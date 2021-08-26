DBSE Entrance Test For Admission To Specialised Schools Of Excellence From Aug 27-31

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will conduct the aptitude tests for admission to Specialised Schools of Excellence (SoSE) soon. The DBSE aptittude test will be conducted from August 27-31, according to officials. Over 26,000 applications have been received for the three hour long test which will be conducted in 64 schools in Delhi.

“Based on the information submitted in the registration form, all students meeting eligibility requirements have been issued admit cards. Students, who applied to multiple specialisations but did not state a final preference by August 24, have been allotted the campus chosen in their first registration,” a senior board official said.

“Students who applied for courses in class 9 and 11, at both points of entry, and did not clarify their point of entry have been issued admit card for examination to the more appropriate grade as per their age submitted in registration form,” the official added.

Delhi Board of School Education

Earlier this year, the Delhi government had approved the formation of the DBSE to move away from one-time end of the year, rote-learning based examination system and instead create a framework of continuous assessment. In the current academic year, 30 schools are affiliated to the DBSE. Of these 30 affiliated schools, 20 Schools will be of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) and 10 Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

In a media statement, deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia had earlier said that these schools will cater to students in classes 9 to 12 "who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and high-end 21st Century Skills." In next the few years, all government schools of Delhi will be affiliated to the DBSE which has started functioning in partnership with the International Baccalaureate (IB).

(With inputs from PTI)