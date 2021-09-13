DAVV CET Result 2021 Expected To Be Out Soon, Check Steps Here

NTA DAVV CET Result 2021: National Testing Agency is gearing up to release the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Common Entrance Test, DAVV CET Result 2021. The results will be announced for the entrance exam for admission to various courses. It was offered by DAVV on August 31 and September 4, 2021. Candidates can check the result update, steps and direct link to check results here. The official website to check DAVV CET 2021 result is davv.nta.ac.in.

National Testing Agency had earlier released the provisional answer keys for the computer-based tests. The provisional answer was released on September 8, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections between September 9 – September 11, 2021. Candidates were advised to raise objections by the deadline as the window has been closed now. NTA will be releasing results on the basis of the final answer key.

NTA DAVV CET Result date

DAVV CET Result 2021 is expected to be released by September 20, 2021

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website to be updated about the announcement. To be considered that NTA will not be sending notifications to the candidates. The admission process for non-entrance based tests has also started at DAVV. The DAVV CET 2021 was conducted in 22 cities across India. the country. The examination is conducted for 5 years integrated MBA course as well as admission to BA Journalism and Mass Communication, B Com Hons, BA LLB, B.Com Accounting, BA Economics, BSc, B. Pharm and MBA programs at the university.

Steps to Check DAVV CET Result 2021