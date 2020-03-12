Current Affairs 2020: National And International Questions For March 12

There is always something interesting happening around the world. If you are preparing for some competitive exam, you need to brush up on current events and various other types of general knowledge questions. Daily quiz questions will help candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. Take a look at some of the current affairs questions to prepare for your competitive exams.

ALSO READ | Current Affairs 2020, 9th March: National And International Questions

Current Affairs Quiz:

1. Which state has recently launched a digital literacy programme titled ‘I am also digital'?

a. Kerala

b. Haryana

c. Uttar Pradesh

d. Bihar

ALSO READ | Current Affairs 2020 Questions For March 7, 2020: Take The Quiz Here

2. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish' for jobs in India?

a. Portsmouth College

b. Sheffield Hallam University

c. Highbury College

d. Durham University

ALSO READ | Current Affairs 2020, March 4: National And International Questions

3. Which of the following cities organised the Symposium on Scope of Science of Ayurveda in Global Health?

a. New Delhi

b. Jaipur

c. Indore

d.Chennai

ALSO READ | Current Affairs 2020, 9th March: National And International Questions

4. ISRO to launch India's 1st solar mission Aditya-L1 by which year?

a. 2021

b. 2020

c. 2025

d. 2035

5. Foreign Service Institute has been renamed after which person?

a. Arun Jaitley

b. Digvijay Singh

c. Sushma Swaraj

d. Atal Bihari Vajpayee

6. Who has been appointed as India's Ambassador to the USA?

a. Taranjit Singh Sandhu

b. Sanjeev Bhalla

c. Harsh Vardhan Shringla

d. Anshuman Gaur

7. HAL has announced to set up its base in how many countries?

a. 2

b. 4

c. 6

d. 8

8. National Security Day or Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas is observed on which date?

a.1st March

b.2nd March

c.3rd March

d.4th March

9. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?

a.Article 23

b.Article 11

c.Article 18

d.Article 17

10. Joginder Singh Saini, who recently died at 90, was associated with which sport?

a.Athletics

b.Polo

c.Wrestling

d.Kabaddi

Answers

1.A

The project will start in Thiruvananthapuram City, starting with the selection of 50 master trainees having sound basic knowledge of handling online IT tools.

2. A

UK's Portsmouth College has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', a mix of Hindi and English languages, becoming the country's first educational institution to do so.

3. A

The Government organised a Symposium on Scope of Science of Ayurveda in Global Health on December 11 in New Delhi. It was organised by the Ministry of AYUSH.

4. B

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it will launch its first solar mission Aditya-L1 in the first half of 2020. It will be the first dedicated scientific mission to study Sun's corona.

5. C

The government has renamed two prominent buildings after the former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. The name was kept a day before her 68th birth anniversary.

6. A

Taranjit Singh Sandhu is appointed as India's Ambassador. He is currently posted as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.

7. B

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is planning to set up its logistics bases in four countries. The countries include Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.

8. D

National Security Day or Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas is on March 4 every year. The day promotes the security forces that continuously work for the nation.

9. D

Article 17 of the Constitution abolishes the practice of untouchability. The practice of untouchability is an offence and anyone doing so is punishable by law.

10. A

Veteran athletics coach late Joginder Singh Saini, aged 90, groomed some of India's finest track and field stars. He was the chief national athletics coach from 1970 to 1990.