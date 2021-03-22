CWC Recruitment 2021: CWC Invites Applications For Manager & Engineer Posts

CWC Recruitment 2021: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has invited applications for the Executive Engineer (Civil), Superintending Engineer and General Manager (System) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CWC Recruitment 2021 now on http://www.cewacor.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is March 25, hence only 3 days are left before the application window closes. Here are some more details about the CWC vacancy.

CWC Recruitment 2021 details

The CWC notification states that candidates can apply offline for 11 Manager, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer posts. The employment news was published on March 20, hence the candidates have been given 5 days to respond to the invitation. See below for more details.

Publishing of Employment News: March 20, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: March 25, 2021

General Manager (System): 01 Post

Superintending Engineer: 01 Post

Executive Engineer: 09 Posts

CWC Vacancy eligibility

General Manager (System): Candidates need to have a Master’s Degree/Bachelor Degree. Age Limit is 18 years to 52 years.

Superintending Engineer: Candidates must possess a degree in Civil Engineering with Post Graduate. Age Limit is 18 years to 50 years.

Executive Engineer: Degree/Diploma in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering. Age Limit is 18 years to 48 years.

CWC 2021 pay scale

General Manager (System): Rs. 100000-Rs. 260000.

Superintending Engineer: Rs. 80000-Rs. 220000.

Executive Engineer: Rs. 50000-Rs. 160000.

How to apply for CWC recruitment?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply through the prescribed applications format mentioned in the notification. The applications need to be sent along with self-attested photocopies of testimonials or certificates. Here is the address where the candidates need to send their applications: The Group General Manager (Personnel), Central Warehousing Corporation, Warehousing Bhawan, 4/1 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas, New Delhi-110016. Here's a direct link to the application.

More about the Central Warehousing Corporation

According to its website, the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) is a statutory body that was established under ‘The Warehousing Corporations Act, 1962’. The corporation aims to provide reliable, cost-effective, value-added, integrated warehousing and logistics solutions to the government. As a premier Warehousing Agency, the CWC is currently operating 415 warehouses. Warehousing activities of CWC include foodgrain warehouses, industrial warehousing, custom bonded warehouses, container freight stations, inland clearance depots and air cargo complexes. Aside from storage and handling, the CWC also provides services in the area of clearing & forwarding, handling & transportation, disinfestation, fumigation etc.