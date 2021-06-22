Last Updated:

Delhi Class 9,11 Results To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check It

Delhi Class 9,11 results: Delhi government school result to be out today. Directorate of Education to announce the results. Can be checked at edudel.nic.in

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Delhi Class 9, 11 results

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


Delhi Class 9, 11 Results: Delhi Government will announce the results for Class 9 and 11 later today.  Results will be based on student’s performance in the mid-term examinations. Students can check their Class 9, 11 results on edudel.nic.in

Directorate of education, Delhi took to twitter to inform students that their waiting time will end today. It tweeted, "The day you all have been waiting for is here. Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22. Students can check their results on our website http://edudel.nic.in We wish you the very best."


Delhi government school result: Follow the steps to check Delhi class 9 result and Delhi class 11 result 

  • Go to edudel.nic.in.
  • Click on the designated result link
  • Choose if you want to see class 9 results or of class 11. 
  • On the next window, insert the credentials required (Roll no, name, mobile number, email ID, choose gender and location)
  • Submit and access the result scorecard
     

    Results Based on Mid-Term Exams

    Results to released today have been prepared by the Directorate of Education, Delhi government. They have prepared results on the basis of internal assessment of mid-term exams. It has been done as the examination couldn’t be held due to the pandemic.

    What if the Mid-term exam was not conducted: There are some schools where the mid-term exams were not conducted due to pandemic. In such case or in case where exams for a few subjects could be held, the marks of the best two subjects have been taken into consideration by the board. The students have been promoted to the next classes. Students who did not pass the mid-term examinations have been assessed through projects and assignment work at the school level.

