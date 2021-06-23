Delhi Class 9th, 11th Results Declared, Here Is How You Can Check

Delhi class 9th and 11th result: The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government declared class 9th and class 11th results. Results have been declared for studying in government or private schools of NCR. Results can be checked on the official website edudel.nic.in.



As per Delhi class 11th result, 96.3% of students have been promoted to class 12th. 80.3% students of Delhi class 9 have been promoted to class 10th. Students and parents can check the result on the official website edudel.nic.in by following below written steps.

Delhi class 9th and 11th result: How to check

Visit the official website of Delhi Directorate of Education, edudel.nic.in.

Click on the link - “Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021”, which is available on the homepage

Go to the re-directed new window; log in using your credentials

Verify and click on submit

Check and download the result of your respective classes.

Take a print of the results for any future reference.

Delhi schools did not conduct any mid-term examination. Students have been accessed on the basis of average marks obtained in the best two performing subjects. Students who gave their mid-term in only one subject or students who were unable to give their mid-term are eligible for the reassessment.



Delhi school result have been declared online this year. Keeping the pandemic situation in mind, Delhi Government decided to do so. This step ensured that no crowing occurs in the school premises. Delhi class 9th and class 11th students may opt for reassessment. They will be evaluated on the basis of projects and assignments. Schools have ensured that no other or new tests will be conducted.