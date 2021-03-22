CWC Recruitment 2021: CWC Invites Applications For Manager & Engineer Posts

Quick links:
CWC Recruitment 2021: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has invited applications for the Executive Engineer (Civil), Superintending Engineer and General Manager (System) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CWC Recruitment 2021 now on http://www.cewacor.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is March 25, hence only 3 days are left before the application window closes. Here are some more details about the CWC vacancy.
The CWC notification states that candidates can apply offline for 11 Manager, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer posts. The employment news was published on March 20, hence the candidates have been given 5 days to respond to the invitation. See below for more details.
Interested and eligible applicants can apply through the prescribed applications format mentioned in the notification. The applications need to be sent along with self-attested photocopies of testimonials or certificates. Here is the address where the candidates need to send their applications: The Group General Manager (Personnel), Central Warehousing Corporation, Warehousing Bhawan, 4/1 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas, New Delhi-110016. Here's a direct link to the application.
According to its website, the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) is a statutory body that was established under ‘The Warehousing Corporations Act, 1962’. The corporation aims to provide reliable, cost-effective, value-added, integrated warehousing and logistics solutions to the government. As a premier Warehousing Agency, the CWC is currently operating 415 warehouses. Warehousing activities of CWC include foodgrain warehouses, industrial warehousing, custom bonded warehouses, container freight stations, inland clearance depots and air cargo complexes. Aside from storage and handling, the CWC also provides services in the area of clearing & forwarding, handling & transportation, disinfestation, fumigation etc.