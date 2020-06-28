Current Affairs 2020 For June 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 28, 2020

1. Which country's court ordered the Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in damages for causing ovarian cancer by talcum powder?

Russia

China

USA

France

2. The great Victoria Desert is located in -----------.

Canada

West Africa

Australia

North America

3. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?

7

3

2

5

4. 'MOV' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

Image file

Animation/movie file

Audio file

MS Office document

5. Entomology is the science that studies ----------.

The behaviour of human beings

Insects

The origin and history of technical and scientific terms

The formation of rocks

6. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ----------.

Rigveda

Satpath Brahmana

Mundak Upanishad

Ramayana

7. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?

Boxing

Shooting

Cricket

Tennis

8. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by -------------.

Dr. Manmohan Singh

Farooq Abdullah

Dinesh Singh

Alam Khan

9. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?

Phosphorous

Bromine

Chlorine

Helium

10. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?

China

Australia

France

New Zealand

11. The Union government has allocated how much fund for the effective implementation of JJM in Telangana for FY 2020-21?

₹412.19 Crore

₹ 612.19 Crore

₹ 312.19 Crore

₹ 212.19 Crore

12. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as -------------.

Labour Party

Nazi Party

Ku-Klux-Klan

Democratic Party

13. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in ----------.

1970

1971

1972

1973

14. The present Lok Sabha is the ------------.

14th Lok Sabha

15th Lok Sabha

16th Lok Sabha

17th Lok Sabha

15. Which institute has created a chip named 'Dhruva' that can be mounted in smartphones and navigation devices to find places and routes within the country?

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Bombay

IIT Indore

IIT Guwahati

16. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are -------------.

latitudes

longitudes

geographic grids

None of the above

17. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------.

zones of climate

zones of oceans

zones of land

zones of cyclonic depressions

18. Which state government will soon launch the Indira Rasoi Yojana to fulfil the resolution of 'No one Sleeps Hungry'?

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Uttarakhand

Kerala

19. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?

Report

Field

Record

File

20. India has pledged to provide additional funding of how much amount to UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for next two years for Palestine Refugees?

USD 20 million

USD 10 million

USD 5 million

USD 15 million

21. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?

Only the first stanza

The whole song

Third and Fourth stanza

First and Second stanza

22. Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare under Make in India initiative indigenously develop a vehicle-mounted ULV sprayer for locust control. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?

Prakash Javadekar

V. Sadananda Gowda

Narendra Singh Tomar

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

23. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members --------------.

every 6 months

every 3 months

every year

every month

24. Who will launch the employment programme for residents of Uttar Pradesh on June 26?

Akhilesh Yadav

Narendra Modi

Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Yogi Adityanath

25. Which country has awarded the Project Management Consultancy contract to NTPC Limited in an event held on 24 June 2020?

Cameroon

Republic of Mali

Burundi

Algeria

26. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?

China

Russia

US

Nepal

27. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of -----------.

Asia

Africa

Europe

Australia

28. United Nations Human Rights Council has asked which country to ensure a safe and voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims in the country?

Myanmar

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

29. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is ------.

copper

magnesium

iron

calcium

30. The Reserve Bank of India extended a special liquidity window for how much Rs to Yes Bank for three months, to help private lenders cover for the shortfall in deposits?

₹ 30,000 crores

₹ 50,000 crores

₹ 40,000 crores

₹ 60,000 crores

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which country's court ordered the Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in damages for causing ovarian cancer by talcum powder?

Answer- USA

2. The great Victoria Desert is located in -----------.

Answer- Australia

3. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?

Answer- 3

4. 'MOV' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

Answer- Animation/movie file

5. Entomology is the science that studies ----------.

Answer- Insects

6. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ----------.

Answer- Mundak Upanishad

7. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?

Answer- Shooting

8. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by -------------.

Answer- Dr Manmohan Singh

9. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?

Answer- Bromine

10. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?

Answer- China

11. The Union government has allocated how much fund for the effective implementation of JJM in Telangana for FY 2020-21?

Answer- Rs 412.19 Crore

12. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as -------------.

Answer- Nazi Party

13. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in ----------.

Answer- 1973

14. The present Lok Sabha is the ------------.

Answer- 17th Lok Sabha

15. Which institute has created a chip named 'Dhruva' that can be mounted in smartphones and navigation devices to find places and routes within the country?

Answer- IIT Bombay

16. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are -------------.

Answer- geographic grids

17. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------.

Answer- zones of climate

18. Which state government will soon launch the Indira Rasoi Yojana to fulfil the resolution of 'No one Sleeps Hungry'?

Answer- Rajasthan

19. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?

Answer- Field

20. India has pledged to provide additional funding of how much Rs to UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for next two years for Palestine Refugees?

Answer- USD 10 million

21. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?

Answer- Only the first stanza

22. Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare under Make in India initiative indigenously develop a vehicle-mounted ULV sprayer for locust control. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

23. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members --------------.

Answer- every month

24. Who will launch the employment programme for residents of Uttar Pradesh on June 26?

Answer- Narendra Modi

25. Which country has awarded the Project Management Consultancy contract to NTPC Limited in an event held on 24 June 2020?

Answer- Republic of Mali

26. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?

Answer- China

27. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of -----------.

Answer- Africa

28. United Nations Human Rights Council has asked which country to ensure a safe and voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims in the country?

Answer- Myanmar

29. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is ------.

Answer- magnesium

30. The Reserve Bank of India extended a special liquidity window for how much Rs to Yes Bank for three months, to help private lenders cover for the shortfall in deposits?

Answer- ₹ 50,000 crores

