiranjeevi Sarja

8. What J. Dunlop invented?

Answer- Pneumatic rubber tire

9. What is the name of Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard delivered by Warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd on 9 June?

Answer- ICGS Kanaklata Barua

10. Which state govt. approved the proposal to give the status of State anthem to "Bande Utkala Janani", a poem written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912?

Answer- Odisha

11. Which scientist discovered the radioactive element radium?

Answer- Marie Curie

12. On 8th June, Massive fire broke at a natural-gas oil well in the Baghjan oil field of which Indian state?

Answer- Assam

13. Who topped the 2nd State Food Safety Index for 2019-20 of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India among larger states?

Answer- Gujarat

14. When was barb wire patented?

Answer- 1874

15. S&P Global Ratings predicted that the Indian economy will shrink how much pecent in FY21 and the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support?

Answer- 5%

16. Which state launched Street Vendor Registration Portal and "Mukhyamantri Shahri Path Vyavasayi Utthan Yojana" and transferred Rs 300 crore to the urban local bodies?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

17. What is the name of the CalTech seismologist who invented the scale used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes?

Answer- Joshua Rumble

18. How many countries have been declared as COVID-19 free till 9 June?

Answer- 9

19. Which State launched Meghasandesha App & Varunamitra web portal to provide real-time information and alerts on weather, rainfall, flooding?

Answer- Karnataka

20. What Galileo invented?

Answer- Thermometer

21. Fitch Ratings stated that India's economy is forecast to grow with a sharp growth rate of how much per cent in 2021 if the country avoids further deterioration in financial sector health?

Answer- 9.5%

22. Which State has started a plantation drive named "Thank Mom" on the premises of its Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Directorate on World Environment Day?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

23. This statesman, politician, scholar, inventor, and one of the early presidents of USA invented the swivel chair, the spherical sundial, the moldboard plough, and the cypher wheel.

Answer- Thomas Jefferson

24. A scientist from which institute have discovered a new planet named KOI-456.04 & its host star called Kepler-160 which are "mirror image" of our own planet and sun?

Answer- Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research

25. Scientists from the which institute have developed a magnetocaloric material that can be used in the treatment of cancer?

Answer- International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials

26. What James Watt invented?

Answer- Rotary steam engine

27. Who has been honoured with NASA's highest form of recognition for a non-governmental individual "NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal" for his service to NASA?

Answer- Renjith Kumar

28. Which Abu Dhabi based sovereign wealth funds, has invested Rs 5,683.50 crore for a 1.16 % stake in Jio platforms, a subsidiary Reliance Industries Ltd?

Answer- ADIA

29. Where is the village of Branston, after which the famous pickle is named?

Answer- Staffordshire

30. Who represented India in Lieutenant general-level talks held between India and China at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?

Answer- Harinder Singh

