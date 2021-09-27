DAVV CET 2021 Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

DAVV CET 2021 Result: National Testing Agency has released Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Common Entrance Test result. DAVV CET Result 2021 that has been declared on September 26, 2021 is for the exam that was conducted for UG, PG courses. The exams were conducted between August 31 and September 4, 2021. The exam conducting body which is NTA has uploaded the results on official website. The official website to download NTA DAVV CET Result is davv.nta.ac.in.

The next step towards admission after the announcement of NTA DAVV Result 2021 is Counselling Process. Candidates who will fall under the cutoff bracket that has been decided for different categories will be eligible for admissions. In other words, these students will be able to take admissions in various courses offered by the Institute. The steps to download the scorecards released by NTA and also the direct link to check the same have been attached below.

DAVV CET result download: Check steps here

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website davv.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'DAVV Score Card 2021.''

Here is the direct link to download scorecards

Candidates will have to enter credentials like Application Number, Password and Security Pin

The DAVV CET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references.

The cutoffs will soon be released by the institute. If a candidate falls under cut-off then he/she will be considered for other rounds. This year the DAVV CET exam was conducted in CBT mode in 17 cities across India. Around 59 centres were allotted for exams. Candidates had to give exam following COVID-19 safety protocols and had Multiple Choice Based Questions.