Current Affairs 2020 For June 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 27, 2020

1. Reliance Industries Limited's Jio Platforms stepped into 11th deal with which company, who bought 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crores?

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation.

Jabal Omar Development Co.

Saudi Electricity Co.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

2. World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed on which day?

June 15

June 19

June 17

June 18

3. What is the name of the youngest known magnetar discovered by NASA?

Magne J1818.0-1607

Swift J1818.0-1607

Neutr J1818.0-1607

Star J1818.0-1607

4. India released its first national report on the state of the climate crisis titled "Assessment of climate change over the Indian region". Who published this report?

MacMillan India Lt

Spring Nature

Taxman Publications Limited

Hachette India

5. Uttar Pradesh has provided employment to how many workers in 56,981 village panchayats of the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme?

57.12 lakh

27.12 lakh

37.12 lakh

47.12 lakh

6. PM launched the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' employment scheme for migrant workers from how many states who returned to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown?

5

6

4

7

7. World Music Day is celebrated on which day every year?

22 June

20 June

21 June

19 June

8. Which company has agreed to partner with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog to proactively support the flagship mission's innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives across the country?

Steel Authority of India Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Coal India Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

9. The two-day India Ideas Summit 2020 will be held virtually on which dates with the focus on geopolitics in the post-COVID-19 world?

June 21-22

June 27-28

July 21-22

July 27-28

10. In a bid to woo Bangladesh, Which country has provided a huge trade boost to the country by announcing tariff exemption for 97 per cent of Bangladeshi products effective from July 1?

China

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

11. Which state government has decided to launch a scheme called 'Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho' which means 'Play little, Study little', from June 25, 2020?

Tripura

West Bengal

Sikkim

Assam

12. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy?

Urjit Patel

Amitabh Kant

Raghuram Rajan

Rajiv Gauba

13. According to the "Global Status Report on Preventing Violence Against Children 2020", by the United Nations, how many children are affected by physical, sexual or psychological violence?

1 billion

2 billion

0.5 billion

3 billion

14. The Supreme Court on June 22, 2020, indicated that it would allow Rath Yatra in which state?

Odisha

Telangana

West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

15. Which Indian Tennis Player has been selected as a member of the ITF World Tennis Tour Men's Panel representing the Asia-Oceania zone?

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Niki Kalyanda Poonacha

Yuki Bhambri

Rohan Bopanna

16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the two-stage electronic auction of how many coal blocks for commercial mining through video-conference?

41

31

34

51

17. Dinu Ranadive passed away at 95 in his residency in Dadar, Maharashtra due to illness. He was a famous person of which profession?

Doctor

Actor

Freedom fighter

Economist

18. Who has been named as Photographer of the Year in the professional category in 2020 Sony World Photography Awards?

Steve McCurry

Mario Testino

Pablo Albarenga

Annie Leibovitz

19. The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of Metso Oyj's minerals business by which company under section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002?

Barrick Gold

Newmont Mining

Outotec Oyj

Fresnillo

20. Which institute has developed a herbal infusion technology, as a source of income for local marginal farmers in the mid-Himalayas?

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology

21. Approximately how much per cent of the world's population was displaced according to Global Trends- Forced Displacement in 2019 report released by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2019?

4%

0.5%

2%

1%

22. Raja Parba is a three-day festival during the mid-June marking the beginning of monsoon. It is celebrated in which state?

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Telangana

Odisha

23. EXIM Bank extended a Line of Credit of how much to the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua for the reconstruction of Aldo Chavarria Hospital?

$30.10 million

$10.10 million

$15.10 million

$20.10 million

24. Who is head of high-powered committee by NITI Aayog to develop a job platform that will help migrant labours & blue-collar workers, who have lost their jobs during the lockdown?

Samant Goel

Amitabh Kant

Rajiv Gauba

V. P. Joy

25. Which country signed a credit financing agreement promising 200 million euros (Rs. 1709 crore) to support the social welfare system and India's COVID response?

China

France

Russia

Germany

26. Who is the writer of the book, "Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India" published by Westland Publications Pvt Ltd?

Mansukh Jha

Raj Kumar

Amish Tripathi

Hardeep Kumar

27. The Fifteenth Finance Commission commission has recommended the grant of how much Rs. for the period FY 2020-21 for Rural Local Bodies?

₹ 70,750 cr

₹ 60,750 cr

₹ 65,750 cr

₹ 55,750 cr

28. The United Nations World Food Programme India has joined hands with the institute to support state and national governments in achieving food and nutrition security?

Institute of Food Security

Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Information Technology

29. Which bank partnered with four insurers namely, SBI Life Insurance Company, the Oriental Insurance Company and Religare Health Insurance Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company to offer various insurance products for its customers?

ICICI Bank

Yes Bank Limited

Federal Bank

UCO Bank

30. International Olympic Day is observed on which day?

23 June

20 June

22 June

18 June

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Reliance Industries Limited's Jio Platforms stepped into 11th deal with which company, who bought 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms ₹ 11,367 crores?

Answer- Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

2. World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed on which day?

Answer- June 19

3. What is the name of the youngest known magnetar discovered by NASA?

Answer- Swift J1818.0-1607

4. India released its first national report on the state of the climate crisis titled "Assessment of climate change over the Indian region". Who published this report?

Answer- Spring Nature

5. Uttar Pradesh has provided employment to how many workers in 56,981 village panchayats of the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme?

Answer- 57.12 lakh

6. PM launched the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' employment scheme for migrant workers from how many states who returned to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown?

Answer- 6

7. World Music Day is celebrated on which day every year?

Answer- 21 June

8. Which company has agreed to partner with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog to proactively support the flagship mission's innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives across the country?

Answer- Coal India Limited

9. The two-day India Ideas Summit 2020 will be held virtually on which dates with the focus on geopolitics in the post-COVID-19 world?

Answer- July 21-22

10. In a bid to woo Bangladesh, Which country has provided a huge trade boost to the country by announcing tariff exemption for 97 per cent of Bangladeshi products effective from July 1?

Answer- China

11. Which state government has decided to launch a scheme called 'Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho' which means 'Play little, Study little', from June 25, 2020?

Answer- Tripura

12. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy?

Answer- Urjit Patel

13. According to the "Global Status Report on Preventing Violence Against Children 2020", by the United Nations, how many children are affected by physical, sexual or psychological violence?

Answer- 1 billion

14. The Supreme Court on June 22, 2020, indicated that it would allow Rath Yatra in which state?

Answer- Odisha

15. Which Indian Tennis Player has been selected as a member of the ITF World Tennis Tour Men's Panel representing the Asia-Oceania zone?

Answer- Niki Kalyanda Poonacha

16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the two-stage electronic auction of how many coal blocks for commercial mining through video-conference?

Answer- 41

17. Dinu Ranadive passed away at 95 in his residency in Dadar, Maharashtra due to illness. He was a famous person of which profession?

Answer- Freedom fighter

18. Who has been named as Photographer of the Year in the professional category in 2020 Sony World Photography Awards?

Answer- Pablo Albarenga

19. The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of Metso Oyj's minerals business by which company under section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002?

Answer- Outotec Oyj

20. Which institute has developed a herbal infusion technology, as a source of income for local marginal farmers in the mid-Himalayas?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

21. Approximately how much per cent of the world's population was displaced according to Global Trends- Forced Displacement in 2019 report released by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2019?

Answer- 1%

22. Raja Parba is a three-day festival during the mid-June marking the beginning of monsoon. It is celebrated in which state?

Answer- Odisha

23. EXIM Bank extended a Line of Credit of how much to the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua for the reconstruction of Aldo Chavarria Hospital?

Answer- $20.10 million

24. Who is head of high-powered committee by NITI Aayog to develop a job platform that will help migrant labours & blue-collar workers, who have lost their jobs during the lockdown?

Answer- V. P. Joy

25. Which country signed a credit financing agreement promising 200 million euros (Rs. 1709 crore) to support the social welfare system and India's COVID response?

Answer- France

26. Who is the writer of the book, "Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India" published by Westland Publications Pvt Ltd?

Answer- Amish Tripathi

27. The Fifteenth Finance Commission commission has recommended the grant of how much Rs. for the period FY 2020-21 for Rural Local Bodies?

Answer- ₹ 60,750 cr

28. The United Nations World Food Programme India has joined hands with the institute to support state and national governments in achieving food and nutrition security?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

29. Which bank partnered with four insurers namely, SBI Life Insurance Company, the Oriental Insurance Company and Religare Health Insurance Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company to offer various insurance products for its customers?

Answer- UCO Bank

30. International Olympic Day is observed on which day?

Answer- Option A

