Current Affairs 2020 For June 13 - Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 13, 2020

1. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?

12

10

15

8

2. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?

Pratik Tirodkar

Rajiv Joshi

Shankar Joshi

Rajiv Tirodkar

3. World Ocean Day is celebrated on which day?

5 June

8 June

4 June

6 June

4. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?

Ruad

Tuad

Suad

Nuad

5. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?

₹ 170 crore

₹ 270 crore

₹ 370 crore

₹ 470 crore

6. Which AMC has recently launched 1st Corporate bond ETF?

Global Investment House

KB Kookmin Bank

Edelweiss Asset Management Company

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd.

7. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) following the expansion of the lockdown predicted by American multinational financial services company Goldman Sachs Group?

-0.4%

-1.4%

-2.4%

-3.4%

8. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Tiruchirappalli

Nashik

Gurgaon

New Delhi

9. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?

LIC Jeevan Saral

Jeevan Saral

Jeevan Anand

Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

10. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?

Tirupati

Mamallapuram

Puri

Ambikapur

11. Who has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Boxing Federation of India?

Shiva Thapa

Gaurav Solanki

Amit Panghal

Lovlina Borgohain

12. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?

T. S. Thakur

Vinod Paul

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Prakash Javadekar

13. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?

15 years

10 years

5 years

8 years

14. Who has been appointed as 'Goodwill Ambassador to the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development And Peace?

Padma Lakshmi

Priyanka Chopra

M Nethra

Samantha Akkineni

15. When will an annual solar eclipse be seen from many parts of North India for around 6 hours in June?

June 21

June 18

June 20

June 19

16. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?

Smile Foundation

INTACH

SENEH

ASSIST

17. Which Bank has created a separate Financial Inclusion and Micro Market vertical within the bank with an exclusive focus to provide financial services to people in the interior of the country?

Central Bank of India

Punjab and Sind Bank

Punjab National Bank

State Bank of India

18. A National level Business meet was organized by CPWD in which city?

Mumbai

Chennai

New Delhi

Kolkata

19. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) predicted by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings?

-5.2%

-3.2%

-2.2%

-1.2%

20. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

18%

21%

28%

25%

21. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

₹4,800 crores

₹3,800 crores

₹2,800 crores

₹1,800 crores

22. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?

Hoshiarpur

Gurdaspur

Amritsar

Nawanshahr

23. Who has won a 2020 Christophe Merieux Prize for her work at the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa with a prize amount of € 500,000?

Quarraisha Abdool Karim

Elizabeth Blackburn

Napoleone Ferrara

Sydney Brenner

24. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?

Samsung

Lenovo

Toshiba

DELL

25. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?

15 years

12 years

10 years

5 years

26. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister presented a ₹2,17,287 crore budget for the financial year 2020-21. Who is Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat?

Nitin Patel

Ratubhai Adani

Savjibhai Korat

Prabodh Raval

27. World Food Safety Day is observed on which day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water?

June 3

June 7

June 4

June 6

28. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?

13

17

18

20

29. Which bank has launched a special campaign 'Summer Treats' with offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers?

Federal Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Axis Bank

HDFC Bank

30. India with which of the following countries has signed MOC to strengthen cooperation in the steel sector?

Russia

USA

Japan

UAE

Current Affairs 2020 Answers

1. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?

Answer- 15

2. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?

Answer- Pratik Tirodkar

3. World Ocean Day is celebrated on which day?

Answer- 8 June

4. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?

Answer- Nuad

5. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?

Answer- Rs 270 crore

6. Which AMC has recently launched 1st Corporate bond ETF?

Answer- Edelweiss Asset Management Company

7. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) following the expansion of the lockdown predicted by American multinational financial services company Goldman Sachs Group?

Answer- -0.4%

8. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Answer- New Delhi

9. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?

Answer- Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

10. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?

Answer- Mamallapuram

11. Who has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Boxing Federation of India?

Answer- Amit Panghal

12. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

13. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?

Answer- 10 years

14. Who has been appointed as 'Goodwill Ambassador to the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development And Peace?

Answer- M Nethra

15. When will an annual solar eclipse be seen from many parts of North India for around 6 hours in June?

Answer- June 21

16. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?

Answer- INTACH

17. Which Bank has created a separate Financial Inclusion and Micro Market vertical within the bank with an exclusive focus to provide financial services to people in the interior of the country?

Answer- State Bank of India

18. A National level Business meet was organized by CPWD in which city?

Answer- New Delhi

19. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) predicted by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings?

Answer: -5.2%

20. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

Answer: 21%

21. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

Answer: ₹4,800 crores

22. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?

Answer- Hoshiarpur

23. Who has won a 2020 Christophe Merieux Prize for her work at the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa with a prize amount of € 500,000?

Answer- Quarraisha Abdool Karim

24. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?

Answer- DELL

25. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?

Answer- 10 years

26. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister presented a Rs 2,17,287 crore budget for the financial year 2020-21. Who is Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat?

Answer- Nitin Patel

27. World Food Safety Day is observed on which day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water?

Answer- June 7

28. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?

Answer- 17

29. Which bank has launched a special campaign 'Summer Treats' with offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers?

Answer- HDFC Bank

30. India with which of the following countries has signed MOC to strengthen cooperation in the steel sector?

Answer- Japan

