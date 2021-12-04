Cyclone Jawad: NTA Postpones MBA Entrance Exam In Select Centres Of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

In light of the impending cyclone Jawad, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday postponed the entrance exam for admission to MBA courses at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). The exam, scheduled for December 5, has been cancelled only at those exam centres which are feared to be affected by the cyclone.

The IIFT exam has been postponed in the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, and Cuttack (Odisha) and Kolkata and Durgapur (West Bengal).

"In view of the cyclone which is expected to hit the coastal areas of Odisha on December 4 and the consequent disruption of normal life in the coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, it has been decided to postpone the exam scheduled to be held on December 5, 2021, at the exam centres in the following cities, to a later date," the NTA said in an official notice.

The date of the exam for candidates admitted to exam centres in the above-mentioned cities will be announced later.

However, the NTA said that the postponement is applicable only to the said cities and that the exam will be held at all other cities as per schedule on Sunday.

Postponement of IIFT entrance exam in some cities pic.twitter.com/x0KDEtnWyF — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) December 3, 2021

Not just IIFT, the NTA has also deferred the UGC NET exam for the cyclone-affected areas. “Due to the red alert issued in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for cyclone Jawad for December 4, UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination to be held on December 5 has been rescheduled as below," the agency said.

Postponement of UGC NET exam in some cities pic.twitter.com/F7emOGocmQ — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) December 3, 2021

Cyclone Jawad landfall

The Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on the morning of December 4 and Puri is likely to witness heavy rainfall on the next day, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Met department, the cyclone's speed is between 60 and 70 km/h, with the potential to increase to 100 km/h as it prepares to make landfall in the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," said the IMD.

"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast," said the IMD.

(With inputs from agency)