Current Affairs 2020 For June 24 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 24, 2020

1. What was the name of former Lok Sabha Member and the founder of Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank who passed away due to illness at the age of 80 in Nashik, Maharashtra?

Sir Sassoon J. David

Ms Padmaja Chunduru

Madhavrao Balwant Patil

M. Ramaswami Chettiar

2. Which state Government has promulgated the Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance 2020 which allowed it to defer salaries and pensions of its employees, pensioner, institution, any person?

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

3. Which bank in partnership with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company has launched a health insurance policy?

Karnataka Bank

City Union Bank

Bank of India

UCO Bank

4. Tata AIA Life Insurance partnered with which company to offer Aadhaar-based paperless offline e-Know Your Customer service?

SMC International Limited

HDFC Bank Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited

East Consultancy Services

5. Which Indian bank is set to fully digitise its lending operations including home, agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, personal and auto loans?

Bank of India

Indian Bank

Bank of Baroda

Punjab and Sind Bank

6. Which insurance provider has joined hands with UK based tech firm TropoGo Limited to launch India's 1st 'Pay as you Fly' insurance for drone-owners in India?

TATA AIA Life Insurance

HDFC ERGO

Bajaj Allianz

Bharti AXA Life Insurance

7. In order to strengthen the SEBIs enforcement mechanism the SEBI committee headed by which former Supreme Court Judge has proposed a method of quantification of profit made by the defaulter and loss caused to investors?

Anil Dave

M. Y. Eqbal

DK Jain

T. S. Thakur

8. Serum Institute of India, signs a new supply agreement with UNICEF and Vaccine alliance Gavi's procurement partner to supply which vaccine to low income countries all over the world?

Choler Vaxchor

Human Papillomavirus

Hepatitis A Vaccine

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

10. Which Indian startups were featured in the List of Technology Pioneers of 2020, released by the World Economic Forum?

Instamojo and Shuttl

Stellapps and ZestMoney

Unacademy and Shuttl

Haptik and ZestMoney

11. Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh Buggana Rajendranath presented the AP state budget for ₹ 2.24 lakh crore for the FY20-21. Who is the Governor of Andhra Pradesh?

Jagdish Mukhi

Phagu Chauhan

Biswabhusan Harichandan

Mishra

12. The Asian Paralympic Committee announced that the 4th Asian Youth Para Games will take place in which country?

Bahrain

Taiwan

Mongolia

Japan

13. What is India's rank according to the World Competitiveness Index compiled by the Institute for Management Development?

41rd

43rd

48rd

49rd

14. Who will inaugurate Composite Regional Centre in Ranchi on 17 April through video conferencing amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Narendra Singh Tomar

Shripad Yesso Naik

Thaawarchand Gehlot

Mahendra Nath Pandey

15. Manipur Chief Minister inaugurated three projects undertaken by the State Public Health Engineering Department through Video Conferencing. Who is Chief Minister of Manipur?

Zoramthanga

Sarbananda Sonowal

Pema Khandu

N. Biren Singh

16. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched Multi-location claim settlement facility. Where is the headquarters of EPFO located?

Chennai

New Delhi

Mumbai

Lucknow

17. A new species of fish, 'Schizothorax sikusirumensis' discovered in which state by Dr Keshav Kumar Jha, Associate Professor & Head, Department of Zoology, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat?

Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh

Mizoram

Assam

18. Who won the Biodiversity award 2020 and a grant of 40000 Euros of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation for the contribution of DDS women in the rehabilitation of degraded lands and to promote biodiversity?

Wildlife Protection Society of India

The Deccan Development Society

Environmentalist Foundation of India

Prakratik Society

19. Karnataka observed which day, as "Mask Day" to create awareness to the general public on the importance of wearing a mask, using sanitisers, washing hands and maintaining social distancing against COVID-19?

19th June 2020

18th June 2020

20th June 2020

21st June 2020

20. Which country will provide a loan of 200 million euros to India to support Delhi's Covid response?

Italy

France

Germany

Canada

21. According to the payroll data of EPFO, the formal employment in India saw how much per cent increase in 2019-20?

28.6 %

32.6 %

23.6 %

22.6 %

22. Who wrote the book - The Room Where It Happened?

Donald Trump

Bill Clinton

Barack Obama

George W. Bush

23. Which day is celebrated as the Autistic Pride Day to create awareness about Autism and to create space for the people with autism to be themselves?

June 16

June 17

June 18

June 15

24. Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has installed an Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine, 1st of its kind at which station?

Mahalaxmi station

Chinchpokli station

Nagpur station

Juinagar station

25. Sustainable Gastronomy Day is observed on which day?

15 June

18 June

16 June

17 June

26. World day to combat desertification and drought to educate the general public on the international efforts to fight against desertification is observed on which day?

17 June

13 June

15 June

16 June

27. Which Indian company partnered with Amazon and Global Optimism and signed the Climate Pledge to become net-zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement?

Infosys

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

HCL Technologies

28. According to the 32nd edition of World Competitiveness Index 2020 which country is on 1st position?

Sweden

Singapore

France

United Kingdom

29. Which country hands over a first shipment of 100 ventilators to Indian Red Cross Society?

USA

UK

France

Germany

30. Who launched the 'e-Office' application in over 500 CGST and customs offices across India, on 15th June at New Delhi?

Sandeep Jajodia

M. Ajit Kumar

Pankaj Patel

Anita Karwal

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. What was the name of former Lok Sabha Member and the founder of Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank who passed away due to illness at the age of 80 in Nashik, Maharashtra?

Answer- Madhavrao Balwant Patil

2. Which state Government has promulgated the Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance 2020 which allowed it to defer salaries and pensions of its employees, pensioner, institution, any person?

Answer- Telangana

3. Which bank in partnership with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company has launched a health insurance policy?

Answer- Karnataka Bank

4. Tata AIA Life Insurance partnered with which company to offer Aadhaar-based paperless offline e-Know Your Customer service?

Answer- East Consultancy Services

5. Which Indian bank is set to fully digitise its lending operations including home, agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, personal and auto loans?

Answer- Bank of Baroda

6. Which insurance provider has joined hands with UK based tech firm TropoGo Limited to launch India's 1st 'Pay as you Fly' insurance for drone-owners in India?

Answer- HDFC ERGO

7. In order to strengthen the SEBIs enforcement mechanism the SEBI committee headed by which former Supreme Court Judge has proposed a method of quantification of profit made by the defaulter and loss caused to investors?

Answer- Anil Dave

8. Serum Institute of India, signs a new supply agreement with UNICEF and Vaccine alliance Gavi's procurement partner to supply which vaccine to low income countries all over the world?

Answer- Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

10. Which Indian startups were featured in the List of Technology Pioneers of 2020, released by the World Economic Forum?

Answer- Stellapps and ZestMoney

11. Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh Buggana Rajendranath presented the AP state budget for ₹2.24 lakh crore for the FY20-21. Who is the Governor of Andhra Pradesh?

Answer- Biswabhusan Harichandan

12. The Asian Paralympic Committee announced that the 4th Asian Youth Para Games will take place in which country?

Answer- Bahrain

13. What is India's rank according to the World Competitiveness Index compiled by the Institute for Management Development?

Answer- 43rd

14. Who will inaugurate Composite Regional Centre in Ranchi on 17 April through video conferencing amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Thaawarchand Gehlot

15. Manipur Chief Minister inaugurated three projects undertaken by the State Public Health Engineering Department through Video Conferencing. Who is Chief Minister of Manipur?

Answer- N. Biren Singh

16. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched Multi-location claim settlement facility. Where is the headquarters of EPFO located?

Answer- New Delhi

17. A new species of fish, 'Schizothorax sikusirumensis' discovered in which state by Dr. Keshav Kumar Jha, Associate Professor & Head, Department of Zoology, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat?

Answer- Arunachal Pradesh

18. Who won the Biodiversity award 2020 and a grant of 40000 Euros of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation for the contribution of DDS women in the rehabilitation of degraded lands and to promote biodiversity?

Answer- The Deccan Development Society

19. Karnataka observed which day, as "Mask Day" to create awareness to the general public on the importance of wearing a mask, using sanitisers, washing hands and maintaining social distancing against COVID-19?

Answer- 18th June 2020

20. Which country will provide a loan of 200 million euros to India to support Delhi's Covid response?

Answer- France

21. According to the payroll data of EPFO, the formal employment in India saw how much per cent increase in 2019-20?

Answer- 28.6 %

22. Who wrote the book - The Room Where It Happened?

Answer- Donald Trump

23. Which day is celebrated as the Autistic Pride Day to create awareness about Autism and to create space for the people with autism to be themselves?

Answer- June 18

24. Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has installed an Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine, 1st of its kind at which station?

Answer- Nagpur station

25. Sustainable Gastronomy Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 18 June

26. World day to combat desertification and drought to educate the general public on the international efforts to fight against desertification is observed on which day?

Answer- 17 June

27. Which Indian company partnered with Amazon and Global Optimism and signed the Climate Pledge to become net-zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement?

Answer- Infosys

28. According to the 32nd edition of World Competitiveness Index 2020 which country is on 1st position?

Answer- Singapore

29. Which country hands over a first shipment of 100 ventilators to Indian Red Cross Society?

Answer- USA

30. Who launched the 'e-Office' application in over 500 CGST and customs offices across India, on 15th June at New Delhi?

Answer- M. Ajit Kumar

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs