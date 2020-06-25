Current Affairs 2020 For June 25 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 25, 2020

1.The Sports Ministry prepared to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence under the Khelo India Scheme and identified how many sports facilities to upgrade as KISCE?

9 state

4 state

8 state

6 state

2. The All India Football Federation recommended which former Indian football team captain for Padma Shri?

Anirudh Thapa

Udanta Singh

IM Vijayan

Gouramangi Singh

3. The tenure of which former supreme court judge as the ethics officer and ombudsman of BCCI got a 1-year extension in June 2020?

Ananga Kumar Patnaik

Abhay Manohar Sapre

DK Jain

Jasti Chelameswar

4. Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has installed an Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine, 1st of its kind at which station?

Mahalaxmi station

Chinchpokli station

Nagpur station

Juinagar station

5. Who has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan's new Prime Minister?

Askar Akayev

Roza Otunbayeva

Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev

Kubatbek Boronov

6. Which Housing Finance Company launched SARAL, a special affordable housing loan scheme to finance homes in urban and rural areas?

L&T Housing Finance Limited

Ind Bank Housing Ltd

ICICI Home Finance Company Limited

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

7. Which state/UTs approved the Agriculture Production Department's proposal to change its nomenclature to "Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department"?

Punjab

Jammu & Kashmir

Haryana

Delhi

8. Who inaugurated and flagged off India's first Infectious disease diagnostic lab for COVID-19 testing in rural and inaccessible areas of India?

Nirmala Sitharaman

V. Sadananda Gowda

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Dr Harsh Vardhan

9. Who was elected as the president of the 75th United Nations General Assembly?

Ahmet Davutoglu

Volkan Bozkir

Abdullah Gul

Omer Celik

10. Reliance Industries Limited's Jio Platforms stepped into 11th deal with which company, who bought 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for ₹ 11,367 crores?

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation.

Jabal Omar Development Co.

Saudi Electricity Co.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

11. World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed on which day?

June 15

June 19

June 17

June 18

12. What is the name of the youngest known magnetar discovered by NASA?

Magne J1818.0-1607

Swift J1818.0-1607

Neutr J1818.0-1607

Star J1818.0-1607

13. India released its first national report on the state of the climate crisis titled "Assessment of climate change over the Indian region". Who published this report?

MacMillan India Lt

Spring Nature

Taxman Publications Limited

Hachette India

14. Uttar Pradesh has provided employment to how many workers in 56,981 village panchayats of the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme?

57.12 lakh

27.12 lakh

37.12 lakh

47.12 lakh

15. Sustainable Gastronomy Day is observed on which day?

15 June

18 June

16 June

17 June

16. World day to combat desertification and drought to educate the general public on the international efforts to fight against desertification is observed on which day?

17 June

13 June

15 June

16 June

17. Which Indian company partnered with Amazon and Global Optimism and signed the Climate Pledge to become net-zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement?

Infosys

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

HCL Technologies

18. According to the 32nd edition of World Competitiveness Index 2020 which country is on 1st position?

Sweden

Singapore

France

United Kingdom

19. Which insurance provider has joined hands with UK based tech firm TropoGo Limited to launch India's 1st 'Pay as you Fly' insurance for drone-owners in India?

TATA AIA Life Insurance

HDFC ERGO

Bajaj Allianz

Bharti AXA Life Insurance

20. Karnataka observed which day, as "Mask Day" to create awareness to the general public on the importance of wearing a mask, using sanitisers, washing hands and maintaining social distancing against COVID-19?

19th June 2020

18th June 2020

20th June 2020

21st June 2020

21. Which country will provide a loan of 200 million euros to India to support Delhi's COVID response?

Italy

France

Germany

Canada

22. According to the payroll data of EPFO, the formal employment in India saw how much per cent increase in 2019-20?

28.6 %

32.6 %

23.6 %

22.6 %

23. Who wrote the book - The Room Where It Happened?

Donald Trump

Bill Clinton

Barack Obama

George W. Bush

24. Which day is celebrated as the Autistic Pride Day to create awareness about Autism and to create space for the people with autism to be themselves?

June 16

June 17

June 18

June 15

25. Following reports of relaxation in lockdown by various major economies around the world, on 19th June 2020, the WHO has warned that this could lead to a new and dangerous phase of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Who is Director-General of WHO?

Tedros Adhanom

Guy Ryder

Bishar Abdirahman Hussein

Petteri Taalas

26. On which day Manipur observes the 19th Great June Uprising Day?

16th June 2020

17th June 2020

19th June 2020

18th June 2020

27. The Reserve Bank of India on 19th June 2020 has extended the regulatory restrictions imposed on PMC Bank by how many months?

9

3

12

6

28. Which State/UTs had made 5 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for all positive patients of Covid-19?

Punjab

Chandigarh

Haryana

Delhi

29. JSW Cement, a part of JSW Group, signed which former Indian cricketer as their brand ambassadors for their marketing campaign Leaders Choice in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha?

Irfan Pathan

Sunil Gavaskar

Sourav Ganguly

Aakash Chopra

30. What is the name of the mobile application launched by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to help residents in the city to know about the availability of the ICU beds and Ventilators?

Venti-ICU

Mum-Air

Air-Venti

Corona-Care

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The Sports Ministry prepared to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence under the Khelo India Scheme and identified how many sports facilities to upgrade as KISCE?

Answer- 8 state

2. The All India Football Federation recommended which former Indian football team captain for Padma Shri?

Answer- IM Vijayan

3. The tenure of which former supreme court judge as the ethics officer and ombudsman of BCCI got a 1-year extension in June 2020?

Answer- DK Jain

4. Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has installed an Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine, 1st of its kind at which station?

Answer- Nagpur station

5. Who has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan's new Prime Minister?

Answer- Kubatbek Boronov

6. Which Housing Finance Company launched SARAL, a special affordable housing loan scheme to finance homes in urban and rural areas?

Answer- ICICI Home Finance Company Limited

7. Which state/UTs approved the Agriculture Production Department's proposal to change its nomenclature to "Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department"?

Answer- Jammu & Kashmir

8. Who inaugurated and flagged off India's first Infectious disease diagnostic lab for COVID-19 testing in rural and inaccessible areas of India?

Answer- Dr Harsh Vardhan

9. Who was elected as the president of the 75th United Nations General Assembly?

Answer- Volkan Bozkir

10. Reliance Industries Limited's Jio Platforms stepped into 11th deal with which company, who bought 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for ₹11,367 crores?

Answer- Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

11. World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed on which day?

Answer- June 19

12. What is the name of the youngest known magnetar discovered by NASA?

Answer- Swift J1818.0-1607

13. India released its first national report on the state of the climate crisis titled "Assessment of climate change over the Indian region". Who published this report?

Answer- Spring Nature

14. Uttar Pradesh has provided employment to how many workers in 56,981 village panchayats of the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme?

Answer- 57.12 lakh

15. Sustainable Gastronomy Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 18 June

16. World day to combat desertification and drought to educate the general public on the international efforts to fight against desertification is observed on which day?

Answer- 17 June

17. Which Indian company partnered with Amazon and Global Optimism and signed the Climate Pledge to become net-zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement?

Answer- Infosys

18. According to the 32nd edition of World Competitiveness Index 2020 which country is on 1st position?

Answer- Singapore

19. Which insurance provider has joined hands with UK based tech firm TropoGo Limited to launch India's 1st 'Pay as you Fly' insurance for drone-owners in India?

Answer- HDFC ERGO

20. Karnataka observed which day, as "Mask Day" to create awareness to the general public on the importance of wearing a mask, using sanitisers, washing hands and maintaining social distancing against COVID-19?

Answer- 18th June 2020

21. Which country will provide a loan of 200 million euros to India to support Delhi's Covid response?

Answer- France

22. According to the payroll data of EPFO, the formal employment in India saw how much per cent increase in 2019-20?

Answer- 28.6 %

23. Who wrote the book - The Room Where It Happened?

Answer- Donald Trump

24. Which day is celebrated as the Autistic Pride Day to create awareness about Autism and to create space for the people with autism to be themselves?

Answer- June 18

25. Following reports of relaxation in lockdown by various major economies around the world, on 19th June 2020, the WHO has warned that this could lead to a new and dangerous phase of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Who is Director-General of WHO?

Answer- Tedros Adhanom

26. On which day Manipur observes the 19th Great June Uprising Day?

Answer- 18th June 2020

27. The Reserve Bank of India on 19th June 2020 has extended the regulatory restrictions imposed on PMC Bank by how many months?

Answer- 6

28. Which State/UTs had made 5 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for all positive patients of Covid-19?

Answer- Delhi

29. JSW Cement, a part of JSW Group, signed which former Indian cricketer as their brand ambassadors for their marketing campaign Leaders Choice in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha?

Answer- Sourav Ganguly

29. What is the name of the mobile application launched by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to help residents in the city to know about the availability of the ICU beds and Ventilators?

Answer- Air-Venti

