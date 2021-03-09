Delhi Budget 2021: Deshbhakti Curriculum, 1st Sainik School, Revised Syllabus & Much More

Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced the annual budget worth Rs 69,000 crore for the national capital. He presented a paper-less budget this time. Apart from various sectors, the minister announced that 25% of the total amount of the budget has been allocated for development in the education sector, like every year. He announced various projects and plans to give a boost to the education sector in Delhi. Here are the 10 key highlights of Delhi's annual budget for the education sector.

Delhi Budget 2021: 10 key focus in the education sector

First Sainik School in Delhi: Delhi government will soon set up its first Sainik School in the capital of India. In the budget session, the deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that Delhi will soon have its first Sainik School. Presently, there are 33 Sainik Schools in various states across India. Students of Sainik Schools are prepared for National Defence Academy. Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy: Along with the setting-up of Sainik Schools, the Delhi government will also set up DAFPA. In the academy, students will be prepared for admissions to NDA, Army, BSF and Police Force, along with their regular studies. Desh bhakti Curriculum: "As we are entering the 75th year of independence, we are launching a Desh-Bhakti Curriculum for schools," Sisodia said. Under this curriculum, one period in the schools will be dedicated to Deshbhakti class. The class will aim to infuse the feeling of patriotism and nationalism among the students. "I want to see every education person becoming a 'Kattar Deshbhakt' (hardcore patriot). New syllabus for Nursery to Class 8: Delhi government will come with a new syllabus for students from Nursery to class 8. 100 Schools of Excellence: Delhi government will set-up 100 schools of excellence with world-class facilities for class 9th 11th students. Yoga Instructor: Delhi government will provide training to become Yoga instructor. These trained instructors will be deputed to various colonies in Delhi to conduct community yoga sessions. Youth for Education Mentorship Volunteer Programme: Under this programme, meritorious students who are in college or those who are employed will be trained and prepared by the Delhi government to educate the children who are deprived of infrastructure and information. This will be a volunteer programme. Hence, interested people will take it up voluntarily to provide quality education to the deprived sections of society. Internation Cell: "Various international organisations are impressed with the Happiness Curriculum run by Delhi government in all public schools. Around 16 lakh students in Delhi govt schools practice 5 minutes of mindfulness, meditation every day in school. Hence, we have planned to set- up an international cell for international knowledge sharing," Sisodia said. Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum: Students from class 9th to 12th will be prepared to become an entrepreneur and become a job creator. Under this curriculum, students will be trained to develop 21st-century skills that include critical thinking, problem-solving, risk-taking, self-management etc. Seed money for Start-up: Students of class 11th and 12th will be encouraged to come with unique startup ideas individually or in groups and present them to their class and teachers. The ideas will be discussed and scrutinised by local entrepreneurs. Students whose startup ideas are selected will get seed money of Rs 2000 from the Delhi government. "We will also organise an exhibition where the students can exhibit their ideas on a larger platform," the minister added.

(Image Credit: Manish Sisodia/Twitter)

