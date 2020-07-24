DAAD 2020: Applications For Indo-German Academic Exchange Service Now Open

The application process for the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) is now open for the year 2020. Interested candidates need to send their applications, through the college or university they are enrolled in, to ugcic2@gmail.com by August 4. DAAD is a collaboration between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the German government under which Indian students work on “cooperative research projects primarily in humanities and social science”.

Apart from the students, university professors, postdoctoral and doctoral researchers can also apply for the scholarship. They will be working on a jointly approved project by India and Germany, and jointly funded by both the countries for two years. The expenses related to mobility and hospitality for exchange visits to partner institute will be covered under the approved fund.

While scientists will get to spend 30 days every year in the host country, doctoral students will be allowed to spend 50 days per year under the scholarship programme. However, there is a cap on the number of funded visits irrespective of days spent and no more than four visits will be funded under the programme.

Funds for visit

Under the project, Indian students will receive 89 euros a day for their stay in Germany on their 30-day visit but the 50-day visit has been slabbed in three parts. Doctoral students will get 54 euros a day for the first 22 days, a lump sum amount of 1,200 euros for 23-30 days, and 40 euros a day for the last 20 days.

Applicants are required to send a hardcopy proposal duly forwarded by the head of the institute to UGC along with a soft copy to be sent via email. The application will be considered only if a parallel application has been submitted by Indian and German partners. The project will continue even if the student finishes his/her degree course and universities will have to give it in writing.

(Image: pixabay)