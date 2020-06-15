Current Affairs 2020 For June 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 15, 2020

1. Which State's Chief Minister launched the Online Shramik Employment Exchange, 'Raj Kaushal Portal' developed by the Department of Information and Technology?

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

2. The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nepal signed 7 MoUs for re-building how many higher secondary schools?

56

46

36

26

3. Who has been appointed as 'Goodwill Ambassador to the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development and Peace?

Padma Lakshmi

Priyanka Chopra

M Nethra

Samantha Akkineni

4. What is India's rank according to the biennial Environment Performance Index 2020 released jointly by Yale University and Columbia University?

138

168

158

148

5. Which company along with ICICI Lombard 'first of its kind' travel insurance, domestic multi-trip insurance to provide a stress-free travel experience to customers by covering risks associated with all modes of travel within the country?

PhonePe

Google Pay

Amazon Pay

ICICI Pockets

6. Who has become the first Indian to be awarded the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020?

Javed Akhtar

Gulzar

Irshad Kamil

Sameer Anjaan

7. Which Indian company has joined 155 global companies by inking a joint declaration with United Nations Global Compact urging governments to align their COVID-19 recovery efforts with the latest climate science?

Tech Mahindra Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd

Eureka Forbes

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

8. The International Weightlifting Federation has recently cleared which Indian weightlifter from the doping charge due to the non-conformities in the handling of samples?

Ganesh Mali

K Sanjita Chanu

Sukhen Dey

Mirabai Chanu

9. India and which country signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Cooperation to develop cooperation in the power sector?

Denmark

Russia

Israel

Germany

10. ASI monuments having places of worship to remain shut in how many states despite centre's nod to reopen them from June 8?

3

5

6

8

11. Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at 79 due to his brief illness in a private hospital at Bhubaneswar. He was a famous?

Cricketer

Singer

Politician

Actor

12. World Ocean Day is celebrated on which day?

5 June

8 June

4 June

6 June

13. World oceans day is celebrated on which day every year?

June 7

June 8

June 5

June 6

14. Athletics Integrity Unit banned which Indian athlete from Tamil Nadu who won the gold medal for 800m in the 2019 Asian Championship for 4years after testing positive for banned substances?

Dutee Chand

Hima Das

K. T. Irfan

Gomathi Marimuthu

15. Which country on June 8, 2020, declared itself COVID-19 free following the recovery of its last patient?

Portugal

South Korea

New Zealand

Switzerland

16. Which day is annually celebrated as the World Brain Tumor Day?

June 6

June 8

June 7

June 9

17. World Bank in its latest edition of the Global Economic Prospect June 2020 analytical chapters reports states that India's growth is contracted by how much per cent for FY20-21?

3.2%

4.2%

2.2%

1.2%

18. Who has designed developed and inducted an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation for the evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including the COVID-19 from high altitude areas, isolated and remote places?

DRDO

Indian Air Force

IIT

CSIR

19. Which company has bagged the world's largest solar bid of $6 billion?

Luminous Energy Ltd

Tata Solar Energy Ltd

Loom Solar Energy Ltd

Adani Green Energy Ltd

20. World Bank has granted a loan of how much amount to the West Bengal for tackling coronavirus situation and developmental work?

₹ 1,450 crore

₹ 1,650 crore

₹ 1,350 crore

₹ 1,950 crore

21. Which organisation and Atal Innovation Mission have signed a letter of intent to promote innovation in the country?

DRDO

ICMR

CSIR

IIT

22. The World Bank has projected that the Global Economy will witness the deepest ever recession and the economy is expected to shrink by around how much per cent in 2020?

3.2%

2.2%

4.2%

5.2%

23. Students from which university has developed a mobile application called "Flyzy" for seamless and contactless air travel?

Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology - Patna

Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology – Jammu

24. When will an annual solar eclipse be seen from many parts of North India for around 6 hours in June?

June 21

June 18

June 20

June 19

25. In accordance with the revised Public Procurement Order 2017, the government has modified public procurement norms for giving maximum preference to companies whose goods and services have how much per cent local content?

50%

20%

30%

25%

26. Researchers from which institute claims to have developed a technology for making high-efficiency masks using waste pet bottles?

Indian Institute of Technology - Mandi

Indian Institute of Technology - Patna

Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology – Jammu

27. World Food Safety Day is observed on which day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water?

June 3

June 7

June 4

June 6

28. Western Coalfields Ltd, the subsidiary of Coal India Ltd has opened new coal mines in which state recently?

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

Odisha

West Bengal

29. Which company collaborated with UNDP and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd for Project Prithvi, a joint initiative for developing sustainable plastic waste management practices?

Recykal

Synergy

GreenPencil

Ecocredible

30. Who launched information booklet "Safe online learning in the times of COVID-19" digitally to raise awareness to students and teachers about online safety & ensure timely action in cases of cyberbullying in New Delhi?

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Narendra Singh Tomar

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which State's Chief Minister launched the Online Shramik Employment Exchange, 'Raj Kaushal Portal' developed by the Department of Information and Technology?

Answer- Rajasthan

2. The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nepal signed 7 MoUs for re-building how many higher secondary schools?

Answer- 56

3. Who has been appointed as 'Goodwill Ambassador to the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development and Peace?

Answer- M Nethra

4. What is India's rank according to the biennial Environment Performance Index 2020 released jointly by Yale University and Columbia University?

Answer- 168

5. Which company along with ICICI Lombard 'first of its kind' travel insurance, domestic multi-trip insurance to provide a stress-free travel experience to customers by covering risks associated with all modes of travel within the country?

Answer- PhonePe

6. Who has become the first Indian to be awarded the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020?

Answer- Javed Akhtar

7. Which Indian company has joined 155 global companies by inking a joint declaration with United Nations Global Compact urging governments to align their COVID-19 recovery efforts with the latest climate science?

Answer- Tech Mahindra Ltd

8. The International Weightlifting Federation has recently cleared which Indian weightlifter from the doping charge due to the non-conformities in the handling of samples?

Answer- K Sanjita Chanu

9. India and which country signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Cooperation to develop cooperation in the power sector?

Answer- Denmark

10. ASI monuments having places of worship to remain shut in how many states despite centre's nod to reopen them from June 8?

Answer- 5

11. Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at 79 due to his brief illness in a private hospital at Bhubaneswar. He was famous?

Answer- Politician

12. World Ocean Day is celebrated on which day?

Answer- 8 June

13. World oceans day is celebrated on which day every year?

Answer- June 8

14. Athletics Integrity Unit banned which Indian athlete from Tamil Nadu who won the gold medal for 800m in the 2019 Asian Championship for 4years after testing positive for banned substances?

Answer- Gomathi Marimuthu

15. Which country on June 8, 2020, declared itself COVID-19 free following the recovery of its last patient?

Answer- New Zealand

16. Which day is annually celebrated as the World Brain Tumor Day?

Answer- June 8

17. World Bank in its latest edition of the Global Economic Prospect June 2020 analytical chapters reports states that India's growth is contracted by how much per cent for FY20-21?

Answer- 3.2%

18. Who has designed developed and inducted an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation for the evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including the COVID-19 from high altitude areas, isolated and remote places?

Answer- Indian Air Force

19. Which company has bagged the world's largest solar bid of $6 billion?

Answer- Adani Green Energy Ltd

20. World Bank has granted a loan of how much amount to the West Bengal for tackling coronavirus situation and developmental work?

Answer- ₹ 1,950 crore

21. Which organisation and Atal Innovation Mission have signed a letter of intent to promote innovation in the country?

Answer- CSIR

22. The World Bank has projected that the Global Economy will witness the deepest ever recession and the economy is expected to shrink by around how much per cent in 2020?

Answer- 5.2%

23. Students from which university has developed a mobile application called "Flyzy" for seamless and contactless air travel?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati

24. When will an annual solar eclipse be seen from many parts of North India for around 6 hours in June?

Answer- June 21

25. In accordance with the revised Public Procurement Order 2017, the government has modified public procurement norms for giving maximum preference to companies whose goods and services have how much per cent local content?

Answer- 50%

26. Researchers from which institute claims to have developed a technology for making high-efficiency masks using waste pet bottles?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology - Mandi

27. World Food Safety Day is observed on which day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water?

Answer- June 7

28. Western Coalfields Ltd, the subsidiary of Coal India Ltd has opened new coal mines in which state recently?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

29. Which company collaborated with UNDP and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd for Project Prithvi, a joint initiative for developing sustainable plastic waste management practices?

Answer- Recykal

30. Who launched information booklet "Safe online learning in the times of COVID-19" digitally to raise awareness to students and teachers about online safety & ensure timely action in cases of cyberbullying in New Delhi?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

