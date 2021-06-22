Delhi Class 9,11 Results To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check It

Results Based on Mid-Term Exams

Results to released today have been prepared by the Directorate of Education, Delhi government. They have prepared results on the basis of internal assessment of mid-term exams. It has been done as the examination couldn’t be held due to the pandemic.



What if the Mid-term exam was not conducted: There are some schools where the mid-term exams were not conducted due to pandemic. In such case or in case where exams for a few subjects could be held, the marks of the best two subjects have been taken into consideration by the board. The students have been promoted to the next classes. Students who did not pass the mid-term examinations have been assessed through projects and assignment work at the school level.