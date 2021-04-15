'Decision For Betterment Of Students,': Punjab Education Minister On No-exam Route By Govt

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday shed light upon the announcement that came earlier in the day regarding the cancellation of examinations of classes 1-11 and postponement of examinations of Class 12th in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the State.

Outlining that the government had shut all schools in view of the COVID-19 situation earlier, he asserted, "Keeping in mind that situation of COVID-19 is not improving and also looking at the decision of CBSE, the Punjab government decided to promote all students between 1-11, including those appearing for boards in classes 5th, 8th and 10th on the basis of exams conducted till now or pre-boards examination or internal assessment. The Class 12 PSEB exams have been postponed and will be conducted at a later date"

He said that the government has been taking measures for the betterment and safety of the people, and hoped that just like all the previous decisions this too would be accepted.

Odisha, Gujarat take the no-exam route

Earlier in the day, the State of Odisha announced the suspension of class 10th and 12th board exams from April 19, and the promotion of students of class 9th and 11th to 10th and 12th respectively without having to take any test.

CM Naveen Patnaik orders suspension of all 10th & 12th board exams in the state in view of COVID situation. All students of Class 9 & 11 in academic year 2020-21 will be prompted to the 10th and 12th standards respectively. They do not have to take any tests for this: Odisha CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

Similarly, the Gujarat government announced the postponement of the Class 10th and 12th examination, which was slated to take place between May 10 and 25, and asserted that the new dates will be announced after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the

State on May 15. As far as Classes 1 to 9 are concerned, it was announced that the students will be provided mass promotion without having to take any examinations.

In the wake of #COVID19 pandemic, Gujarat Govt decides to postpone Class 10 & 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25 & mass promotion for students of std 1 to 9 & 11. New dates to be announced after reviewing coronavirus situation on May 15: Gujarat CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

CBSE Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Education Minister Pokriyal and other government officials in a meeting held on Wednesday, cancelled the CBSE board exams for class 10th and postponed the board exams of class12th, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases.

As far as class 10th is concerned, students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with marks in the assessment, he/she can appear for the examination when the situation gets back to normal. For the class12th students, an exam schedule for a later date will be prepared after a review meeting on June 1.

COVID tally in India

With over two lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 14 lakh mark and the cumulative count to 1.4 crore. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the worst hit in what is being called the second wave of COVID-19.