Current Affairs 2020 For June 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Which country's court ordered the Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in damages for causing ovarian cancer by talcum powder?
2. The great Victoria Desert is located in -----------.
3. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?
4. 'MOV' extension refers usually to what kind of file?
5. Entomology is the science that studies ----------.
6. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ----------.
7. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?
8. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by -------------.
9. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?
10. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?
11. The Union government has allocated how much fund for the effective implementation of JJM in Telangana for FY 2020-21?
12. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as -------------.
13. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in ----------.
14. The present Lok Sabha is the ------------.
15. Which institute has created a chip named 'Dhruva' that can be mounted in smartphones and navigation devices to find places and routes within the country?
16. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are -------------.
17. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------.
18. Which state government will soon launch the Indira Rasoi Yojana to fulfil the resolution of 'No one Sleeps Hungry'?
19. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?
20. India has pledged to provide additional funding of how much amount to UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for next two years for Palestine Refugees?
21. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?
22. Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare under Make in India initiative indigenously develop a vehicle-mounted ULV sprayer for locust control. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?
23. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members --------------.
24. Who will launch the employment programme for residents of Uttar Pradesh on June 26?
25. Which country has awarded the Project Management Consultancy contract to NTPC Limited in an event held on 24 June 2020?
26. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?
27. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of -----------.
28. United Nations Human Rights Council has asked which country to ensure a safe and voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims in the country?
29. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is ------.
30. The Reserve Bank of India extended a special liquidity window for how much Rs to Yes Bank for three months, to help private lenders cover for the shortfall in deposits?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Which country's court ordered the Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in damages for causing ovarian cancer by talcum powder?
Answer- USA
2. The great Victoria Desert is located in -----------.
Answer- Australia
3. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?
Answer- 3
4. 'MOV' extension refers usually to what kind of file?
Answer- Animation/movie file
5. Entomology is the science that studies ----------.
Answer- Insects
6. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ----------.
Answer- Mundak Upanishad
7. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?
Answer- Shooting
8. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by -------------.
Answer- Dr Manmohan Singh
9. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?
Answer- Bromine
10. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?
Answer- China
11. The Union government has allocated how much fund for the effective implementation of JJM in Telangana for FY 2020-21?
Answer- Rs 412.19 Crore
12. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as -------------.
Answer- Nazi Party
13. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in ----------.
Answer- 1973
14. The present Lok Sabha is the ------------.
Answer- 17th Lok Sabha
15. Which institute has created a chip named 'Dhruva' that can be mounted in smartphones and navigation devices to find places and routes within the country?
Answer- IIT Bombay
16. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are -------------.
Answer- geographic grids
17. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------.
Answer- zones of climate
18. Which state government will soon launch the Indira Rasoi Yojana to fulfil the resolution of 'No one Sleeps Hungry'?
Answer- Rajasthan
19. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?
Answer- Field
20. India has pledged to provide additional funding of how much Rs to UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for next two years for Palestine Refugees?
Answer- USD 10 million
21. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?
Answer- Only the first stanza
22. Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare under Make in India initiative indigenously develop a vehicle-mounted ULV sprayer for locust control. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
23. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members --------------.
Answer- every month
24. Who will launch the employment programme for residents of Uttar Pradesh on June 26?
Answer- Narendra Modi
25. Which country has awarded the Project Management Consultancy contract to NTPC Limited in an event held on 24 June 2020?
Answer- Republic of Mali
26. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?
Answer- China
27. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of -----------.
Answer- Africa
28. United Nations Human Rights Council has asked which country to ensure a safe and voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims in the country?
Answer- Myanmar
29. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is ------.
Answer- magnesium
30. The Reserve Bank of India extended a special liquidity window for how much Rs to Yes Bank for three months, to help private lenders cover for the shortfall in deposits?
Answer- ₹ 50,000 crores
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs