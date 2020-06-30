Current Affairs 2020 For June 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 30, 2020

1. The Union government has allocated how much fund for the effective implementation of JJM in Telangana for FY 2020-21?

₹ 412.19 Crore

₹ 612.19 Crore

₹ 312.19 Crore

₹ 212.19 Crore

2. Which institute has created a chip named 'Dhruva' that can be mounted in smartphones and navigation devices to find places and routes within the country?

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Bombay

IIT Indore

IIT Guwahati

3. Passport Seva Divas is celebrated on which day?

June 22

June 21

June 20

June 24

4. The Union Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved setting up of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund and for this, the Centre has allocated a sum of how much amount?

₹. 25000 crore

₹ 35000 crore

₹ 5000 crore

₹.15000 crore

5. Cabinet has approved the further extension of the term of the Commission formulated to examine the issue of Sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes by how many months?

2 months

4 months

5 months

6 months

6. Researchers from which institute has traced the paleoclimatic history of the Indus River in Ladakh Himalaya?

Centre for Economic and Social Studies

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology

Malaviya National Institute of Technology

7. Which state government will soon launch the Indira Rasoi Yojana to fulfil the resolution of 'No one Sleeps Hungry'?

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Uttarakhand

Kerala

8. India has pledged to provide additional funding of how much Rs to UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for next two years for Palestine Refugees?

$20 million

$10 million

$5 million

$15 million

9. In accordance with the India Ratings and Research, India's Gross Domestic Product is likely to shrink by what per cent in FY20-21?

5.3%

3.3%

4.3%

2.3%

10. Who has won the Vithabai Narayangaokar lifetime achievement award 2018-19?

Gulabbai Sangamnerkar

Nakash Aziz

Irshad Kamil

Teddy Maurya

11. Which day is observed as World Vitiligo Day as a campaign to raise awareness about vitiligo?

21 June

20 June

24 June

25 June

12. According to the Annual "India TB (Tuberculosis) Report 2020" there was about how much per cent increase in TB patients as compared to the year 2018?

12%

15%

8%

14%

13. Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare under Make in India initiative indigenously develop a vehicle-mounted ULV sprayer for locust control. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?

Prakash Javadekar

V. Sadananda Gowda

Narendra Singh Tomar

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

14. Who will launch the employment programme for residents of Uttar Pradesh on June 26?

Akhilesh Yadav

Narendra Modi

Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Yogi Adityanath

15. Which institute has discovered new biomolecules to fight drug resistance in Kala-azar exploring ways to tackle miltefosine resistance?

Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

National Centre for Cell Science, Pune

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

16. Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the declaration of which Airport in Uttar Pradesh as an International Airport?

Lucknow Airport

Kushinagar Airport

Gorakhpur Airport

Hindon Airport

11. Which Airport becomes the 1st airport in India to get an indigenously-developed Aviation Weather Monitoring System at both ends of the runway?

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Chennai International Airport

Begumpet Airport

Kempegowda International Airport

12. Financial Action Task Force in its 3rd and final plenary meeting under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu retained Pakistan on the grey list till which month?

November 2020

December 2020

July 2020

October 2020

13. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?

China

Russia

US

Nepal

14. United Nations Human Rights Council has asked which country to ensure a safe and voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims in the country?

Myanmar

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

15. K Raghunath passed away at 74 due to age-related complications. He belongs to which sport?

Shooting

Table tennis

Weightlifting

Basketball

16. Which country has awarded the Project Management Consultancy contract to NTPC Limited in an event held on 24 June 2020?

Cameroon

Republic of Mali

Burundi

Algeria

17. Which state government has launched Mukhyamantri Matru Pushti Uphaar scheme to provide nutrition kits to pregnant and lactating women?

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Tripura

Sikkim

18. The Cabinet has approved an ordinance to bring nearly 1,482 urban and 58 multi-state cooperative banks under whose supervision?

SEBI

NABARD

RBI

Indian Government

19. The Reserve Bank of India extended a special liquidity window for how much ₹ to Yes Bank for three months, to help private lenders cover for the shortfall in deposits?

₹ 30,000 crores

₹ 50,000 crores

₹ 40,000 crores

₹ 60,000 crores

20. The Ministry of Sports, Government of India has decided to establish how many district level Khelo India centres all over the nation to engage the former champions in sports training and to ensure a source of income for them in the sports?

1500

750

1000

2000

21. The World Karate Federation has provisionally de-recognised the Karate Association of India with immediate effect from June 21. Where is the Headquarters of WKF?

Amsterdam

Paris

Copenhagen

Madrid

22. Which minister from India attended the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square on June 24?

Rajnath Singh

Jitendra Singh

Nirmala Sitharaman

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

23. Which country is the first country in the world to control desert locusts using drones?

China

USA

Pakistan

India

24. Directorate General of Training with which company have jointly launched free digital learning platforms 'SkillsBuild Reignite' and 'SkillsBuild Innovation Camp'?

Foxconn

Apple In

IBM

Microsoft

25. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?

3.1 %

3.9 %

4.1 %

4.9 %

26. 'OS' computer abbreviation usually means?

Order of Significance

Open Software

Operating System

Optical Sensor

27. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ----------.

Largest railway station

Highest railway station

Longest railway station

None of the above

28. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by -----------.

Nara Muni

Bharat Muni

Abhinav Gupta

Tandu Muni

29. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?

4.4%

2.4%

3.4%

5.4%

30. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?

International Labour Organisation

Security Council

International Court of Justice

General Assembly

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The Union government has allocated how much fund for the effective implementation of JJM in Telangana for FY 2020-21?

Answer- ₹ 412.19 Crore

2. Which institute has created a chip named 'Dhruva' that can be mounted in smartphones and navigation devices to find places and routes within the country?

Answer- IIT Bombay

3. Passport Seva Divas is celebrated on which day?

Answer- June 24

4. The Union Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved setting up of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund and for this, the Centre has allocated a sum of how much Rs?

Answer- ₹15000 crore

5. Cabinet has approved the further extension of the term of the Commission formulated to examine the issue of Sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes by how many months?

Answer- 6 months

6. Researchers from which institute has traced the paleoclimatic history of the Indus River in Ladakh Himalaya?

Answer- Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology

7. Which state government will soon launch the Indira Rasoi Yojana to fulfil the resolution of 'No one Sleeps Hungry'?

Answer- Rajasthan

8. India has pledged to provide additional funding of how much Rs to UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for next two years for Palestine Refugees?

Answer- $10 million

9. In accordance with the India Ratings and Research, India's Gross Domestic Product is likely to shrink by what per cent in FY20-21?

Answer- 5.3%

10. Who has won the Vithabai Narayangaokar lifetime achievement award 2018-19?

Answer- Gulabbai Sangamnerkar

11. Which day is observed as World Vitiligo Day as a campaign to raise awareness about vitiligo?

Answer- 21 June

12. According to the Annual "India TB (Tuberculosis) Report 2020" there was about how much per cent increase in TB patients as compared to the year 2018?

Answer- 14%

13. Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare under Make in India initiative indigenously develop a vehicle-mounted ULV sprayer for locust control. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

14. Who will launch the employment programme for residents of Uttar Pradesh on June 26?

Answer- Narendra Modi

15. Which institute has discovered new biomolecules to fight drug resistance in Kala-azar exploring ways to tackle miltefosine resistance?

Answer- National Centre for Cell Science, Pune

16. Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the declaration of which Airport in Uttar Pradesh as an International Airport?

Answer- Kushinagar Airport

11. Which Airport becomes the 1st airport in India to get an indigenously-developed Aviation Weather Monitoring System at both ends of the runway?

Answer- Kempegowda International Airport

12. Financial Action Task Force in its 3rd and final plenary meeting under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu retained Pakistan on the grey list till which month?

Answer- October 2020

13. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?

Answer- China

14. United Nations Human Rights Council has asked which country to ensure a safe and voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims in the country?

Answer- Myanmar

15. K Raghunath passed away at 74 due to age-related complications. He belongs to which sport?

Answer- Basketball

16. Which country has awarded the Project Management Consultancy contract to NTPC Limited in an event held on 24 June 2020?

Answer- Republic of Mali

17. Which state government has launched Mukhyamantri Matru Pushti Uphaar scheme to provide nutrition kits to pregnant and lactating women?

Answer- Tripura

18. The Cabinet has approved an ordinance to bring nearly 1,482 urban and 58 multi-state cooperative banks under whose supervision?

Answer- RBI

19. The Reserve Bank of India extended a special liquidity window for how much Rs to Yes Bank for three months, to help private lenders cover for the shortfall in deposits?

Answer- ₹ 50,000 crores

20. The Ministry of Sports, Government of India has decided to establish how many district level Khelo India centres all over the nation to engage the former champions in sports training and to ensure a source of income for them in the sports?

Answer- 1000

21. The World Karate Federation has provisionally de-recognised the Karate Association of India with immediate effect from June 21. Where is the Headquarters of WKF?

Answer- Madrid

22. Which minister from India attended the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square on June 24?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

23. Which country is the first country in the world to control desert locusts using drones?

Answer- India

24. Directorate General of Training with which company have jointly launched free digital learning platforms 'SkillsBuild Reignite' and 'SkillsBuild Innovation Camp'?

Answer- IBM

25.According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?

Answer- 3.1 %

26. 'OS' computer abbreviation usually means?

Answer- Operating System

27. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ----------.

Answer- Largest railway station

28. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by -----------.

Answer- Bharat Muni

29. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?

Answer- 5.4%

30. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?

Answer- International Labour Organisation

