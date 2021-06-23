Last Updated:

Delhi Class 9th, 11th Results Declared, Here Is How You Can Check

Delhi class 9th and 11th result declared. See steps to download the results here. Check Directorate of Education official site for more information

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Delhi class 9th

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Delhi class 9th and 11th result: The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government declared class 9th and class 11th results. Results have been declared for studying in government or private schools of NCR. Results can be checked on the official website edudel.nic.in.

As per Delhi class 11th result, 96.3% of students have been promoted to class 12th. 80.3% students of Delhi class 9 have been promoted to class 10th. Students and parents can check the result on the official website edudel.nic.in by following below written steps. 

Delhi class 9th and 11th result: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Delhi Directorate of Education, edudel.nic.in.
  • Click on the link - “Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021”, which is available on the homepage
  • Go to the re-directed new window; log in using your credentials
  • Verify and click on submit
  • Check and download the result of your respective classes.
  • Take a print of the results for any future reference.

Delhi schools did not conduct any mid-term examination. Students have been accessed on the basis of average marks obtained in the best two performing subjects. Students who gave their mid-term in only one subject or students who were unable to give their mid-term are eligible for the reassessment. 

Delhi school result have been declared online this year. Keeping the pandemic situation in mind, Delhi Government decided to do so. This step ensured that no crowing occurs in the school premises. Delhi class 9th and class 11th students may opt for reassessment. They will be evaluated on the basis of projects and assignments. Schools have ensured that no other or new tests will be conducted.

READ | CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2021: Delhi govt seeks more time to compile results
READ | NIOS Results 2021: Class 10, 12 April On-Demand Exam results declared, direct link here
READ | Goa Board class 10 exam Results 2021 to be based on internal assessment
READ | CBSE Class 12 Board Exam results to be declared soon? Secy Anurag Tripathi shares update
READ | UP Board Exam Results 2021: Guidelines soon, no merit list this year, says UP CM
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND