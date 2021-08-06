Decision To Drop Caste-based Surnames From Textbooks Is From AIADMK Regime: DMK's Leoni

Following the government's move to remove caste-based surnames from textbooks, Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation Chairman Dindigul Leoni claimed that the names were being changed in compliance with the orders issued by the AIADMK government in 2019, but it was only now that the books were being distributed.

In an interview by a Tamil television channel, the chairman said that leaders in Tamil Nadu had earlier moved forward to drop references to castes in the names of streets and roads and that this particular decision, too, has been in view of the same ideology.

“In Tamil textbooks for Class 7, Kavignar Namakkal Ramalingam Pillai has turned into Ramalingam, and U Ve Swaminatha Iyer has become U Ve Swaminathar in textbooks for Class 8. Moreover, in Class 9 Social Science, Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai has been referred to as Manonmaniam Sundaranar,” Leoni said.

“It was only during the AIADMK regime in 2019 that the decision was taken. K A Sengottaiyan, the former Minister for School Education, and the then Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation’s Chairman, B Valarmathi, had recommended the change to SCERT,” he added.

When asked about the continuance of the changes, he said that the School Education Minister and the Chief Minister would hold consultations for any necessary recommendations to SCERT. “We will take steps to provide a syllabus without any confusion,” he clarified.

Officials from the Textbook Corporation also clarified, saying that the changes were made in the curriculum for 2019 but books being distributed now were reprinted in 2020.

PMK Chief seeks reversal of changes

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Founder Dr S Ramadoss sought the reversal of the changes. He wrote on Facebook that he supported the intention behind the move to obliterate caste references but doing so would erase the identities of scholars as well.

“Caste can be abolished only by creating equality among people, for which the central and state governments are taking measures like providing reservation in jobs and education. Removing caste surnames shows a lack of understanding of the issue,” he said.

He said that it’s been 50 years since the practice of using caste-based surnames came to an end in the state and that nothing as to caste references can be troublesome when it comes to future leaders.