DDMA Issues Guidelines Ahead Of Reopening Of Delhi Schools; Check Highlights Here

DDMA guidelines for reopening Schools: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority also known as DDMA has issued guidelines for reopening schools in Delhi. The guidelines have been issued on Monday, August 30, 2021. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced last week that schools and educational institutions can resume physical classes in a phased manner from September 1, 2021. The latest DDMA guidelines say that a maximum of 50 percent of students per classroom will be called depending upon capacity. It also said that the timetable should be prepared as per the occupancy limit of classrooms.

As per the recent update, all government and private schools will open for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, 2021. Coaching centers have also be allowed to start classes for students of 9 to 12 standards. However, no decision has been taken on reopening junior classes. DDMA said, "The educational institutions must follow the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms as specified by the government."

Schools to set up a quarantine room

The DDMA told schools that they should stagger lunch breaks with the aim to avoid crowding. The guidelines also says that these breaks should be held in open areas. Along with this, the schools and colleges have been asked to set up quarantine room for emergency use and discourage routine guest visits.

To be noted that the teachers and students living in COVID containment zones are not allowed to come to educational institutions. Delhi Government had allowed the partial reopening of schools as the number of cases came down considerably. DDMA had set up an expert committee to review the situation and suggest the possibilities and execution for reopening schools. The expert committee suggested reopening the schools in a phased manner. As per the committee, the schools should be reopened first for students of classes 9 to 12, then middle schools and primary school at the last.