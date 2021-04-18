CUSAT: Cochin University Postpones All University Exams Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has postponed all offline exams in the university in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were scheduled to begin on April 19. However, the exam has been postponed. As per the official notice, the revised dates for CUSAT varsity exams will be notified in the due course of time.

"It is hereby notified that all University Examinations scheduled to be held from 19.04.2021 (Monday) stands postponed. The revised dates will be announced later," an official notice on the university website reads.

About Cochin University of Science and Technology

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) was initially constituted as the University of Cochin through an Act of Kerala Government on 10th July 1971. The University of Cochin was reâ€constituted as Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in February 1986, redefining its objectives as "promoting Graduate and Postâ€Graduate studies and Advanced Research in Applied Sciences, Technology, Industry, Commerce, Management and Social Sciences." CUSAT is now a world-ranking university with the specific purpose of developing higher education, emphasizing post-graduate studies and research in applied science, technology, industry, humanities, and commerce. CUSAT has consecutively been figured in the Times Higher Education World Ranking since 2017. The Times ranks around 1500 best universities worldwide annually with around 60 universities from India out of 967. CUSAT has also found a place in the QS World University Ranking and the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the India Government.