DBSE To Start With 30 Schools From August, Including 20 Schools Of Specialised Excellence

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, July 27, announced that the newly formed Delhi Board of School Education will start with 30 affiliated schools from August. Of these 30 affiliated schools, 20 Schools will be of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) and 10 Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

In a media statement, Sisodia said that these schools will cater to students in classes 9 to 12 "who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and high-end 21st Century Skills."

Of the 20 SoSEs in the first phase, five schools will specialise in Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills, eight schools will major in STEM and two schools in Performing and Visual Arts.

100 SoSEs in next two years

Sisodia further said that in the next two years about 100 SoSEs will be formed in the national capital so that children from all over Delhi can access specialised education. The Delhi government added that the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) will provide technical and managerial support to the Delhi Board of School Education.

"In order to create progressive curriculum and assessment structures for Delhi schools, the Delhi Board of School Education is partnering with the renowned research and assessment organisation Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) which is credited with designing the globally recognised Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)," he said.

Delhi Deputy CM, who holds the Education Portfolio, said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is committed to providing a world-class education to children in the national capital. "In the last 5 years, we have worked to improve the basics of the education system in Delhi. Our vision is to create Government schools in Delhi that would be at par with the international schools in the coming years," he added.

Meanwhile, earlier on July 27, Sidodia reviewed the progress of establishing SoSEs and the Delhi Board of School Education. He tweeted that these initiatives will help in bringing fundamental changes to the education system. It currently needs attention in "this era of specialization and excellence."