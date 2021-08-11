Delhi-based NGO Launches 'Schools On Wheels' Campaign To Impart Education Amid COVID-19

As education sector has been adversely affected amid the difficult times of COVID-19, a Delhi-based NGO has stepped up its efforts to provide free and accessible education to children. The NGO’s initiative has come up as a measure of relief for several children who were deprived of the resources to access the digital medium of education. The 'Schools on Wheel' initiative of the HOPE Community School, an NGO, has taken education and classroom learning closer to children amid the pandemic.

HOPE NGO's 'Schools on Wheel' provides accessible education to needy

HOPE NGO’s non-profit community school, is assisting impoverished children in learning, using mobile buses that had brought education closer to them. The education industry has been hit hard due to the pandemic. Many students have been taking their lessons online using their smartphones and the internet. However, this kind of education is still not accessible to many.

Giving details about the initiative, Marlo Phillip, founder of Tejas Asia said to news agency ANI, "Through the 'Hope Buses', we aim to go to kids, especially in underprivileged communities, because they don't have access to schools. We want to take schools to where they are. It is our dream. We have seen that this initiative has changed many lives. We also give them a mid-day meal which is cooked in our Hope Kitchen in Tughlakabad.”

"About 7 years ago, we started the concept of taking education onto the wheel. We have got 4 buses at the moment and every day the bus starts from Saket. We take buses to different locations in Delhi. We have recently started a project in Gurgaon as well. We have a Hope community school. Every day, around 1000 children are given free meals and free education," he added. Further adding on the initiative, Marlo said: "The pandemic was very tough. All kids were asking about the bus since this is their school. We had to wait for the government to permit us. In the last few days, we have started to go to a couple of locations and kids were happy to jump inside the bus. The number of children has increased after Covid. I believe that Hope buses are bringing hope in their lives."

Over 2.96 Crore School Students Without Digital Device: Centre

Over 2.96 crore school students across 24 states do not have access to digital devices with Bihar reporting the highest number, according to government data presented in Lok Sabha on August 2. The total of 2.96 crore does not include such students from Delhi (4 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (70 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (70 per cent), Punjab (42 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (28.27 per cent) as their absolute numbers were not shared. While the data for states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh is not available, the survey for West Bengal was still in process.

The details were presented by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a written response to a question in the Lower House. In terms of absolute numbers, Bihar has the highest number of such students at 1.43 crore, followed by Jharkhand (35.52 lakh), Karnataka (31.31 lakh) and Assam (31.06 lakh). Uttarakhand has 21 lakh such children. Other states with over 10 lakh children without a digital device are Haryana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, while Kerala has 9.5 lakh children in this category, he said.

(With Inputs from agencies)

(Image: PTI)