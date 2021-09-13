Last Updated:

DAVV CET Result 2021 Expected To Be Out Soon, Check Steps Here

DAVV CET result 2021: NTA is expected to announce the results soon. However, the official date has not been announced yet. See steps to check results.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
DAVV CET result 2021

IMAGE: PIXABAY


NTA DAVV CET Result 2021: National Testing Agency is gearing up to release the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Common Entrance Test, DAVV CET Result 2021. The results will be announced for the entrance exam for admission to various courses. It was offered by DAVV on August 31 and September 4, 2021. Candidates can check the result update, steps and direct link to check results here. The official website to check DAVV CET 2021 result is davv.nta.ac.in.

National Testing Agency had earlier released the provisional answer keys for the computer-based tests. The provisional answer was released on September 8, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections between September 9 – September 11, 2021. Candidates were advised to raise objections by the deadline as the window has been closed now. NTA will be releasing results on the basis of the final answer key. 

NTA DAVV CET Result date

  • DAVV CET Result 2021 is expected to be released by September 20, 2021

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website to be updated about the announcement. To be considered that NTA will not be sending notifications to the candidates. The admission process for non-entrance based tests has also started at DAVV. The DAVV CET 2021 was conducted in 22 cities across India. the country. The examination is conducted for 5 years integrated MBA course as well as admission to BA Journalism and Mass Communication, B Com Hons, BA LLB, B.Com Accounting, BA Economics, BSc, B. Pharm and MBA programs at the university.

Steps to Check DAVV CET Result 2021

  • Candidates should visit the official website - dauniv.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, press the ‘Admission’ tab and then click on the ‘UTD Admissions 2021’ from the drop-down.
  • Go to the ‘Results’ tab, a PDF file will be displayed on screen.
  • Candidates should download the result and take printout for future reference
READ | JEE Main result 2021 is likely to be out soon, candidates are sharing memes on delay
READ | CA Result 2021 Date: ICAI to declare CA final, foundation exam results by September 14
READ | UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2021 on September 13, check counselling schedule here
READ | JEE Main result 2021 expected soon, here's how to check the result on digilocker
READ | JEE Main result 2021 likely to be out today, students share memes as they await results
Tags: DAVV CET result 2021, NTA DAVV CET result 2021, DAVV CET 2021 result
First Published:
COMMENT