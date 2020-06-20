Current Affairs 2020 For June 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 20, 2020

1. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched which programme at Bengaluru and Chennai with technological support for faster clearance of imported goods and for the ease of doing business?

Speed customs

Quick customs

Turant customs

Tej customs

2. In accordance with the Nature Index 2020 ratings, how many autonomous institutions of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India ranked among top 30 Indian Institutes?

4

2

3

5

3. Who is the head of 3-member high-level committee formed by the Petroleum Ministry to inquire the disaster at Oil India Ltd well in Assam?

K C Bora

SCL Das

T K Sengupta

BC Bora

4. The Grand Anicut Dam will be opened on June 16th in which state?

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

5. Which country's parliament, passes bill to include India's territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh in its new map?

China

Bhutan

Nepal

Bangladesh

6. Which organisation signs MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for joint research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras?

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

NAARM

Indian Institute of Horticultural Research

IFFCO

7. Who inaugurated a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle complex in Vishakapattanam?

R. Hari Kumar

Ajit Kumar

Anil Kumar Chawla

Atul Kumar Jain

8. Ministry of Shipping has approved the Revised Cost estimate of how much Rs for the project "Extension of Dry Dock-II at a marine dockyard in Port Blair, South Andaman" for augmenting Ship Repair facilities?

₹ 123.95 crore

₹ 213.95 crore

₹ 223.95 crore

₹ 145.95 crore

9. Who wrote a new collection of stories titled "Lockdown Liaisons" a book reflecting the impacts of COVID-19 on human lives published by Simon & Schuster India?

Ravi Subramaniam

Keki N. Daruwalla

Roopa Pai

Shobhaa De

10. J. Anbazhagan passed away at the age of 61 years after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. He was famous?

Writer

Painter

Politician

Singer

11. The State Bank of India has relaunched 'SBI Insta Saving Bank Account', an Aadhaar-based instant digital savings account for customers using the Yono platform. Who is the current chairman of SBI?

Anshula Kant

Arundhati Bhattacharya

Rajnish Kumar

Hardayal Prasad

12. Which state launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis?

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Kerala

13. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to expedite work from home policy guidelines. Who is Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Prakash Javadekar

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Dr. Jitendra Singh

14. Which state produced the highest amount of wheat in the current year?

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Punjab

Uttar Pradesh

15. Which city launched "She Triumphs through Respect, Equality, and Empowerment(STREE)", a programme to support and empower women victims of domestic violence and abuse?

Chennai

Bangalore

Ahmedabad

Hyderabad

16. According to a ruling by the Karnataka bench of the Authority for Advance Rulings, parathas are not rotis and therefore can be taxed at a higher GST rate of what per cent compared to 5 per cent for rotis?

18

12

8

7

17. What was the name of world's oldest living first-class cricketer who died aged 100 on 13 June?

Nimbalkar

Samit Gohel

K. S. Bharat

Vasant Raiji

18. Which Indian startup has launched an automated mask disposal machine, named BIN-19, as part of efforts to develop products helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

Prantae Solutions

VST Mobility Solutions

MetroMedi Solutions

Practo

19. According to Mercer 26th Annual Cost of Living Survey 2020, what is Mumbai rank in the most expensive city globally?

50

60

70

80

20. Which Indian Organisation becomes the first Organisation in the Construction Sector to become fully digitalised utilising the cloud and artificial intelligence?

GMR

PWD

CIDC

NHAI

21. Vaidyanathan passed away at the age of 88 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was famous?

Doctor

Economist

Politician

Actor

22. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on which day?

12 June

13 June

14 June

11 June

23. Who has virtually released 5th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Ranking 2020, which accounted for 5805 institutes for the ranking?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Dr. Jitendra Singh

24. 33-year-old lightweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk also known as "The Nail" announced his retirement. He is from which country?

Lebanon

Jordan

Ukraine

Tajikistan

25. The Reserve Bank of India has restricted which Bank from granting fresh loans and accepting deposits for six months from June 10, 2020?

Karur Vysya Bank

South Indian Bank

People's Co-operative Bank

RBL Bank

26. The government of India has approved how much fund for the implementation of JJM in Maharashtra during 2020-21?

₹ .1,828.92 crore

₹ .1,328.92 crore

₹ .1,228.92 crore

₹ .1,728.92 crore

27. Which state launched 'Panchvati Yojana' for the senior citizens of rural areas of the state?

Himachal Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

Haryana

28. Indian railways created a benchmark by setting a new world history on the successful running of the first Double-decker Container Train in which state?

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

29. Who launched iFLOWS- Mumbai, a state-of-the-art Integrated Flood Warning System for Mumbai?

Uddhav Thackeray

Devendra Fadnavis

Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar

30. Which state became the first state in India to receive prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for its 44 tribal hostels?

Bihar

West Bengal

Telangana

Odisha

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched which programme at Bengaluru and Chennai with technological support for faster clearance of imported goods and for the ease of doing business?

Answer- Turant customs

2. In accordance with the Nature Index 2020 ratings, how many autonomous institutions of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India ranked among top 30 Indian Institutes?

Answer- 3

3. Who is the head of 3-member high-level committee formed by the Petroleum Ministry to inquire the disaster at Oil India Ltd well in Assam?

Answer- SCL Das

4. The Grand Anicut Dam will be opened on June 16th in which state?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

5. Which country's parliament, passes bill to include India's territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh in its new map?

Answer- Nepal

6. Which organisation signs MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for joint research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras?

Answer- IFFCO

7. Who inaugurated a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle complex in Vishakapattanam?

Answer- Atul Kumar Jain

8. Ministry of Shipping has approved the Revised Cost estimate of how much Rs for the project "Extension of Dry Dock-II at a marine dockyard in Port Blair, South Andaman" for augmenting Ship Repair facilities?

Answer- ₹. 123.95 crore

9. Who wrote a new collection of stories titled "Lockdown Liaisons" a book reflecting the impacts of COVID-19 on human lives published by Simon & Schuster India?

Answer- Shobhaa De

10. J. Anbazhagan passed away at the age of 61 years after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. He was famous?

Answer- Politician

11. The State Bank of India has relaunched 'SBI Insta Saving Bank Account', an Aadhaar-based instant digital savings account for customers using the Yono platform. Who is the current chairman of SBI?

Answer- Rajnish Kumar

12. Which state launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

13. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to expedite work from home policy guidelines. Who is Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances?

Answer- Dr. Jitendra Singh

14. Which state produced the highest amount of wheat in the current year?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

15. Which city launched "She Triumphs through Respect, Equality, and Empowerment(STREE)", a programme to support and empower women victims of domestic violence and abuse?

Answer- Hyderabad

16. According to a ruling by the Karnataka bench of the Authority for Advance Rulings, parathas are not rotis and therefore can be taxed at a higher GST rate of what per cent compared to 5 per cent for rotis?

Answer- 18

17. What was the name of world's oldest living first-class cricketer who died aged 100 on 13 June?

Answer- Vasant Raiji

18. Which Indian startup has launched an automated mask disposal machine, named BIN-19, as part of efforts to develop products helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- VST Mobility Solutions

19. According to Mercer 26th Annual Cost of Living Survey 2020, what is Mumbai rank in the most expensive city globally?

Answer- 60

20. Which Indian Organisation becomes the first Organisation in the Construction Sector to become fully digitalised utilising the cloud and artificial intelligence?

Answer- NHAI

21. Vaidyanathan passed away at the age of 88 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was famous?

Answer- Economist

22. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on which day?

Answer- 14 June

23. Who has virtually released 5th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Ranking 2020, which accounted for 5805 institutes for the ranking?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

24. 33-year-old lightweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk also known as "The Nail" announced his retirement. He is from which country?

Answer- Ukraine

25. The Reserve Bank of India has restricted which Bank from granting fresh loans and accepting deposits for six months from June 10, 2020?

Answer- People's Co-operative Bank

26. The government of India has approved how much fund for the implementation of JJM in Maharashtra during 2020-21?

Answer- ₹1,828.92 crore

27. Which state launched 'Panchvati Yojana' for the senior citizens of rural areas of the state?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

28. Indian railways created a benchmark by setting a new world history on the successful running of the first Double-decker Container Train in which state?

Answer- Gujarat

29. Who launched iFLOWS- Mumbai, a state-of-the-art Integrated Flood Warning System for Mumbai?

Answer- Uddhav Thackeray

30. Which state became the first state in India to receive prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for its 44 tribal hostels?

Answer- Odisha

