Current Affairs 2020 For June 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 19, 2020

1. Which state launched 'Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana' for child labourers who are 8-18 years old?

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Punjab

Uttar Pradesh

2. According to the report 'Global Trade Update 2020' released by UNCTAD, the value of international trade in goods is expected to plunge further by how much per cent in the ongoing second quarter due to the Coronavirus pandemic?

17%

37%

47%

27%

3. Who assumed the charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on 12 June 2020?

Ravneet Singh

Atul Kumar Jain

Ajit Kumar

Biswajit Dasgupta

4. According to the FIFA World Ranking released on June 11, 2020, what is India's rank?

98

102

108

128

5. In 2020, Green Mizoram Day is observed on which day across Mizoram in India?

June 11

June 10

June 9

June 12

6. Who inaugurated Sahakar Mitra: Scheme on Internship Program an initiative of the National Cooperative Development Corporation?

Narendra Singh Tomar

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Ramvilas Paswan

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

7. The Department of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare has allocated how much Rs. to the state governments for the year 2020-21 for implementing Per Drop More Crop component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana?

₹. 2000 cr

₹. 4000 cr

₹. 3000 cr

₹. 5000 cr

8. According to a new study, Saturn's largest moon Titan is now expanding from Saturn at how many times faster than scientists had previously predicted?

100

50

150

60

9. Indian railways created a benchmark by setting a new world history on the successful running of the first Double-decker Container Train in which state?

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

10. Who launched iFLOWS- Mumbai, a state-of-the-art Integrated Flood Warning System for Mumbai?

Uddhav Thacker

Devendra Fadnavis

Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar

11. Which state became the first state in India to receive prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for its 44 tribal hostels?

Bihar

West Bengal

Telangana

Odisha

12. In order to eliminate the use of physical card which Payment Systems has joined hands with Mastercard to launch "Cardless ATM powered by Mastercard" in India?

Paytm

Paypal

Empays

Google Pay

13. The President of which country, Pierre Nkurunziza passed away at the age of 55 due to cardiac arrest?

Nigeria

Somalia

Burundi

Sudan

14. As per the report of Deep Knowledge Group's safest country in the world from COVID- 19 what is India's rank?

26th

36th

56th

46th

15. Which institute has developed a nano-technology based disinfectant spray- Ananya to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

National Institute of Hydrology

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology

Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune

16. In a big boost to the "Skill India" initiative of the GoI, National Fertilizers Limited has signed an MoU with which institute to train youths in 12 trades under Dual System of Training Scheme?

Industrial Training Institutes Nangal

National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

17. Which State recently has approved a proposal to rename the state's Environment Ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry' with the aim to play an active role in climate change mitigation?

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

18. According to the "Poonam Avlokkan" survey, the population of the Asiatic lion at the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat has seen a commendable rise to approximately how much per cent?

32%

29%

22%

39%

19. According to Economic Outlook, June 2020 by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, India's GDP can further decelerate to what per cent in case of second Covid-19 outbreak?

-6.3%

-7.3%

-5.3%

-8.3%

20. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched which programme at Bengaluru and Chennai with technological support for faster clearance of imported goods and for the ease of doing business?

Speed customs

Quick customs

Turant customs

Tej customs

21. Which organisation signs MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for joint research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras?

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

NAARM

Indian Institute of Horticultural Research

IFFCO

22. Who inaugurated a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle complex in Vishakapattanam?

R. Hari Kumar

Ajit Kumar

Anil Kumar Chawla

Atul Kumar Jain

23. Who is the chairman of the committee for the welfare of the freedom fighters reconstituted by MHA?

Shivaram Rajguru

Bagha Jatin

Gujarat Dinakar

G Kishan Reddy

24. Who is the head of the RBI working group to review private bank shareholding norms?

B P Kanungo

N S Vishwanathan

PK Mohanty

Urjit Patel

25. Centre has directed how many the North Eastern States to set up e-office in a stipulated timeframe which will be a cardinal pillar of Digital India?

7

6

8

5

26. In accordance with the Nature Index 2020 ratings, how many autonomous institutions of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India ranked among top 30 Indian Institutes?

4

2

3

5

27. Who is the head of 3-member high-level committee formed by the Petroleum Ministry to inquire the disaster at Oil India Ltd well in Assam?

K C Bora

SCL Das

T K Sengupta

BC Bora

28. Ministry of Shipping has approved the Revised Cost estimate of how much Rs for the project "Extension of Dry Dock-II at a marine dockyard in Port Blair, South Andaman" for augmenting Ship Repair facilities?

₹. 123.95 crore

₹. 213.95 crore

₹. 223.95 crore

₹. 145.95 crore

29. Who wrote a new collection of stories titled "Lockdown Liaisons" a book reflecting the impacts of COVID-19 on human lives published by Simon & Schuster India?

Ravi Subramaniam

Keki N. Daruwalla

Roopa Pai

Shobhaa De

30. Uttar Pradesh government approved a draft ordinance titled "Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020" which proposed maximum rigorous imprisonment of how many years?

10

7

3

5

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which state launched 'Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana' for child labourers who are 8-18 years old?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

2. According to the report 'Global Trade Update 2020' released by UNCTAD, the value of international trade in goods is expected to plunge further by how much per cent in the ongoing second quarter due to the Coronavirus pandemic?

Answer- 27%

3. Who assumed the charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on 12 June 2020?

Answer- Biswajit Dasgupta

4. According to the FIFA World Ranking released on June 11, 2020, what is India's rank?

Answer- 108

5. In 2020, Green Mizoram Day is observed on which day across Mizoram in India?

Answer- June 11

6. Who inaugurated Sahakar Mitra: Scheme on Internship Program an initiative of the National Cooperative Development Corporation?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

7. The Department of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare has allocated how much Rs. to the state governments for the year 2020-21 for implementing Per Drop More Crop component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana?

Answer- Rs. 4000 cr

8. According to a new study, Saturn's largest moon Titan is now expanding from Saturn at how many times faster than scientists had previously predicted?

Answer- 100

9. Indian railways created a benchmark by setting a new world history on the successful running of the first Double-decker Container Train in which state?

Answer- Gujarat

10. Who launched iFLOWS- Mumbai, a state-of-the-art Integrated Flood Warning System for Mumbai?

Answer- Uddhav Thacker

11. Which state became the first state in India to receive prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for its 44 tribal hostels?

Answer- Odisha

12. In order to eliminate the use of physical card which Payment Systems has joined hands with Mastercard to launch "Cardless ATM powered by Mastercard" in India?

Answer- Empays

13. The President of which country, Pierre Nkurunziza passed away at the age of 55 due to cardiac arrest?

Answer- Burundi

14. As per the report of Deep Knowledge Group's safest country in the world from COVID- 19 what is India's rank?

Answer- 56th

15. Which institute has developed a nano-technology based disinfectant spray- Ananya to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune

16. In a big boost to the "Skill India" initiative of the GoI, National Fertilizers Limited has signed an MoU with which institute to train youths in 12 trades under Dual System of Training Scheme?

Answer- Industrial Training Institutes Nangal

17. Which State recently has approved a proposal to rename the state's Environment Ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry' with the aim to play an active role in climate change mitigation?

Answer- Maharashtra

18. According to the "Poonam Avlokkan" survey, the population of the Asiatic lion at the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat has seen a commendable rise to approximately how much per cent?

Answer- 29%

19. According to Economic Outlook, June 2020 by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, India's GDP can further decelerate to what per cent in case of second Covid-19 outbreak?

Answer- Option B

20. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched which programme at Bengaluru and Chennai with technological support for faster clearance of imported goods and for the ease of doing business?

Answer- Turant customs

21. Which organisation signs MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for joint research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras?

Answer- Option D

22. Who inaugurated a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle complex in Vishakapattanam?

Answer- Atul Kumar Jain

23. Who is the chairman of the committee for the welfare of the freedom fighters reconstituted by MHA?

Answer- G Kishan Reddy

24. Who is the head of the RBI working group to review private bank shareholding norms?

Answer- PK Mohanty

25. Centre has directed how many the North Eastern States to set up e-office in a stipulated timeframe which will be a cardinal pillar of Digital India?

Answer- 8

26. In accordance with the Nature Index 2020 ratings, how many autonomous institutions of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India ranked among top 30 Indian Institutes?

Answer- 3

27. Who is the head of 3-member high-level committee formed by the Petroleum Ministry to inquire the disaster at Oil India Ltd well in Assam?

Answer- SCL Das

28. Ministry of Shipping has approved the Revised Cost estimate of how much Rs for the project "Extension of Dry Dock-II at a marine dockyard in Port Blair, South Andaman" for augmenting Ship Repair facilities?

Answer- ₹. 123.95 crore

29. Who wrote a new collection of stories titled "Lockdown Liaisons" a book reflecting the impacts of COVID-19 on human lives published by Simon & Schuster India?

Answer- Shobhaa De

30. Uttar Pradesh government approved a draft ordinance titled "Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020" which proposed maximum rigorous imprisonment of how many years?

Answer- 10

