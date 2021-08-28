Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 400 Of MTS, Group C Posts

Ministry of Defence has invited applications for recruitment for various posts. The notification was released in the latest edition of Employment News on August 28. There are over 400 vacancies for the posts of Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor under ASC Centre North and for the post of MTS and Labour under ASC South Centre. The application window will close after 21 days from the date of publishing of the advertisement (Aug 28).

Ministry of Defence ASC Centre: Vacancy Details

ASC Centre (North) --Civil Motor Driver (only for Male Candidates)- 115 vacancies

Cleaner - 67 vacancies

Cook - 15 vacancies

Civilian Catering Instructor - 3 vacancies

ASC Centre (South) -- Labour (only for Male Candidates) - 194 vacancies

MTS (Safaiwala) (preferably male) - 7 vacancies

ASC Centre Group C Pay Scale

Civil Motor Driver: Rs.19900/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible

Cleaner: Rs.18000/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible

Cook: Rs.19900/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible

Civilian Catering Instructor: Rs.19900/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible

MTS: Rs.18000/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible

Labour: Rs.18000/- + Dearness Allowance and other allowance as admissible

Eligibility Criteria

Civil Motor Driver - Candidates should have passed class 10th exam from a recognised board. They should also have both, LMV & HMV Licence and 2 Years Experience

Cleaner - Candidates should have passed class 10th exam from a recognised board.and must be proficient in Cleaner Job

Cook - Candidates should have passed class 10th exam from a recognised board and msut be proficient in Cooking

Civilian Catering Instructor - Candidates should have passed class 10th exam from a recognised board with Diploma/ Certificate in Catering

Labour - Candidates should have passed class 10th exam from a recognised board.and must be proficient in trade.

MTS (Safaiwala) - Candidates should have passed class 10th exam from a recognised board.and should be proficient in trade.

ASC Centre Group C Age Limit:

Civil Catering Instructor, Cleaner, Cook, Trades Men Labour, Labour and MTS (Safaiwala) - 18 to 25 years

Civil Motor Driver - 18 to 27 years

How to Apply

The selection process will comprise of Skill/Physical/Practical test and written test, wherever necessary. Candidates wil have to send applications along with a self-addressed registered envelope duly affixed with appropriate postal stamp with all the requisite documents, duly self-attested should be addressed to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for Labour and MTS (Safaiwala) and to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (North) – 1 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for other trades). it to ‘The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South)- 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore-560007' within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

