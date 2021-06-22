Delhi Class 9,11 Results To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check It

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
Delhi Class 9, 11 Results: Delhi Government will announce the results for Class 9 and 11 later today. Results will be based on student’s performance in the mid-term examinations. Students can check their Class 9, 11 results on edudel.nic.in
Directorate of education, Delhi took to twitter to inform students that their waiting time will end today. It tweeted, "The day you all have been waiting for is here. Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22. Students can check their results on our website http://edudel.nic.in We wish you the very best."
The day you all have been waiting for is here.— DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) June 22, 2021
Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22.
Students can check their results on our website https://t.co/H2jjm6SqkA
We wish you the very best.#DoE_Notification
Results to released today have been prepared by the Directorate of Education, Delhi government. They have prepared results on the basis of internal assessment of mid-term exams. It has been done as the examination couldn’t be held due to the pandemic.
What if the Mid-term exam was not conducted: There are some schools where the mid-term exams were not conducted due to pandemic. In such case or in case where exams for a few subjects could be held, the marks of the best two subjects have been taken into consideration by the board. The students have been promoted to the next classes. Students who did not pass the mid-term examinations have been assessed through projects and assignment work at the school level.