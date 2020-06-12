Current Affairs 2020 For June 13 - Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?
2. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?
3. World Ocean Day is celebrated on which day?
4. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?
5. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?
6. Which AMC has recently launched 1st Corporate bond ETF?
7. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) following the expansion of the lockdown predicted by American multinational financial services company Goldman Sachs Group?
8. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?
9. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?
10. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?
11. Who has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Boxing Federation of India?
12. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?
13. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?
14. Who has been appointed as 'Goodwill Ambassador to the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development And Peace?
15. When will an annual solar eclipse be seen from many parts of North India for around 6 hours in June?
16. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?
17. Which Bank has created a separate Financial Inclusion and Micro Market vertical within the bank with an exclusive focus to provide financial services to people in the interior of the country?
18. A National level Business meet was organized by CPWD in which city?
19. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) predicted by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings?
20. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?
21. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?
22. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?
23. Who has won a 2020 Christophe Merieux Prize for her work at the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa with a prize amount of € 500,000?
24. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?
25. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?
26. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister presented a ₹2,17,287 crore budget for the financial year 2020-21. Who is Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat?
27. World Food Safety Day is observed on which day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water?
28. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?
29. Which bank has launched a special campaign 'Summer Treats' with offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers?
30. India with which of the following countries has signed MOC to strengthen cooperation in the steel sector?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?
Answer- 15
2. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?
Answer- Pratik Tirodkar
3. World Ocean Day is celebrated on which day?
Answer- 8 June
4. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?
Answer- Nuad
5. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?
Answer- Rs 270 crore
6. Which AMC has recently launched 1st Corporate bond ETF?
Answer- Edelweiss Asset Management Company
7. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) following the expansion of the lockdown predicted by American multinational financial services company Goldman Sachs Group?
Answer- -0.4%
8. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?
Answer- New Delhi
9. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?
Answer- Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy
10. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?
Answer- Mamallapuram
11. Who has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Boxing Federation of India?
Answer- Amit Panghal
12. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?
Answer- Prakash Javadekar
13. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?
Answer- 10 years
14. Who has been appointed as 'Goodwill Ambassador to the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development And Peace?
Answer- M Nethra
15. When will an annual solar eclipse be seen from many parts of North India for around 6 hours in June?
Answer- June 21
16. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?
Answer- INTACH
17. Which Bank has created a separate Financial Inclusion and Micro Market vertical within the bank with an exclusive focus to provide financial services to people in the interior of the country?
Answer- State Bank of India
18. A National level Business meet was organized by CPWD in which city?
Answer- New Delhi
19. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) predicted by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings?
Answer: -5.2%
20. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?
Answer: 21%
21. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?
Answer: ₹4,800 crores
22. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?
Answer- Hoshiarpur
23. Who has won a 2020 Christophe Merieux Prize for her work at the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa with a prize amount of € 500,000?
Answer- Quarraisha Abdool Karim
24. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?
Answer- DELL
25. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?
Answer- 10 years
26. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister presented a Rs 2,17,287 crore budget for the financial year 2020-21. Who is Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat?
Answer- Nitin Patel
27. World Food Safety Day is observed on which day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water?
Answer- June 7
28. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?
Answer- 17
29. Which bank has launched a special campaign 'Summer Treats' with offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers?
Answer- HDFC Bank
30. India with which of the following countries has signed MOC to strengthen cooperation in the steel sector?
Answer- Japan
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs