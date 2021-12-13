DCW Issues Notice To CBSE Over Question In Class 10 Exam, Seeks Details On Action Taken

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) for the controversial 'anti-women' question in the CBSE Class 10 English exam. Issuing the notice, the DCW stated that the comprehension passage is 'infuriating for its totally sexist and warped in its approach.' The committee said that the article is not only 'offensive towards women, it is also very offensive towards children.' In the notice, DCW also highlights that it is evident that the writer is 'a woman hater' and his 'understanding of women issues and feminism is totally perverted.'

DCW issues notice over CBSE Class 10 Exam passage

"It is unacceptable that CBSE decided to publish this twisted passage in its examination paper for not only such articles attack the independent identity of women and propagate anti-feminism and gender stereotypes, but also have a negative impact over the progressive thinking of students, who indeed are the future of the nation," the DCW said.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said, "CBSE has issued an extremely offensive and misogynistic paragraph in its question paper. The article states that emancipation of women and her refusal to treat her husband as the master of the house has disrupted the social fabric and family dynamics, leading to a deterioration of parental authority."

"Not only this passage is offensive to children, but it also propagates gender stereotypes, gender discrimination, patriarchy, in its worst form. And it is not good for the progressive thinking of any society. I am so infuriated right now, I have issued a notice to CBSE because I want the strongest action taken against people who are responsible for this," she added.

Earlier today, the CBSE had dropped the entire passage and its accompanying questions. They had issued a statement saying that full marks will be awarded to students for passage no 1 for all the sets of the question paper, to ensure uniformity and parity. CBSE had referred the paper to a committee of subject experts after students, parents and education experts termed the reading passage 'retrograde', misogynistic' and 'anti-women'.

Image: PTI