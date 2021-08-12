CUSAT CAT 2021 Result Declared, Here's How You Can Check The Rank Card Online

CUSAT CAT 2021: The Cochin University of Science and Technology released the CUSAT Result 2021 on Wednesday. Along with the result, the CUSAT CAT rank list has also been released by Cochin University. Candidates who took the CUSAT CAT 2021 exam can now check their performance. It has been uploaded on the official website which is cusat.ac.in. Here are the steps that the registered candidates would need to follow to see their scorecards. The direct link has also been mentioned below.

CUSAT CAT 2021: Important Dates

The screening test was conducted between 16th and 18th July, 2021

CUSAT CAT Result 2021 was released on August 11, Wednesday

CUSAT Result 2021: How to download

Registered candidates should visit the Cochin University of Science and Technology's official website, that is cusat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission’ section.

OR here is the direct link to check CUSAT Result 2021

Candidates will have to enter the registered email address, password and enter the captcha and click on login.

Cross-check and download CUSAT CAT Rank List 2021

Candidates are advised to take a print of the CUSAT CAT scorecard for future reference.

The candidates who have been shortlisted will be called for the counselling process in due course. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more details. The open entry list for CUSAT Result 2021 will be released soon by the University on the official website. Candidates will be offered admission to Cochin University as per the rank they secure.

About CUSAT CAT Exam

CUSAT CAT is conducted every year for students who want to take admission to Cochin University. Selected students can take admission in various courses such as Engineering, Biotechnology, Environmental Studies, Electronics, Humanities, Law, Management Consulting, Marine Sciences, and a few other courses.